Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

Don't believe the Auto bloggers, this car is great and NOT a "chick-car"! spyglass05 , 02/02/2012 SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 50 of 50 people found this review helpful I've had my SLK 350 for about a week. i am very happy that i went with this car. i spent a very long time researching and test driving various 'sports cars', and my decision came down to the CTS, Boxster, and the SLK 350. I took an afternoon to test drive all three, and decided the boxster just had too harsh of a ride for a daily driver, and the CTS lacked the convertible top. I spent the weekend driving around some of winding roads of Los angeles (palos verdes, malibu, and mullholland drive). this car is a great balance between 'fun sports car' and daily commuter! its sublte & subdue when you want it, and ultra-fast & nimble when you want it. a GREAT BALANCE! Report Abuse

Perfect first sports car Roger , 12/25/2017 SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Not very macho but outstanding performance. Previously known as a "secretaries sports car" now has much better handling and performance but still has the bad rap. While never being mistaken for Corvette or Porsche the SLK350 is probably a better owners car than either...easy to live with, good looking, low operating costs, fun to drive and undemanding...pretty nice car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Fun to drive Frank P , 12/20/2016 SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Fun to drive, but with a few flaws. Reliability of electrical components has been less than satisfactory. Also, it goes through rear tires extremely quickly. I drive in a spirited manner, but certainly not aggressively. Not sure if I would buy again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MB Quality mbquality , 09/20/2013 11 of 22 people found this review helpful Overstated quality, overpriced car, dishonest dealers, and poor customer service all the way up the chain. Unusually high number of defects for any car. Report Abuse