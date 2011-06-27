Close

MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of Mini of Stevens Creek's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with 22,308mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This vehicle has met all the exacting standards to be classified Certified Pre-Owned. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 MINI Convertible. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWWG9C30H3C82425

Stock: H3C82425

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020