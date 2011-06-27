1992 Mitsubishi Diamante Review
1992 Highlights
Used Diamante for Sale
1992 Highlights
As a replacement for the low-tech Sigma, the Diamante offers V6 power delivering 175-horsepower in the base model, 202-horsepower in the LS. Antilock brakes are standard on the LS and optional on the base, and a driver airbag is standard on both models. A Euro Handling Package and an electronically controlled suspension that includes traction control is an available option on the LS.
dave veltman,01/25/2004
very dependable car. average about 1000 dollars annual in maintenance. keep the car in good shape. rebuilt engine at 225000 miles. started using a little oil. after rebuilt fuel economy went from 22 to 28 mi per gallon and very little oil. runs like new at 250000 mi and body still stylish. lincoln ls looks just like it in 2004. I would buy another diamante. everyone else i talked with was very happy with theres. I have never done a brake job, transmission work or muffler system. only one alternator and starter. love this car and plan on hitting 400000 mi.
Timberwolf,07/15/2003
If Mitsubishi had built the Zeros in WWII as poorly as the Diamantes, many more of our ships would have survived the Kamikaze attacks!
kfh,04/11/2002
This is a fantastic automobile. I have owned it for about 9 1/2 years and it has over 128,000 miles. It has been very very reliable. The only thing I have had to do other than normal maintenance has been a water pump, valve cover gasket, CV boots on both front, and a couple of weeks ago it developed a transmission fluid. The brakes have been remarkable on this car. I replaced the back brakes for the first time at 107,000 miles and the front brakes for the first time at 117,000 miles. I have never needed a front end alignment. I am on my second set of tires, the first set lasted almost 70,000 miles. The best driving car I have ever had (Camaro, Skylark, Supra).
Mickey D,05/08/2002
I've had the car for 5yrs bought it used, with 60,000 miles on it. Now I have 147,000 mile on it and it runs better. within five yrs I change water pump, tuned up the transmission, tuned up the engine, CV boot, One axle, and timming belt. The car runs better than other used vechiles and some new cars I have seen.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
202 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Consumer reviews
