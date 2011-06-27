Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,085
|$35,672
|$39,014
|Clean
|$30,916
|$34,348
|$37,499
|Average
|$28,577
|$31,699
|$34,468
|Rough
|$26,239
|$29,050
|$31,437
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,387
|$17,689
|$19,814
|Clean
|$14,826
|$17,032
|$19,044
|Average
|$13,705
|$15,718
|$17,505
|Rough
|$12,583
|$14,405
|$15,966
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,441
|$20,887
|$23,154
|Clean
|$17,769
|$20,112
|$22,254
|Average
|$16,425
|$18,561
|$20,456
|Rough
|$15,081
|$17,010
|$18,657
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,019
|$18,280
|$20,371
|Clean
|$15,435
|$17,601
|$19,580
|Average
|$14,268
|$16,243
|$17,997
|Rough
|$13,100
|$14,886
|$16,415
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,207
|$18,575
|$20,761
|Clean
|$15,617
|$17,885
|$19,955
|Average
|$14,436
|$16,506
|$18,342
|Rough
|$13,254
|$15,126
|$16,729