Used 2018 MINI Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 23,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,261$511 Below Market
BMW of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.***CLEAN CARFAX * 1 OWNER * TECHNOLOGY PAKCAGE * REAR VIEW CAMERA * WIRED PACKAGE * 17 COSMOS SPOKE SILVER WHEELS * SPACE SAVER SPARE * WHITE BONNET STRIPES * MIRROR CAPS IN WHITE * PARK DISTANCE CONTROL***Call BMW of Sarasota at (844) 735-5757 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5151 Clark Rd, Sarasota FL 34233.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C53J3D00870
Stock: 3D00870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 10,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,499
Orlando MINI - Orlando / Florida
Great Low Miles **Wired and Technology Packages **Satellite Radio **Rearview Camera **Harman Kardon Premium System **LED Headlights** 17 in Alloy Wheels** Space-Saver Spare **Rain Sensor and Auto Headlight** Multifunction Steering Wheel **Dynamic Cruise Control** Mini Driving Modes **Openometer **Convertible Top **Park Distance Control** Tire Pressure Monitor **Sport Seats** Onboard Computer** Keyless Start/ Entry **28 City/ 37 Hwy** WWW.IWANTAMINI.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C5XJ3D00462
Stock: M3M00691A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,172 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$23,957
Coggin DeLand Hyundai - Deland / Florida
Coggin Deland Hyundai is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. One Owner, Low Miles, Local Trade, Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Chili Red MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! Odometer is 2458 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C52J3D01363
Stock: J3D01363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 17,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,591
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C55J3D00434
Stock: J3D00434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 21,284 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,000
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
***6 SPEED MANUAL***HEAD-UP DISPLAY***HEATED SEATS***LED HEADLIGHTS***REAR VIEW CAMERA***Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights, MINI Head-Up Display, Rear Parking Sensors. Clean CARFAX. 2018 MINI Cooper S Midnight Black Metallic 25/33 City/Highway MPG# 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C55J3D22635
Stock: P15482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 21,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,990
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2018 MINI Cooper S Convertible with Navigation, Backup Camera, Fully Loaded Package, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats and 17 Cosmos Spoke Black Wheels! This One Owner MINI has a Clean CARFAX and is part of our 5-Star Quality Lineup. This beautiful Cooper S is Blazing Red Metallic Metallic Exterior with Carbon Black Leatherette Interior, it has 21,259 miles and comes with the remaining balance of MINI warranty. Other features include, Harman/Kardon Audio, Satellite Radio Ready, Park Assist with Front & Rear Sensors and Automatic Transmission. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this amazing MINI Cooper S Convertible. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Spring Hill to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C5XJ3C82861
Stock: 8628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 35,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,450
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2018 MINI Cooper S Base 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed Manual FWD23/32 City/Highway MPGMINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C51J3D22700
Stock: LP3D22700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 42,853 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,988
MINI of Westchester - White Plains / New York
This British Racing Green II Metallic 2018 MINI Convertible Base might be just the convertible for you. This one's available at the low price of $23,988. Drive off in a gently used vehicle that only has one previous owner. Flaunting a charming british racing green exterior and a carbon black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Contact Information: MINI of Westchester, 543 Tarrytown Rd, White Plains, NY, 10607, Phone: 9142865810, E-mail: clintonm@miniofwestchester.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C54J3D00697
Stock: P2634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999
MINI of Peabody - Peabody / Massachusetts
FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 34,022 Miles! Cooper trim. Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C59J3C68717
Stock: FC4115A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Not Provided
$22,995
Germain Cadillac of Easton - Columbus / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C5XJ3D01000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,000$3,574 Below Market
Tracy Honda - Tracy / California
Electric Blue Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Package, Premium Wheels.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C36H3C99433
Stock: 232875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 26,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,695$4,764 Below Market
Universal Mitsubishi - Duarte / California
MOVE!!!!!! Do Not Stand In The Way Of FUN!!!!! One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Melting Silver Metallic 2019 MINI Cooper Classic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Navigation*, Back Up Camera*, Heated Seats*, Keyless Start*, Leatherette*, ABS brakes, Badge Deletion, Body Color Mirror Caps, Classic Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Climate Control, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3841 miles below market average! Our haggle-free value pricing ensures you get the best deal without having to suffer through the usual headaches. Stop by today for a test drive or call for more info, and experience the Universal Mitsubishi difference, where we make you feel like family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C59K3D01605
Stock: D1621RS
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 5,456 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$30,950$4,418 Below Market
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2019 MINI Cooper S 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed Sport Automatic FWDORIGINAL MSRP $38,000Odometer is 1461 miles below market average!25/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C53K3E40474
Stock: M3E40474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2018
- 21,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,985$3,671 Below Market
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 MINI Cooper Pepper White MSRP:$32,200, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495). CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1457 miles below market average! MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0For Sale Premium Package (Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, and Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription), MINI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Rear-View Camera, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale. Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C51H3C20137
Stock: B18620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 39,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,500$4,455 Below Market
Hanlees Hilltop Nissan - Richmond / California
Blue Metallic 2019 MINI Cooper Classic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! 27/35 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C54K3D01477
Stock: HR20999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 36,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,999$4,173 Below Market
Elk Grove Volkswagen - Elk Grove / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White Silver Metallic 2019 MINI Cooper Classic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C55K3F79157
Stock: 80822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 32,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,986$4,138 Below Market
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 MINI Cooper S For sale in. Midnight Black MetallicStandout Features are, *Carfax Accident Free*, Backup Camera, Rear Park Distance Control, ABS brakes, Dynamic Damper Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Low tire pressure warning, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote keyless entry, Sport Package, Technology Package, Traction control, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Cosmos Spoke Black (Style 499), Wired Package.Sport Package (Dynamic Damper Control, LED Fog Lights, and LED Headlights), Technology Package (Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected XL, Rear Park Distance Control, and Rear-View Camera), Wired Package, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Cosmos Spoke Black (Style 499), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C50H3C80742
Stock: L15517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 38,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,998$6,474 Below Market
MINI of Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
2019 MINI COOPER CONVERTIBLE!!8.8 TOUCH NAVIGATION PACKAGE AND APPLE CAR PLAY!!HEATED SEATS & MORE!!PUT THE TOP DOWN AND CRUISE!! - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Wheels: 15 x 5.5 Heli Spoke Silver, Front Bucket Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Body Color Mirror Caps, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C53K3F79027
Stock: NP1706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
