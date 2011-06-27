1996 Mitsubishi Diamante Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
This luxury sedan has suffered from a nearly invisible presence on the market, due in part to Mitsubishi's muddled brand identity. Like with Mazda's 929, people just don't associate Mitsubishi with luxury cars, or prestige for that matter. The Diamante's other problem has been the strong yen and the resulting price escalations.
Diamante competes in the near-luxury segment that includes the BMW 3-Series on the low end and the Lexus GS 300 up high. Diamante's price puts it in the thick of the fight; with the Oldsmobile Aurora, Lexus ES 300, Audi A6, and Acura's new TL-Series, to name a few, are all priced very competitively with this Mitsu.. The Diamante has what it takes to succeed in this class; understated good looks, sumptuous appointments, and performance that neither overwhelms or disappoints. What it's missing is character, and a prestigious nameplate.
Overall, we are impressed with the build quality of the Diamante. Interior materials and textures are first rate, though some switchgear is a bit on the cheap side. The Diamante feels and looks good inside, but not as good as a Lexus ES 300 or Mazda 929. The exterior eschews the traditionally bland Japanese look for a more Euro-influenced design, and is appealing for that reason.
The bottom line? The Diamante is good, but in this crowded market segment, there are better near-luxury sedans to be had.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante.
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Diamante
Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Diamante info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019