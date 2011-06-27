Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$42,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$42,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$42,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$42,500
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$42,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
$42,500
Dynamic Handling Package (SPC)yes
Multimedia Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Distronic Plus Package (SPC)yes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Trim Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$42,500
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$42,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$42,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$42,500
Accessory Navigation Systemyes
Analog Clock on Dash Topyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Digital Dual Zone Climate Controlyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
AIRGUIDE Windstopyes
Instrumentation
$42,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$42,500
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
$42,500
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Wheelyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Magic Sky Control Panorama Roofyes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
$42,500
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.
Curb weight3308 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
$42,500
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash/Black , leatherette
  • Sahara Beige , leatherette
  • Black , leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$42,500
245/40R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$42,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$42,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
