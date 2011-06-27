OK to start this review out I admit that I had no intention of buying a MINI. Truth be told I went to look at a used Bentley Continental GT and the MINI Convertible was parked next to it. It attracted my wife like iron filing to a magnet! I drove the 10 year old Bentley with 50,000 miles on the clock and was VERY disappointed. Interior room was like a Camaro and it rode like a buckboard. True it was 10 years old, but it was a disappointment. To keep my wife of 49 years happy we took the MINI Cooper S for a test drive. I was very skeptical about even taking it for a test drive but I figured "what the heck!". What a surprise. It rode great and the interior materials and fit and finish were top notch. The Caribbean Aqua color really looks cool, and the light gray leather interior and the rest of the interior surfaces exude "Quality". We had just leased a new Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate AWD three months ago and I was very impressed with the quality and packaging of the MINI Convertible, even compared to our Genesis Luxo Barge. Plus it is a BLAST to drive. The 2.0 Liter Turbo 4 puts out more than enough thrust (189 hp & 207 Ft/lbs). We have been blessed with late Summer weather and we have been driving it with the top down exclusively. Every time I drive it I am amazed at the ride and room. It is truly "10 pounds in a 5 pound bag". The Genesis G90 is a serene drive - the MINI is FUN!. I might be a bit older than the demographic of the typical MINI Convertible owner (70 years young) but I still like to have fun. Seeing and then buying a 2017 MINI Cooper S with 8,000 miles on it was a happy accident. I would not have gone looking for it, but am very happy I found it. We would never have the MINI as an only car - but as a second "fun car" it can't be beat. Well I've had the car a year now and my opinion hasn't changed. We joined the local MINI Club and have been on many rallies and gone to quite a few car shows. It is a blast to drive "hard" and on rallies it corners like a go-kart. Puts a smile on my face every time I get in it. Only problem is that we have had one heck of a hot summer and the top-down time has been limited. Other than that, which is not the car's fault, it has been fun to own and drive. I would recommend one to anyone looking for a fun convertible. The Cooper S with 189 hp has more than enough punch.

