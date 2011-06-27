  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Grand Marquis
  4. Used 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Grand Marquis
5(29%)4(57%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.1
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Marquises for sale
List Price Estimate
$965 - $2,249
Used Grand Marquis for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Comfortable, reliable, a great car

92Mercury, 01/06/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle with around 45,000 original miles on it. The body is nearly perfect. The car rides smooth, road bumps are hardly noticed. Plus it gives you a safe feeling, after all, it is a big car. The engine runs smooth and, with a EPA rating of 19 mpg/city-27 mpg highway, it makes you wonder where modern engineering is, when compared to todays cars.

Report Abuse

Great Older Car

yamomwa2, 11/08/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2006, and it's one of the most reliable cars I have ever owned. It has a very comfortable ride, and it is very roomy inside. The one thing I didn't like about this car is the clearcoat paint fading. But, this car is reliable, so I can overlook that. It isn't the most fuel efficient vehicle, but the comfort and the smooth ride outweighs that. Overall, the car is a nice car. Although, the driver side window motor died on it and the lock cylinder in my trunk broke.

Report Abuse

grand marquis

kathym, 09/03/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought the car as a brand new left and , we had very little trouble with it , I have 146000 mi. on it and never changed the transmision fluid in it but change the oil frequently, whenever I ride in someone elses car, to me there is no comparison, I love it.

Report Abuse

Amazing First Car

kpruitt1229, 11/09/2007
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car was my first car that I got for only 900 and I love it. It drives really nice and for being a big car, it is fairly easy to drive. The steering is pretty loose which I like and it has more power under the hood than most people would think. But I have had to do some minior repairs. I had to get my rear brake pads replaced (which I knew buying the car), a new headlight switch, and my crank sensor stopped working. But thats not too bad and this car has treated me great

Report Abuse

Great car for a college student

Hans, 04/10/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had my G/M for about 4 years during and a little bit after college. I got it with 130K miles and I rarely had a problem. Alternator went bye bye at ~150K miles and I replaced the S-belt at that time as well. I also replaced the starter about a month after that. All work done by me. Very easy car to drive, great car to own. Great to carry people/stuff around for road trips etc. I would own another g/m without hesitating if I didn't mind the size & gas mileage so much. I finally got rid of it November 2007 due to a collection of maintanance items that I couldn't afford. (work cost more than the car was worth)

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Marquises for sale

Related Used 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles