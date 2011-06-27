  1. Home
1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag and CFC-free air conditioning make the Diamante much friendlier to its passengers and the environment. A five-door wagon model introduced late last year comes with the 175-horsepower engine that is standard in the ES sedan. New wood trim and an upgraded Infinity stereo debut on the 1994 Diamante.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(55%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.3
20 reviews
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

265,000 and still strong
Collete Anderson,01/12/2009
I just wanted to send a testimony to my 1994 Diamante Wagon. I have driven it for the last five years with only routine maintenance. The 'ol girl has 265,000 miles on it, and I just replaced the timing belt...hoping to get to 300,000 and beyond. A joy to drive!
What a wonderful car
Carl R.,09/01/2003
I got this car as a replacement to my Sebring conv. and it has been nothing but a joy to drive. Always starts first try no matter how cold it is or how long it has been sitting in the driveway. I have gotten thousands of safe and reliable miles out of this car despite it's nine yrs. old. This is a wonderful car that I would recommend to anyone looking for a dependable four door sedan.
Great Car
Joe B.,11/07/2004
Bought this car with 110,000 miles on it. As soon as I drove it I loved it. Great low end torque, smooth ride, lots of options. Very minor mechanical problems. I can't count anymore how many compliments I have gotten while going into a supermarket, or at a gas station about how nice of a car I have.
Diamante ES 1994 Honest Review
Aleksandr K,09/20/2009
At first, when I got the car I was very happy to have it. Drives quiet and I felt very comfortable driving it. The car showed itself to be very slow and big like a boat. I didn't know what kind of engine is there so I researched and I find that the there is 3.0 V6 which produces 175hp. Too little for a car of this size. The ES has 3.0 v6 SOCH 12valve (2 valve per cylinder) 175hp. The car handles well except sharp turns; It drifts.
See all 20 reviews of the 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
202 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan, Diamante Wagon. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, 4dr Wagon, and ES 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamantes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante.

Can't find a used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamantes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,923.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,163.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Diamante for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,443.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

