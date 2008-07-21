Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante
- Long list of standard features, confident brakes, capable handling (in VR-X) and quiet ride.
- Transmission easy to confuse, some subpar interior materials, ergonomic flaws, weak engine, can't get side airbags or stability control.
Although the VR-X version can be mildly entertaining, the Diamante is a diamond best left in the rough.
2004 Highlights
I didn't want to buy the Diamante initially because of size or fuel scares. The Diamante has surpassed all my expectations, the car is luxurious, lots of standard extras sometimes I need some engine power to get out of difficult road situations. This car has all the power needed and then some. The traction control has saved me a couple of times also. ABS is also there. The gets 20.5 mpg average. And this is a luxury full size sedan with 3.5 liter engine. I got it with all extras for less money than the added cost for the same extras alone in another brand. Go figure. Nice product, poor marketing. For a family of four it is a perfect car And if I have to chose again now? Yes!!!
A very nice vehicle, especially when figuring in the value. Priced well below its competitors. LS loaded with features. Great engine. Interior ergonomics are comical. Surprisingly little thought put into switchology. Can't see speedo behind wheel. I just can't get comfortable in this car, as nice as it appears. Poor city mileage. Troublesome brakes. Have redone front brakes twice in 20,000 miles. Mitsubishi is famous for warping the rotors. Much preferred the previous grille to the current one.
After owning several cars over my lifetime I can say this is definitely the best so far. The car is very reliable, inexpensive to own, gets great mileage (20-24 city and 32-38 highway depending on my lead foot). The engine has a lot of power if you need it to. Taking turns sharp will automatically throttle the engine to keep you from losing control (did I mention my lead foot?). Interior comfort has really spoiled me on other cars. I have recently car shopped with a friend and wasn't happy with the interiors of newer cars in comparison. My only complaint is the leather is Black. In Texas, that makes for hot summers but the comfort makes up for it.
Three-time Mitsubishi product owner (Eclipse '91, Expo '94 and Diamante) - all exceptional value for the expectation. Ran the first two into the ground. Bought this used with 16,000 miles, and I have no reason to suspect that this model will not make the grade. Interior has a couple of flaws - seams splitting on back bench and carpet pullaways, and sound system seems to have been challenged by someone's bass setting, but it runs great and keeps up on the highway.
|ES 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5000 rpm
|LS 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5000 rpm
|VR-X 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Is the Mitsubishi Diamante a good car?
Is the Mitsubishi Diamante reliable?
Is the 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante?
The least-expensive 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante is the 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,999.
Other versions include:
- ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $24,999
- LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,619
- VR-X 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,819
What are the different models of Mitsubishi Diamante?
Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview
The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and VR-X 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Diamante 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Diamante.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
