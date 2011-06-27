Used 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length212.4 in.
Curb weight3769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Light Mocha
  • Oxford White
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Black
