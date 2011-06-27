  1. Home
2021 MINI Convertible

MSRP range: $27,400 - $38,400
MINI Convertible Cooper S Exterior. Options Shown.
MSRP$28,250
Edmunds suggests you pay$28,250
Other years
MINI Convertible for Sale

2021 MINI Convertible Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Three engines blend speed, thrill and fuel efficiency
  • Excellent handling makes it quick and fun in turns and curves
  • The interior looks classy and upscale
  • Available add-ons offer high degree of personalization
  • The ride quality can be stiff and rough, especially with larger tires
  • More expensive than most rivals
  • Passenger space and cargo capacity are limited
  • New Sidewalk special edition model
  • Minor changes to optional equipment packages
  • Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016
2021 MINI Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$27,400
MPG & Fuel
26 City / 37 Hwy / 30 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.6 gal. capacity
Seating
4 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Inline 3 cylinder
Horsepower: 134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Torque: 162 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 151.9 in. / Height: 55.7 in. / Width: 68.0 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 7.6 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the MINI Convertible a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Convertible both on the road and at the track. You probably care about MINI Convertible fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Convertible gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Convertible has 7.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Convertible. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 MINI Convertible?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 MINI Convertible:

  • New Sidewalk special edition model
  • Minor changes to optional equipment packages
  • Part of the third Mini Convertible generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the MINI Convertible reliable?

To determine whether the MINI Convertible is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Convertible. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Convertible's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 MINI Convertible a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 MINI Convertible is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Convertible is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 MINI Convertible?

The least-expensive 2021 MINI Convertible is the 2021 MINI Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,400.

Other versions include:

  • Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,400
  • John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,400
  • Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,400
Learn more

What are the different models of MINI Convertible?

If you're interested in the MINI Convertible, the next question is, which Convertible model is right for you? Convertible variants include Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Convertible models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 MINI Convertible

2021 MINI Convertible Overview

The 2021 MINI Convertible is offered in the following submodels: Convertible John Cooper Works, Convertible. Available styles include Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2021 MINI Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 MINI Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 MINI Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 MINI Convertible?

2021 MINI Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)

2021 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

2021 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Which 2021 MINI Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 MINI Convertible for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2021 Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,250 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 MINI Convertible.

Can't find a new 2021 MINI Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new MINI for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,852.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 MINI Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

