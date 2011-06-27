  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(29)
2001 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard equipment, attractive styling, available traction control, great sound system.
  • Stereo control panel is cluttered with buttons, poor-shifting transmission, less-than-acceptable construction.
Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A diamond best left in the rough.

Vehicle overview

Three years ago, Mitsubishi changed the Diamante, stepping up their offering in the near-luxury market and producing another choice for the upper-middle-class shopper. For 2001, both the ES and LS trim designations are equipped with more standard options, but otherwise, no grand changes have occured.

A 3.5-liter V6 drives the front wheels, making 210 horsepower and competing adequately with other sedans in its class. While it makes a strong showing on the skidpad and in 60-to-zero braking, the Diamante goes from zero to 60 in a less-than-spectacular 8.3 seconds. The electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission will learn if you're a lead foot and adjust itself accordingly. Unfortunately, it will also not shift as well as other transmissions - the "adaptive control management" often manages to do neither, and renders impotent an otherwise competent powertrain. Exterior styling features a chiseled, BMW-like appearance - emphasis on "like" - and features chrome on the window moldings, grille trim, license plate surround and the alloy wheels. Overall, the interior appears adequate but leaves something to be desired - most specifically, a fold-down rear seat or cargo-area pass-through and better-quality materials. For a car of this price point, we'd expect that engineers would make at least a half-hearted attempt to imitate real wood - but noooo.

Not so important, but possibly an issue, are the pictogram choices on the automatic climate controls. They seem logical to some drivers and ridiculous to others, suggesting that Mitsubishi designers might want to take another look at them. It's indicative of the not-quite-effective execution that seems to plague the car.

The 2001 ES is a cloth-trimmed base model with new wheel covers, an AM/FM stereo with CD player and an anti-theft engine immobilizer. The high-end LS adds a host of features, including leather seats, steering wheel and shift knob, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, wood grain accents, power sunroof, a HomeLink transmitter, separate amplifier for the stereo with steering wheel audio controls, fog lights and color-keyed body-side molding. Upgrade the in-dash CD player to a six-disc version in either ES or LS, but the all-weather package - heated mirrors and front seats, and the traction-control system -- is available only for LS customers.

While the 2001 Diamante gets points for its roominess and excellent sound system, those features are outweighed by a poorly functioning transmission, build-quality issues and uncomfortable seats. At this price point, competitors like the Acura 3.2 TL, Chrysler 300M, the Lexus IS300 and Infiniti I30 seem to overwhelm the Diamante in terms of getting the most for your hard-earned money. We recommend considering all your options when shopping for your next near-luxury vehicle.

2001 Highlights

This Mitsubishi model doesn't change much from last year, but product planners add tether anchors for child seats, foglights on the LS and new seat fabric and wheel cover for the ES. Greenies can rest easy knowing that it meets LEV standards for all states.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good car for money, BUT...
christmas_tree,03/11/2009
Really liked the car when I purchased it with only 24,000 miles in 2004. By the time it had 40k miles it had the very common heater core leak... by the time it had 50k miles rear/driver side abs speed sensor failed so abs brakes are non-functional since then, neither is the traction control... both ABS and TCL light stay on all the time now. By 55k egr solenoid failed, not too costly to replace if you do it yourself. By 60k miles the rear springs are worn out, with 3 passengers in the rear the rear bottoms out, replaced shocks which didn't help at all. By 80k antenna motor failed. Bottom line, even though I like the car I wouldn't buy a Mitsubishi again, with the other options.
Expensive to fix
Mike,01/20/2010
When I first purchased this car it ran great. Currently have about 90,000 miles on it and I am about done throwing money into this thing. I have some of the same complaints as others; wind noise, not a very smooth ride, and most of all expensive to fix repairs. Inside door handle broke, I can only get from the factory they want over $200 for a piece of plastic. Back end has begun to sway. I have had over $600 put into it plus new tires and problem still isn't fixed. Probably going to need new shocks soon, most likely will get rid of it by then.
Disappointing
kmess,02/17/2003
Very disappointing vehicle. Poor assembly. Average Reliability. Recommend you look at other vehicles.
Purchased new... still a great car!
HLC2071,07/26/2009
I purchased a brand new 2001 Diamante LS and have had zero problems with this car. I have driven it everyday (city+highway) and the quality has been simply outstanding... Tires-Oil-Gas only. Mitsubishi built this great car to last many years.
See all 29 reviews of the 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante features & specs
