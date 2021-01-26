  1. Home
2022 MINI Convertible

Release Date: Spring 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $28,750
  • Restyled front and rear bumpers
  • Some newly available features, such as black-painted exterior trim and a heated steering wheel
  • Digital instrument panel and larger touchscreen now standard
  • Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016
2022 MINI Convertible Review
Minor Updates Only for the 2022 Mini Convertible
Cameron Rogers
01/26/2021
What is the Mini Convertible?

The Mini Convertible is the drop-top version of Mini's Hardtop 2 Door. We've been enjoying this fun-in-the-sun Mini since this generation debuted in 2016, but it's starting to feel a little dated. Luckily, the 2022 Mini Convertible gets a significant refresh that should keep interest piqued at least for a little while longer.

The Convertible's front and rear fascias now incorporate a body-colored panel that runs to the edge of the chrome grille and bumper surrounds. Those surrounds — along with the badges, door handles and tailpipes — can now be ordered in a gloss black treatment to distinguish it from previous models, which had chrome-only frames.

The interior is slightly revised as well. Interior dimensions are unchanged, so trying to squeeze adults into the back seat of this diminutive convertible might qualify as inhumane treatment. But there is a new digital instrument panel from the Hardtop-only electric Cooper SE. It's standard across the model line, as are an 8.8-inch central display, satellite radio and lane departure warning. A heated steering wheel and adjustable ambient lighting join the options list. Apple CarPlay smartphone integration remains an optional extra, and there's still no support for Android Auto. Other key components, from the suspension and powertrain choices, are unchanged from last year

EdmundsEdmunds says

From a performance perspective, the Mini Convertible is outmatched against rivals such as the Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Mustang and Mazda Miata. But there's still enough charm here to make this Mini a satisfying pick for a reasonably priced drop-top.

