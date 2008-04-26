Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 123,920 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,800
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Diamante searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.819 Reviews
Report abuse
Bill,04/26/2008
I purchased my Diamante in 2000 with 44k. It ran relatively maintenance free until about 2004. Since then have replaced front and rear struts and radiator. Have replaced brakes three times since purchase. Currently have 112k on car. Overall this has been a reliable vehicle with good performance and comfort. I am thinking about replacing this vehicle because of family needs, but I will miss it. I would purchase this car again.