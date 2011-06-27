Used 2017 MINI Convertible for Sale Near Me
- $19,000Great Deal | $3,574 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper13,401 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tracy Honda - Tracy / California
Electric Blue Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Package, Premium Wheels.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C36H3C99433
Stock: 232875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $20,985Great Deal | $3,671 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper21,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 MINI Cooper Pepper White MSRP:$32,200, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495). CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1457 miles below market average! MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0For Sale Premium Package (Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, and Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription), MINI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Rear-View Camera, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale. Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C51H3C20137
Stock: B18620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $22,986Great Deal | $4,138 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S32,067 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 MINI Cooper S For sale in. Midnight Black MetallicStandout Features are, *Carfax Accident Free*, Backup Camera, Rear Park Distance Control, ABS brakes, Dynamic Damper Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Low tire pressure warning, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote keyless entry, Sport Package, Technology Package, Traction control, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Cosmos Spoke Black (Style 499), Wired Package.Sport Package (Dynamic Damper Control, LED Fog Lights, and LED Headlights), Technology Package (Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Connected XL, Rear Park Distance Control, and Rear-View Camera), Wired Package, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Cosmos Spoke Black (Style 499), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C50H3C80742
Stock: L15517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $24,398Great Deal | $3,601 below market
Certified 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S21,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Premium Package Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Black Pearl; Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Led Headlights Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors Heated Front Seats Melting Silver Metallic Rear Park Distance Control Rear View Camera Satellite Radio W/1 Year Subscription Comfort Access Keyless Entry Convertible Wind Deflector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All-Season Tires Led Fog Lights This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mini of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 MINI Convertible. This MINI includes: HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM REAR VIEW CAMERA LED HEADLIGHTS HEATED FRONT SEATS SATELLITE RADIO TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC ALL-SEASON TIRES LED FOG LIGHTS CONVERTIBLE WIND DEFLECTOR PREMIUM PACKAGE BLACK PEARL, CLOTH/LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY MELTING SILVER METALLIC COMFORT ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. This MINI Convertible features something for all that like fun drive -- It's a convertible! When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this MINIConvertible Cooper S cannot be beat. This MINI Convertible's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. With less than 21,958mi on this MINI Convertible, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C39H3C81869
Stock: H3C81869
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- New Listing$23,600Great Deal | $3,871 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper13,343 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motorwerks MINI - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 MINI Cooper FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, JUST SERVICED.Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leatherette Interior Surface, Real Time Traffic Information, Fully Loaded, Premium Package, Sport Package, Technology Package, Wired Package, 6 Speakers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Radio data system, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Automatic temperature control, Dynamic Damper Control, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear-View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, LED Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible Wind Deflector, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Rear Park Distance Control, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver (Style 494), Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, JUST SERVICED Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Motorwerks MINI at 888-866-5870 or use the form to contact us for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C54H3C19855
Stock: M2495P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $26,999Great Deal | $2,764 below market
Certified 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S17,711 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
CERTIFIED WITH 5YR/UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY! ONLY 17K MILES! RARE FIND CONVERTIBLE! S MODEL! HURRY AS WE CANNOT KEEP THEM IN STOCK! SPORT PACKAGE! UPGRADED 17" INCH BLACK RIMS! LED HEADLIGHTS! HEATED SEATS! REAR VIEW CAMERA! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! SATELLITE GRAY LOUNGE LEATHER! ($2K OPTION!), HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYTEM! DONT MISS THIS ONE!, 7-Speed Automatic, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Dynamic Damper Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Lounge Leather Upholstery, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Sport Package, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver (Style 500). Certified. Thunder Gray Metallic 2.0L 16V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! Odometer is 6294 miles below market average!MINI Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle HistoryReviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C31H3C81039
Stock: I1823S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $21,985Great Deal | $3,091 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S37,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 MINI Cooper S White Silver MSRP:$34,700, Dynamic Damper Control, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Parking Assistant, Rear-View Camera, Sport Package, Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver (Style 500). CARFAX One-Owner. MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyFor Sale Sport Package (Dynamic Damper Control, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, and Wheels: 17" x 7" Tentacle Spoke Silver (Style 500)), MINI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Parking Assistant, Rear-View Camera, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale. Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C59H3C80769
Stock: B18622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $24,597Great Deal | $4,934 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S17,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C32H3C81289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,500Great Deal | $2,469 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S25,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this wonderful 2017 MINI Cooper S in Caribbean Aqua Metallic. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Push-button start, USB Port, 2D Convertible, 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo, 6-Speed, FWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C50H3C80756
