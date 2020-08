Close

MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California

Premium Package Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Black Pearl; Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Led Headlights Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors Heated Front Seats Melting Silver Metallic Rear Park Distance Control Rear View Camera Satellite Radio W/1 Year Subscription Comfort Access Keyless Entry Convertible Wind Deflector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All-Season Tires Led Fog Lights This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mini of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 MINI Convertible. This MINI includes: HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM REAR VIEW CAMERA LED HEADLIGHTS HEATED FRONT SEATS SATELLITE RADIO TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC ALL-SEASON TIRES LED FOG LIGHTS CONVERTIBLE WIND DEFLECTOR PREMIUM PACKAGE BLACK PEARL, CLOTH/LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY MELTING SILVER METALLIC COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. This MINI Convertible features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MINIConvertible Cooper S cannot be beat. This MINI Convertible's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. With less than 21,958mi on this MINI Convertible, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWWG9C39H3C81869

Stock: H3C81869

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-21-2020