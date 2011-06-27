  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1992 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$666 - $1,607
Used Diamante for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

As a replacement for the low-tech Sigma, the Diamante offers V6 power delivering 175-horsepower in the base model, 202-horsepower in the LS. Antilock brakes are standard on the LS and optional on the base, and a driver airbag is standard on both models. A Euro Handling Package and an electronically controlled suspension that includes traction control is an available option on the LS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(55%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

satisfied
dave veltman,01/25/2004
very dependable car. average about 1000 dollars annual in maintenance. keep the car in good shape. rebuilt engine at 225000 miles. started using a little oil. after rebuilt fuel economy went from 22 to 28 mi per gallon and very little oil. runs like new at 250000 mi and body still stylish. lincoln ls looks just like it in 2004. I would buy another diamante. everyone else i talked with was very happy with theres. I have never done a brake job, transmission work or muffler system. only one alternator and starter. love this car and plan on hitting 400000 mi.
Too Bad
Timberwolf,07/15/2003
If Mitsubishi had built the Zeros in WWII as poorly as the Diamantes, many more of our ships would have survived the Kamikaze attacks!
Fantastic Car
kfh,04/11/2002
This is a fantastic automobile. I have owned it for about 9 1/2 years and it has over 128,000 miles. It has been very very reliable. The only thing I have had to do other than normal maintenance has been a water pump, valve cover gasket, CV boots on both front, and a couple of weeks ago it developed a transmission fluid. The brakes have been remarkable on this car. I replaced the back brakes for the first time at 107,000 miles and the front brakes for the first time at 117,000 miles. I have never needed a front end alignment. I am on my second set of tires, the first set lasted almost 70,000 miles. The best driving car I have ever had (Camaro, Skylark, Supra).
Great Car
Mickey D,05/08/2002
I've had the car for 5yrs bought it used, with 60,000 miles on it. Now I have 147,000 mile on it and it runs better. within five yrs I change water pump, tuned up the transmission, tuned up the engine, CV boot, One axle, and timming belt. The car runs better than other used vechiles and some new cars I have seen.
See all 20 reviews of the 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
202 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante.

Can't find a used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,234.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,991.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,579.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Diamante lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mitsubishi Diamante info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles