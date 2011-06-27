  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante ES Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Diamante
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,997
See Diamante Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,997
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,997
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,997
Torque231 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,997
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,997
100 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,997
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,997
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,997
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,997
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,997
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,997
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3439 lbs.
Gross weight4420 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length194.1 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,997
Exterior Colors
  • Vail White
  • Richmond Red Pearl
  • Manhattan Beige Pearl
  • Martinique Green Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Pendleton Black Pearl
  • Franklin Silver Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,997
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,997
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,997
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Diamante Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles