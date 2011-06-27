2023 MINI Convertible
MSRP range: $28,400 - $40,650
FAQ
Is the MINI Convertible a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Convertible both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Convertible has 5.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a MINI Convertible. Learn more
Is the MINI Convertible reliable?
To determine whether the MINI Convertible is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Convertible. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Convertible's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 MINI Convertible a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 MINI Convertible is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Convertible is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 MINI Convertible?
The least-expensive 2023 MINI Convertible is the 2023 MINI Convertible Cooper Classic 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,400.
Other versions include:
- Cooper Classic 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $28,400
- Cooper S Classic 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,900
- Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $32,400
- Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $35,900
- John Cooper Works Classic 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,900
- John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,650
What are the different models of MINI Convertible?
If you're interested in the MINI Convertible, the next question is, which Convertible model is right for you? Convertible variants include Cooper Classic 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper S Classic 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM), and Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Convertible models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
