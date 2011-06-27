  1. Home
Used 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room58.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length211.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3796 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Ivory
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
