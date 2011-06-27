Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Diamante ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$1,522
|$1,786
|Clean
|$915
|$1,343
|$1,577
|Average
|$666
|$986
|$1,159
|Rough
|$416
|$628
|$741
1997 Mitsubishi Diamante LS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$1,829
|$2,062
|Clean
|$1,241
|$1,614
|$1,820
|Average
|$903
|$1,185
|$1,338
|Rough
|$564
|$755
|$855