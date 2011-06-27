  1. Home
1999 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Traction control is now available.
  • Stereo control panel is cluttered with buttons.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

To achieve success in the near-luxury market, an automaker must possess a strong brand image that consumers associate with prestige. Mitsubishi does not, and this partly explains the dismal failure that the first Diamante luxury sedan suffered in the United States. It wasn't a bad car, just a little dull looking and loaded with so much techno-wizardry that it cost far more than its perceived worth. That changed last year, when the Diamante appeared worth more than its price. For 1999, Mitsubishi builds upon last year's success, offering more standard equipment than before.

The same 3.5-liter V6 drives the front wheels, making 210 horsepower and upholding the Diamante's standing as one of the most powerful sedans in its class. The Diamante will go from zero to 60 in about 8.5 seconds, and, if you make this Mitsu perform this way often, the four-speed automatic transmission is supposed to learn that you're a lead foot, and adjust itself accordingly.

Exterior styling features a chiseled, BMW-like appearance that is bolder than the smooth silhouette of the previous car. Chrome appears in the window moldings, surrounding the license plate, grille trim and alloy wheels. For 1999, the Diamante displays a centered Mitsubishi Motors decklid badge. The Diamante's interior is tastefully trimmed, though the stereo is fitted with a ridiculous number of buttons. Gauges emit a Lexus-like glow at night, and the automatic climate controls feature innovative pictograms to convey fan mode.

Standard features now include driver and front passenger illuminated visor mirrors, front and rear map lights and power trunk and fuel door releases. Our biggest complaint about the Diamante last year, the lack of traction control, has been addressed and is now offered as an option. Both traction control and heated front seats are available for 1999 with the new Platinum Package. To top it off, Mitsubishi has added a new tan color seat fabric selection and three new exterior paint colors: Richmond Red Pearl, Lexington Green Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

For 1999, the Diamante's MSRP is less than $28,000 including destination charge- that's $5,000 less than the 1998 Diamante LS and about $8,000 less than the 194-horsepower Mercedes-Benz C280, though the Benz provides standard traction control. This year's Diamante is priced about the same as the Acura 3.2 TL, but the Acura gets you 15 more horsepower and heated seats standard. Both the Benz and the Honda have superior transmissions and are better cars overall.

1999 Highlights

Only one Diamante model is available, replacing the ES and LS models. Mitsubishi also adds some new standard features, options and exterior colors to this top-level model.

Consumer reviews

5(67%)
4(20%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved it... at first!!
macgirl88,02/08/2009
When I first got my Diamante I was extremely excited. I thought the interior was amazing! It was semi luxury> leather seats, seat warmers, memory seating, it was nice. Then out of no where my heater stopped working along with my radio after my first 2 months. Now my car randomly dies took it to 4 different shops, no one can figure it out. I bought the car for 3800 and have already put $3000 worth of electrical work into it. The ride sounds loud and not that smooth. Its a nice car but beware it is known to have electrical problems and they are not cheap!
I will drive this car into the ground
Eva Frese,01/30/2009
Car was bought used with 28000. Took out an extra warranty which took care of all the quirks in the beginning. Other than normal maintenance, this car is the best car we have ever owned. Love driving it. The pickup is great.
Why i love this car....
rick211,11/16/2010
i love my diamante it has just about everything i could ask for in a car, great performance, 0-60 in 5.7 secs powerful engine 270 hp 240 ft lbs, awesome grip on corners for a rwd car, nice braking ok mileage even though it could've bin better, over all this car is good for commuting daily and to take out to the tracks for weekend thrills
An Excellent Car Worth Considering!
vivona,12/10/2002
An excellent car with a beautiful exterior and an interior with first-rate materials and a warm, luxurious look. Ample interior storage. As of four years and 29,000 miles, reliability has been excellent. The ride is very smooth and quiet and the seats are very comfortable. Handling is very competent. The car is fun to drive energetically. Acceleration is very strong and immediate with power at any speed and shifts that are always where they should be. I get 20 MPG in town and 29 MPG on the highway. The stereo is first-rate, with very good imaging and sound quality. You should test drive a Diamante before buying any luxury car. You will be amazed at how good it is.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
