This is a fantastic automobile. I have owned it for about 9 1/2 years and it has over 128,000 miles. It has been very very reliable. The only thing I have had to do other than normal maintenance has been a water pump, valve cover gasket, CV boots on both front, and a couple of weeks ago it developed a transmission fluid. The brakes have been remarkable on this car. I replaced the back brakes for the first time at 107,000 miles and the front brakes for the first time at 117,000 miles. I have never needed a front end alignment. I am on my second set of tires, the first set lasted almost 70,000 miles. The best driving car I have ever had (Camaro, Skylark, Supra).

