Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,353
|$21,464
|$24,107
|Clean
|$17,394
|$20,357
|$22,791
|Average
|$15,476
|$18,144
|$20,158
|Rough
|$13,558
|$15,931
|$17,524
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,261
|$14,271
|$16,746
|Clean
|$10,672
|$13,536
|$15,831
|Average
|$9,495
|$12,064
|$14,002
|Rough
|$8,318
|$10,593
|$12,173
Estimated values
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,138
|$17,005
|$19,407
|Clean
|$13,399
|$16,128
|$18,347
|Average
|$11,921
|$14,375
|$16,227
|Rough
|$10,444
|$12,622
|$14,108