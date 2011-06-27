  1. Home
1996 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This luxury sedan has suffered from a nearly invisible presence on the market, due in part to Mitsubishi's muddled brand identity. Like with Mazda's 929, people just don't associate Mitsubishi with luxury cars, or prestige for that matter. The Diamante's other problem has been the strong yen and the resulting price escalations.

Diamante competes in the near-luxury segment that includes the BMW 3-Series on the low end and the Lexus GS 300 up high. Diamante's price puts it in the thick of the fight; with the Oldsmobile Aurora, Lexus ES 300, Audi A6, and Acura's new TL-Series, to name a few, are all priced very competitively with this Mitsu.. The Diamante has what it takes to succeed in this class; understated good looks, sumptuous appointments, and performance that neither overwhelms or disappoints. What it's missing is character, and a prestigious nameplate.

Overall, we are impressed with the build quality of the Diamante. Interior materials and textures are first rate, though some switchgear is a bit on the cheap side. The Diamante feels and looks good inside, but not as good as a Lexus ES 300 or Mazda 929. The exterior eschews the traditionally bland Japanese look for a more Euro-influenced design, and is appealing for that reason.

The bottom line? The Diamante is good, but in this crowded market segment, there are better near-luxury sedans to be had.

1996 Highlights

The only Diamantes sold this year were for fleet sales. So unless you see one at a rental car auction, chances are not good that you'll find a used 1996 model.

Consumer reviews

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante.

