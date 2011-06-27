  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Convertible
  4. Used 2017 MINI Convertible
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2017 MINI Convertible Review

Pros & Cons

  • All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency
  • Nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road
  • Lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization
  • Interior looks classy and upscale
  • Ride can be stiff and jittery, especially with larger tires
  • More expensive than most rivals
  • Extremely limited cargo capacity
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
MINI Convertible for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$19,990 - $31,000
Used Convertible for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There are many reasons why you might consider buying a 2017 Mini Convertible. Besides the obvious top-down experience, you'll be getting a car that's easy to park no matter where you go. It's also fun to drive without having to burn through large quantities of gasoline and boasts an upscale cabin for a premium-car vibe. And compared to many luxury-branded convertibles, you might also consider the Mini to be pretty affordable.

The key for us, though, is the customization factor. The Convertible's affordable base price is just a jumping-off point for a seemingly endless options list, which really allows you to make the Convertible your own. If you want snazzy 18-inch wheels to replace the standard 15-inch rims, you can have that. If you want full leather upholstery, side mirrors painted like the British flag or adaptive suspension dampers to tailor your driving style, you can have all that, too. Just be prepared to pay a little bit extra. Or maybe a big bit extra, depending on how far you go.

No other small convertible can match the Mini in the field of customization, but you'll want to take a look at a couple others. If you're OK with just two seats, the Mazda MX-5 Miata and its Fiat 124 Spider cousin are great choices. They aren't as powerful as the Mini, but their rear-wheel-drive layout and light weight imbue them with a sportier handling feel. On the other end of the spectrum is the Volkswagen Beetle convertible. It also makes a styling statement, and its ride is far more relaxed and comfortable, but you can't customize it nearly as much as the Mini. Among this group, the Mini Convertible's charm and likability clearly stand out. It is really that good.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Mini Convertible include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional.

Although the government has not yet rated a Mini Convertible, the two-door Hardtop received four out of five possible stars for overall protection in government crash tests. It received four stars for total front crash protection and four stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Hardtop its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset crash tests, as well as a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraints/seats (whiplash protection) tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cooper S Convertible with Pirelli P Zero summer tires came to a stop in an astounding 101 feet. This is a better result than several Mini Hardtops we've tested with different summer tires, which have come to a halt from 60 mph between 113 and 116 feet. These stopping distances are good for the class but a little underwhelming given the summer-rated tires. Although we haven't tested a Convertible with all-season tires, we expect it to come to a stop about 15 feet longer than the Hardtops.

2017 MINI Convertible models

The 2017 Mini Convertible is available in three trims: Cooper, Cooper S and the high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW).

All Cooper models come standard with a power-operated fabric convertible roof (with sunroof-like function), 15-inch alloy wheels, an electronic limited-slip differential, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, remote locking/unlocking, keyless ignition, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, adjustable driving modes, dynamic ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, cruise control, height-adjustable front seats, a center armrest, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and 50/50-split folding rear seatbacks. Technology highlights include Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, a 6.5-inch display screen and a six-speaker sound system with HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary input jack.

The Cooper S adds a more powerful engine, a hood scoop, dual center-mounted exhaust tips, 16-inch wheels with run-flat tires (regular tires are optional), LED foglights and sport front seats.

Additional equipment for the John Cooper Works variant includes 17-inch wheels, Brembo front brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, an even more powerful engine, an aerodynamic body kit, a rear spoiler, a sport steering wheel and special seats with cloth upholstery. The standard suspension is available as a no-cost option for the JCW.

Although there are many standalone options, most are bundled into packages. The Premium package consists of keyless entry, a dual-pane sunroof, heated front seats, satellite radio, auto-dimming mirrors and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The Sport package includes adjustable suspension dampers, 16-inch wheels (17-inch wheels on the Cooper S), sport seats, adjustable driving modes and LED headlights. The Technology package bundles a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a navigation system and an 8.8-inch display screen. The Fully Loaded package combines all three packages, and a separate Cold Weather package adds auto-dimming mirrors, power-folding exterior mirrors and heated front seats.

Other available features include a head-up display, an automated parking system, and cloth or leather upholstery. Even more personalization is available through a large selection of custom details such as hood stripes, mirror cap choices and special interior trim pieces.

Regardless of the engine or number of doors, the 2017 Mini Convertible comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission (with hill start assist and automatic rev-matching for smooth and simple downshifts). A six-speed automatic (also with rev-matching) is optional. For extra fuel savings, an automatic stop-start feature shuts off the engine while the car is stopped.

