Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Diamante Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS in Gold
    used

    2004 Mitsubishi Diamante LS

    123,920 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,800

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Diamante searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Diamante
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Diamante
Overall Consumer Rating
4.819 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (21%)
Good experience owning this car
Bill,04/26/2008
I purchased my Diamante in 2000 with 44k. It ran relatively maintenance free until about 2004. Since then have replaced front and rear struts and radiator. Have replaced brakes three times since purchase. Currently have 112k on car. Overall this has been a reliable vehicle with good performance and comfort. I am thinking about replacing this vehicle because of family needs, but I will miss it. I would purchase this car again.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Diamante
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to