Stock: R80756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $17,995Great Deal | $3,908 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper27,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Chevrolet - Petaluma / California
From city streets to back roads, this Gray 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper muscles through any terrain. The durable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so you're always prepared. Nothing can stop you in this vehicle. . Stop by Victory Chevrolet Cadillac located at 1360 Auto Center Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952 for a quick visit and a hassle-free deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C32H3C99705
Stock: A9736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- New Listing$29,000Good Deal | $2,960 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S9,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
***CHESTERFIELD MALT BROWN LEATHER***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***SPORT/ TECHNOLOGY/ PREMIUM/ WIRED PACKAGES***FULLY LOADED***Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, Dynamic Damper Control, Fully Loaded, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, MINI Connected XL, MINI Yours Soft Top, Premium Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Rear Bike Rack Preparation, Rear Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Sport Package, Technology Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Wheels: 17 x 7 Tentacle Spoke Silver (Style 500), Wired Package. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 MINI Cooper S Pepper White Odometer is 18614 miles below market average!# 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C37H3C81479
Stock: P15491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $22,579Good Deal | $2,567 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper15,584 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Premium Package Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Wheels: 17" X 7.0" Propeller Spoke 2-Tone Carbon Black; Diamond Cloth/Leather Upholstery Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Rear Park Distance Control Rear View Camera Satellite Radio W/1 Year Subscription Sport Seats Comfort Access Keyless Entry Convertible Wind Deflector Mini Yours Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage-Door Opener Black Bonnet Stripes Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All-Season Tires Black Mirror Caps Run-Flat Tires Volcanic Orange This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. MINI of Las Vegas has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 MINI Convertible. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept MINI Convertible. In just a matter of seconds, this MINI Convertible turns into a convertible for extra fun on a beautiful sunny day. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C50H3C20162
Stock: H3C20162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Price Drop$20,498Good Deal | $2,321 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper22,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
British Racing Green Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C3XH3C20457
Stock: H3C20457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $24,437Good Deal | $2,441 below market
Certified 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S22,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of Mini of Stevens Creek's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with 22,308mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 MINI Convertible. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Thank you for visiting another one of Mini of Stevens Creek's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with 22,308mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. This sporty MINI Convertible convertible leads the class in performance and refinement. You don't have to sacrifice style or comfort with this fuel-efficient MINI Convertible. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C30H3C82425
Stock: H3C82425
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $24,314Good Deal | $1,796 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S17,418 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Carbon Black; Cross Punch Leather Upholstery Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top Chili Red This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S is proudly offered by Mini of Stevens Creek This 2017 MINI Convertible comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Those shopping for a sporty convertible would be wise to check out this MINI Convertible Cooper S. With the versatility to easily switch between open-air and closed-cabin driving, it's hard to ignore the everyday practicality of this Convertible. The MINI Convertible Cooper S speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. One of the best things about this MINI Convertible is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. This 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S is offered to you for sale by Mini of Stevens Creek. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient MINIConvertible. This 2017 MINI Convertible has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C55H3C22853
Stock: H3C22853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $22,100Good Deal | $2,221 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper16,474 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferman Chevrolet of Tarpon Springs - Tarpon Springs / Florida
Clean CARFAX. *Pricing includes $1500 discount for trading in a 2016 or newer automobile with less than 75,000 miles. FERMAN PRICE includes $1,000 to finance with approved Ferman Lenders. May not be combined with any other Finance offers. Must finance a minimum of $12,000 NO less than 48 months Minimum credit score of 680 required. All buyers must qualify. Maximum finance term 72 months. *USB/HANDS FREE/BLUETOOTH, *NEVER A RENTAL*, *LOCALLY OWNED*, 2D Convertible, 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo, Moonwalk Gray Metallic, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Premium Package, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C32H3C68552
Stock: 18P964A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $25,999Good Deal | $2,285 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S29,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Kadlec Honda - Rochester / Minnesota
MINI Cooper S 2.0L 16V TwinPower TurboReviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: EdmundsAt Tom Kadlec Honda we offer an extensive list of financing options for ALL customers. We work with over 30 different lenders to GUARANTEE finance approval on the vehicle YOU want to drive. We will work hard to ensure you the low payment and competitive interest rate YOU deserve!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C38H3C80938
Stock: G1551A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $26,189Fair Deal | $855 below market
2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S17,635 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of the Main Line - Bala Cynwyd / Pennsylvania
Silver 2017 MINI Cooper S FWD 6-Speed 2.0L 16V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival!View the rest of our inventory at: WWW.MINIMAINLINE.COM.Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C30H3C82361
Stock: M1063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020