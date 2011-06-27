Estimated values
1992 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,075
|$1,747
|$2,090
|Clean
|$947
|$1,543
|$1,851
|Average
|$691
|$1,135
|$1,374
|Rough
|$435
|$726
|$897
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Grand Marquis GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$1,633
|$1,949
|Clean
|$891
|$1,442
|$1,726
|Average
|$650
|$1,060
|$1,281
|Rough
|$409
|$679
|$836