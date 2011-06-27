  1. Home
2000 Mitsubishi Diamante Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard equipment, attractive styling, available traction control, great sound system.
  • Stereo control panel is cluttered with buttons, poor-shifting transmission, less-than-acceptable construction.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A diamond best left in the rough.

Vehicle overview

Two years ago, Mitsubishi changed the Diamante, stepping up their offering in the near-luxury market and producing another choice for the upper-middle-class shopper. For 2000, Mitsubishi brings back the ES and LS trim designations with more standard options, but offers no grand changes. Hopefully, if the Mitsu executives read our reviews of the 1999 model, they've quietly improved the quality of its construction and ironed out those transmission issues.

A 3.5-liter V6 drives the front wheels, making 210 horsepower and competing adequately with other sedans in its class. While it makes a strong showing on the skidpad and in 60-to-zero braking, the Diamante goes from zero to 60 in a less-than-spectacular 8.3 seconds. The electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission will learn if you're a lead foot and adjust itself accordingly. Unfortunately, it will also not shift as well as other transmissions - the "adaptive control management" often manages to do neither.

For 2000, the Diamante comes in four new colors - Franklin Silver Metallic, Vail White, Imperial Beige Metallic and Pendleton Black Pearl. These replace the similar-sounding 1999 colors - Stonehenge Silver Metallic, Paris White, Manhattan Beige Pearl and Burma Black Pearl, respectively.

Exterior styling features a chiseled, BMW-like appearance - with an emphasis on "like" - and chrome on the window moldings, grille trim, license plate surround and the alloy wheels. Overall, the interior appears nice but leaves something to be desired - most specifically, nicer-feeling materials and a fold-down rear seat or cargo-area pass-through. Not so important, but possibly an issue, were the pictogram choices on the automatic climate controls. They seem logical to some drivers and ridiculous to others, suggesting that Mitsubishi designers might want to take another look at them. If they didn't spend the time to get those clear, what else might they have slacked on?

The revised 2000 ES is a cloth-trimmed base model with new wheel covers, an AM/FM stereo with CD player and a new anti-theft engine immobilizer. The high-end LS adds a host of features, including leather seats, steering wheel and shift knob, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, wood grain accents, power sunroof, a HomeLink transmitter, separate amplifier for the stereo with steering wheel audio controls, and color-keyed body-side molding. Upgrade the in-dash CD player to a six-disc version in either ES or LS, but the all-weather package - fog lamps, heated mirrors and front seats, and the traction-control system -- is available only for LS customers.

While the 2000 Diamante gets points for its roominess, quiet Yokohama tires and excellent sound system, those features are outweighed by a poorly functioning transmission, build-quality issues and uncomfortable seats. Mitsubishi's Diamante competes against vehicles like the Acura 3.2 TL, Chrysler 300M and Infiniti I30. That's tough competition. We recommend considering all your options when shopping for your next near-luxury vehicle.

2000 Highlights

Other than bringing back the ES and LS trim levels, this Mitsubishi model doesn't change much from last year. Product planners add a couple of standard features, replace four colors and offer a new all-weather package for the LS buyer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante.

5(50%)
4(38%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.3
16 reviews
See all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great car
Peggy,01/10/2010
I bought this car new and have only had reliability. I have only done routine maintenance. Never broken down or replaced parts other than brakes, tires, and muffler. I have over 155,000 miles. It still rides it did new. Great riding comfort and pickup. I get about 27 miles highway and 24 around town. If they were still made I would buy another!
Happy with my Diamante
MarkPenner,09/26/2006
I purchased my 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante in Dec. 2003. I did a lot of online research before purchasing and found that most of the people complain about its fast depreciation, but praise reliability of the car. I was looking for a good used car, so fast depreciation was a good news. Why pay $36,000 for a new, when you can get a great used car for $12,000? So, I found a Diamante with 55,000 miles online and drove it home. For two years that I owned this car I just did regular maitainance (oil, transmission fluid, brakes, put new set of tires). I had no problem with transmission, it shifts perfectly. I didn't have any problems with the heat-core either. I spent only $480 in maintainance to keep this car in excellent shape for two years.
Nightmare
NoMaaM,12/10/2004
I have had nothing but problems with my 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante. The last one is the famous heater core leakage problem. Just google for "Diamante heatercore" and you will see It is a known problem and Mitsubishi knows about it but is not doing anything. This problem costs $700 - $900 to repair or you will be poisoned inhaling antifreeze. Also, the 60,000 mile service costs $1,500 for a car not worth even $9,000. I will never purchase a Mitsuibishi again.
Sharp looking, great performance
WtbyCT,06/02/2008
I got my 2000 LS in 2003 to replace the 1993 Grand Am that my parents gave me as a first car. For the first two years that I owned it I drove the socks off the thing but it easily took the abuse of a 17 year old guy and his friends. Once I got into college I took more interest in the car since I knew I needed a car that would last me into the beginning of my career. With a nice wash and wax, this car gets me compliments everywhere I go. Take care of this car and it will take care of you. On the highway I find the acceleration to be amazing between 60-80 and I can hang with most Euro cars and blow the socks off the other JP cars. Only prob is at 60,000 mi it's going to be $1100+ service
See all 16 reviews of the 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante Overview

The Used 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante is offered in the following submodels: Diamante Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan, and ES 4dr Sedan.

