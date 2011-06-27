1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,612
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A passenger airbag and CFC-free air conditioning make the Diamante much friendlier to its passengers and the environment. A five-door wagon model introduced late last year comes with the 175-horsepower engine that is standard in the ES sedan. New wood trim and an upgraded Infinity stereo debut on the 1994 Diamante.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Collete Anderson,01/12/2009
I just wanted to send a testimony to my 1994 Diamante Wagon. I have driven it for the last five years with only routine maintenance. The 'ol girl has 265,000 miles on it, and I just replaced the timing belt...hoping to get to 300,000 and beyond. A joy to drive!
Carl R.,09/01/2003
I got this car as a replacement to my Sebring conv. and it has been nothing but a joy to drive. Always starts first try no matter how cold it is or how long it has been sitting in the driveway. I have gotten thousands of safe and reliable miles out of this car despite it's nine yrs. old. This is a wonderful car that I would recommend to anyone looking for a dependable four door sedan.
Joe B.,11/07/2004
Bought this car with 110,000 miles on it. As soon as I drove it I loved it. Great low end torque, smooth ride, lots of options. Very minor mechanical problems. I can't count anymore how many compliments I have gotten while going into a supermarket, or at a gas station about how nice of a car I have.
Aleksandr K,09/20/2009
At first, when I got the car I was very happy to have it. Drives quiet and I felt very comfortable driving it. The car showed itself to be very slow and big like a boat. I didn't know what kind of engine is there so I researched and I find that the there is 3.0 V6 which produces 175hp. Too little for a car of this size. The ES has 3.0 v6 SOCH 12valve (2 valve per cylinder) 175hp. The car handles well except sharp turns; It drifts.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
202 hp @ 6000 rpm
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
