Used 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me

Diamante Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS in Gold
    2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS

    123,920 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,800

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante

Overall Consumer Rating
4.627 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 2
    (4%)
One of the top cars for me
jivko atanassov,11/22/2009
I didn't want to buy the Diamante initially because of size or fuel scares. The Diamante has surpassed all my expectations, the car is luxurious, lots of standard extras sometimes I need some engine power to get out of difficult road situations. This car has all the power needed and then some. The traction control has saved me a couple of times also. ABS is also there. The gets 20.5 mpg average. And this is a luxury full size sedan with 3.5 liter engine. I got it with all extras for less money than the added cost for the same extras alone in another brand. Go figure. Nice product, poor marketing. For a family of four it is a perfect car And if I have to chose again now? Yes!!!