The base engine is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder that develops 134 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is impressive, especially considering the available performance -- the EPA estimates 32 mpg combined (28 city/37 highway) with the manual, while the automatic earns 30 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway).

The Cooper S is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 189 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters are available for automatic-equipped models. Fuel economy for the Cooper S is estimated at 26 mpg combined (23 city/32 highway) with the manual and 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway) with the automatic.

The John Cooper Works variant ups the output of the turbocharged 2.0-liter to 228 hp and 236 lb-ft. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) with the manual and 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway) with the automatic.

In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Cooper S Convertible made the sprint from zero to 60 mph in a scant 6.8 seconds. Though we haven't yet tested the Convertible in regular Cooper or JCW trims, we have tested several variations of its fixed-roof brother, the Mini Hardtop. We found the two-door Hardtop Cooper trots from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, while it takes the JCW only 6.2 seconds to hit 60.  

Driving

The 2017 Mini Convertible's small size and light weight contribute to excellent handling characteristics. This car is fun to drive no matter which engine powers it. Even just zipping around town, it feels playful and engaging, and parking in tight spots is a cinch. Along curvy roads, the Convertible feels taut and tenacious, clawing for grip with rare enthusiasm. It's not as communicative or balanced as the rear-drive Mazda MX-5, but it's still one of the more entertaining cars for the money.

The trade-off for its exhilarating driving dynamics is a firm ride that borders on harsh when ordered with larger wheels. This is particularly true for the JCW and its standard sport-tuned suspension. Ordering the adaptive suspension dampers for the JCW is highly recommended, as we've found them to noticeably smooth out the ride. The Convertible is surprisingly quiet at highway speeds, although we've heard many interior panels squeak and creak over hard bumps.

The base three-cylinder engine provides impressive power considering its diminutive size. It loses some steam at higher rpm, but for most drivers it's a very solid pick. Both turbocharged four-cylinder engines have the Mini punching above its class, allowing it to keep up with larger cars such as the Ford Focus ST and Volkswagen Golf GTI. The automatic transmission is smooth and shifts quickly, while the manual can be a bit difficult to drive because of its vague clutch action, long throws and imprecise gates. The automatic engine stop-start function can be distractingly rough as it brings the engine back to life after a stop. Fortunately, it's easy to disable via a toggle switch, and the car remembers your preference between drives.

Interior

Step into the 2017 Mini Convertible and you'll find a cabin with materials of a higher quality than those in other subcompact cars. Soft-touch plastics coat the doors and dashboard, which can be customized with several different trim coverings. Ambient lighting on the doors changes color depending on which driving mode is selected.

The Mini's controls are easy to reach, and the toggle switches on the lower part of the center stack are a cool touch. We like the Convertible's easy-to-read gauges, and the available 8.8-inch central display screen is notable for its sophisticated feature set and exceptionally crisp graphics. Similar to BMW's iDrive, the display is operated by a controller knob on the center console. It takes some time to learn how to use, but overall it's a comprehensive and very useful system. One downside is that when you lower the center armrest, it's nearly impossible to reach the low-mounted infotainment controller.

As for the Convertible's top, press and hold the unlock button on your key fob or use the toggle switch inside the car to operate the soft top. Hold once to open the area above the front seat occupants' heads for a sunroof effect, and release and hold again for the full open-air experience. The top folds down on top of the trunk rather than into it, so there's a little bit of a hump that impedes your view when looking straight back. Top-up visibility for the driver is also subpar due to the top's design and its small rear window.

