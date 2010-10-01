Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Diamante Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS in Gold
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS

    123,920 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,800

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante

4.316 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
great car
Peggy,01/10/2010
I bought this car new and have only had reliability. I have only done routine maintenance. Never broken down or replaced parts other than brakes, tires, and muffler. I have over 155,000 miles. It still rides it did new. Great riding comfort and pickup. I get about 27 miles highway and 24 around town. If they were still made I would buy another!
