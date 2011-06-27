  1. Home
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

5(60%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't believe the Auto bloggers, this car is great and NOT a "chick-car"!

spyglass05, 02/02/2012
SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
50 of 50 people found this review helpful

I've had my SLK 350 for about a week. i am very happy that i went with this car. i spent a very long time researching and test driving various 'sports cars', and my decision came down to the CTS, Boxster, and the SLK 350. I took an afternoon to test drive all three, and decided the boxster just had too harsh of a ride for a daily driver, and the CTS lacked the convertible top. I spent the weekend driving around some of winding roads of Los angeles (palos verdes, malibu, and mullholland drive). this car is a great balance between 'fun sports car' and daily commuter! its sublte & subdue when you want it, and ultra-fast & nimble when you want it. a GREAT BALANCE!

Perfect first sports car

Roger, 12/25/2017
SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Not very macho but outstanding performance. Previously known as a "secretaries sports car" now has much better handling and performance but still has the bad rap. While never being mistaken for Corvette or Porsche the SLK350 is probably a better owners car than either...easy to live with, good looking, low operating costs, fun to drive and undemanding...pretty nice car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Fun to drive

Frank P, 12/20/2016
SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive, but with a few flaws. Reliability of electrical components has been less than satisfactory. Also, it goes through rear tires extremely quickly. I drive in a spirited manner, but certainly not aggressively. Not sure if I would buy again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
MB Quality

mbquality, 09/20/2013
11 of 22 people found this review helpful

Overstated quality, overpriced car, dishonest dealers, and poor customer service all the way up the chain. Unusually high number of defects for any car.

SLK 350

J., 06/22/2016
SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Never driven in snow or salt as I don't know how well it would do. New rear tires (had a nail in one).service maintained by Mercedes dealer in Gainesville, Fl. Love how the hard top automatically folds down into the back!! Bought the car as it was the show car on the floor in two different Mercedes Delerships. Not 100% sure of the color. May be a custom color..dark silver with a hint of dark blue. Car is washed,waxed, and babied on a regular basis. Never driven on poor road conditions ( pot holes) dirt roads and the like.

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
