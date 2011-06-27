2001 Mitsubishi Diamante Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard equipment, attractive styling, available traction control, great sound system.
- Stereo control panel is cluttered with buttons, poor-shifting transmission, less-than-acceptable construction.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A diamond best left in the rough.
Vehicle overview
Three years ago, Mitsubishi changed the Diamante, stepping up their offering in the near-luxury market and producing another choice for the upper-middle-class shopper. For 2001, both the ES and LS trim designations are equipped with more standard options, but otherwise, no grand changes have occured.
A 3.5-liter V6 drives the front wheels, making 210 horsepower and competing adequately with other sedans in its class. While it makes a strong showing on the skidpad and in 60-to-zero braking, the Diamante goes from zero to 60 in a less-than-spectacular 8.3 seconds. The electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission will learn if you're a lead foot and adjust itself accordingly. Unfortunately, it will also not shift as well as other transmissions - the "adaptive control management" often manages to do neither, and renders impotent an otherwise competent powertrain. Exterior styling features a chiseled, BMW-like appearance - emphasis on "like" - and features chrome on the window moldings, grille trim, license plate surround and the alloy wheels. Overall, the interior appears adequate but leaves something to be desired - most specifically, a fold-down rear seat or cargo-area pass-through and better-quality materials. For a car of this price point, we'd expect that engineers would make at least a half-hearted attempt to imitate real wood - but noooo.
Not so important, but possibly an issue, are the pictogram choices on the automatic climate controls. They seem logical to some drivers and ridiculous to others, suggesting that Mitsubishi designers might want to take another look at them. It's indicative of the not-quite-effective execution that seems to plague the car.
The 2001 ES is a cloth-trimmed base model with new wheel covers, an AM/FM stereo with CD player and an anti-theft engine immobilizer. The high-end LS adds a host of features, including leather seats, steering wheel and shift knob, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, wood grain accents, power sunroof, a HomeLink transmitter, separate amplifier for the stereo with steering wheel audio controls, fog lights and color-keyed body-side molding. Upgrade the in-dash CD player to a six-disc version in either ES or LS, but the all-weather package - heated mirrors and front seats, and the traction-control system -- is available only for LS customers.
While the 2001 Diamante gets points for its roominess and excellent sound system, those features are outweighed by a poorly functioning transmission, build-quality issues and uncomfortable seats. At this price point, competitors like the Acura 3.2 TL, Chrysler 300M, the Lexus IS300 and Infiniti I30 seem to overwhelm the Diamante in terms of getting the most for your hard-earned money. We recommend considering all your options when shopping for your next near-luxury vehicle.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the Diamante
Related Used 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage