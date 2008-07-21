5 star reviews: 70 %

4 star reviews: 26 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 4 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 27 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, One of the top cars for me

jivko atanassov , 11/22/2009

I didn't want to buy the Diamante initially because of size or fuel scares. The Diamante has surpassed all my expectations, the car is luxurious, lots of standard extras sometimes I need some engine power to get out of difficult road situations. This car has all the power needed and then some. The traction control has saved me a couple of times also. ABS is also there. The gets 20.5 mpg average. And this is a luxury full size sedan with 3.5 liter engine. I got it with all extras for less money than the added cost for the same extras alone in another brand. Go figure. Nice product, poor marketing. For a family of four it is a perfect car And if I have to chose again now? Yes!!!

4.125 out of 5 stars, Not Bad

Not Bad , 06/26/2009

A very nice vehicle, especially when figuring in the value. Priced well below its competitors. LS loaded with features. Great engine. Interior ergonomics are comical. Surprisingly little thought put into switchology. Can't see speedo behind wheel. I just can't get comfortable in this car, as nice as it appears. Poor city mileage. Troublesome brakes. Have redone front brakes twice in 20,000 miles. Mitsubishi is famous for warping the rotors. Much preferred the previous grille to the current one.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great Car

TexasJoe , 07/21/2008

After owning several cars over my lifetime I can say this is definitely the best so far. The car is very reliable, inexpensive to own, gets great mileage (20-24 city and 32-38 highway depending on my lead foot). The engine has a lot of power if you need it to. Taking turns sharp will automatically throttle the engine to keep you from losing control (did I mention my lead foot?). Interior comfort has really spoiled me on other cars. I have recently car shopped with a friend and wasn't happy with the interiors of newer cars in comparison. My only complaint is the leather is Black. In Texas, that makes for hot summers but the comfort makes up for it.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Satisfied

Satisfied , 02/09/2008

Three-time Mitsubishi product owner (Eclipse '91, Expo '94 and Diamante) - all exceptional value for the expectation. Ran the first two into the ground. Bought this used with 16,000 miles, and I have no reason to suspect that this model will not make the grade. Interior has a couple of flaws - seams splitting on back bench and carpet pullaways, and sound system seems to have been challenged by someone's bass setting, but it runs great and keeps up on the highway.