The Convertible's front seats offer firm support and an ideal driving position, but rear passenger space is pretty tight. Little kids should have enough room for their legs, but that's about it. Trunk space is extremely limited as well, at just 7.6 cubic feet of storage. The cargo opening is small, although interior release handles allow the bottom of the soft top to be folded up, increasing the opening for larger items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 MINI Convertible.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Little Pocket Rocket - Amazing Packaging
Mike Sticksel,09/11/2017
Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
OK to start this review out I admit that I had no intention of buying a MINI. Truth be told I went to look at a used Bentley Continental GT and the MINI Convertible was parked next to it. It attracted my wife like iron filing to a magnet! I drove the 10 year old Bentley with 50,000 miles on the clock and was VERY disappointed. Interior room was like a Camaro and it rode like a buckboard. True it was 10 years old, but it was a disappointment. To keep my wife of 49 years happy we took the MINI Cooper S for a test drive. I was very skeptical about even taking it for a test drive but I figured "what the heck!". What a surprise. It rode great and the interior materials and fit and finish were top notch. The Caribbean Aqua color really looks cool, and the light gray leather interior and the rest of the interior surfaces exude "Quality". We had just leased a new Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate AWD three months ago and I was very impressed with the quality and packaging of the MINI Convertible, even compared to our Genesis Luxo Barge. Plus it is a BLAST to drive. The 2.0 Liter Turbo 4 puts out more than enough thrust (189 hp & 207 Ft/lbs). We have been blessed with late Summer weather and we have been driving it with the top down exclusively. Every time I drive it I am amazed at the ride and room. It is truly "10 pounds in a 5 pound bag". The Genesis G90 is a serene drive - the MINI is FUN!. I might be a bit older than the demographic of the typical MINI Convertible owner (70 years young) but I still like to have fun. Seeing and then buying a 2017 MINI Cooper S with 8,000 miles on it was a happy accident. I would not have gone looking for it, but am very happy I found it. We would never have the MINI as an only car - but as a second "fun car" it can't be beat. Well I've had the car a year now and my opinion hasn't changed. We joined the local MINI Club and have been on many rallies and gone to quite a few car shows. It is a blast to drive "hard" and on rallies it corners like a go-kart. Puts a smile on my face every time I get in it. Only problem is that we have had one heck of a hot summer and the top-down time has been limited. Other than that, which is not the car's fault, it has been fun to own and drive. I would recommend one to anyone looking for a fun convertible. The Cooper S with 189 hp has more than enough punch.
an absolute work of art....A MASTERPIECE
david g,12/10/2017
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
i'm an obsessed convertible lover since birth....its hereditary from my convertible loving parents! for my personality, expectations, etc, MY MINI is an absolute dream!! it is spectacular in every way, really indescribable.....it is mesmerizing...love it love it love it!!!
Pricey But Fast
Joe Tullos,09/13/2017
Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Really cool car. Super quick. The attention to detail inside and out is what makes this car worth the extra money compared to the Fiat 500 although the Fiat is a really cool car too. The convertible top works great. Loaded with "features" many of which I'll provably never use. The interior is roomier than it looks. Well laid out instruments and cool mood lighting (one of the features I didn't need). Our kids are grown, so the back seat is mainly for storage and the occasional friend who wants to go motoring. I drove it on vacation this year ... about 700 miles each way. Handled like a champ. So if you usually only have 2 passenger... want something sporty...and looks cool...this could be the car for you
Love my MINI, Warranty not meaningful
AK,01/14/2018
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
I love my MINI convertible. I would prefer it got better gas mileage but I bought it knowing what the mileage would be. It had little issues within 4 months of buying it (last January). For example, on closing the top, I got conflicting messages. On one instrument it said "retraction complete." On another instrument (large one where radio , manual etc are) where I never got messages, it said retraction NOT complete. So, there appeared to be a computer glitch. When I called the dealer, Seattle MINI by my house, they said if I brought it in, that was my ONE annual visit covered by my warranty. So, I did not take it in and the issue eventually went away. But, I only drove 6K miles during this last year, so I assume I still have a computer glitch which I will have them check out when I take it in this month. You should not get the Bicycle Rack prep unless you verify what bicycle rack is available. For my MINI Cooper convertible, the only bike rack available is sold by MINI for $749.00. So, with the Rack Preparation, that is $1,000.00 to be able to carry a bike. Unless you are an avid cyclist, probably not a good investment. Its a great car, though. I love it.
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 MINI Convertible
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
228 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 MINI Convertible features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 MINI Convertible

Used 2017 MINI Convertible Overview

The Used 2017 MINI Convertible is offered in the following submodels: Convertible John Cooper Works, Convertible. Available styles include Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M), Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 MINI Convertible?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 MINI Convertible trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S is priced between $24,000 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 9513 and48875 miles.
  • The Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper is priced between $19,990 and$23,200 with odometer readings between 26671 and54750 miles.
  • The Used 2017 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works is priced between $31,000 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 22408 and22408 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 MINI Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 MINI Convertible for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2017 Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,990 and mileage as low as 9513 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 MINI Convertible.

Can't find a used 2017 MINI Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Convertible for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,800.

Find a used MINI for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,522.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Convertible for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,363.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,607.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 MINI Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Convertible lease specials

Related Used 2017 MINI Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles