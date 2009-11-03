Used 2001 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me

Really liked the car when I purchased it with only 24,000 miles in 2004. By the time it had 40k miles it had the very common heater core leak... by the time it had 50k miles rear/driver side abs speed sensor failed so abs brakes are non-functional since then, neither is the traction control... both ABS and TCL light stay on all the time now. By 55k egr solenoid failed, not too costly to replace if you do it yourself. By 60k miles the rear springs are worn out, with 3 passengers in the rear the rear bottoms out, replaced shocks which didn't help at all. By 80k antenna motor failed. Bottom line, even though I like the car I wouldn't buy a Mitsubishi again, with the other options.

Read more