  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1993 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,609
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base models are now called ES and gain cruise control, a power trunk opener and steering wheel-mounted stereo controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(40%)
4(20%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Diamante LS
rockinout88,01/04/2007
This car wasn't bad...when I first bought it. I will agree that now that it has 225,000 miles on it, things will happen. However, this car is a nightmare. I recently found out that the engine in these cars has a recall. They burn oil and in 3,000 miles you will have nothing left. This goes along with the expensive parts I have had to replace. I would not suggest buying this car for the long term.
Best Sedan
Dizamante,11/27/2002
I believe this is one of the best Mitsubishi sedans out there, or sedan in general. My family all owns Mitsubishi's and we all love them. This car out performs Honda, Toyota, Nissan and any other Japanese sedans out there. Plus the quality is great, and will last for another 100,000 miles. I have pushed it everyday since I have got it and it still goes smoothly.
Beware the gadgetry
Ziggy,12/21/2002
This was a great car to drive when I first got it, but soon thereafter things began to fall apart. Be careful when you have to replace the struts. They run approximately $1000 apiece not to mention replacing the compressor for the air ride system. Speaking with mechanics who have fixed my car, they have mentioned similar problems with other Diamantes including problems with the transmission, air compressed struts, air conditioning. I can't wait to finally get rid of the car. I am convinced that Diamante means "headache" in Japanese.
Gets me and my stuff wherever
taylorg,06/10/2003
I bought the car used with 118K on it. I paid 2,500 dollars. I was preparing to go cross country, from DC to Seattle, and needed a car that coudl carry all of my stuff. The Diamante Wagon seemed to fit the bill. It was fantastic all teh way over the Rockies and beyond. I have 131K on her now and not a lick of trouble.
See all 10 reviews of the 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
202 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan, Diamante Wagon. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan, LS 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante.

Can't find a used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,477.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,762.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,311.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,314.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Diamante lease specials

Related Used 1993 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles