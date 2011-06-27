  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

A Classic great road car

Charles Ebeling, 05/21/2016
ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Solid, beautiful, luxurious, quiet, efficient. Little hard to get in and out of, as it sits high, even with running board. Love the ride and handling. Owned it two years and loving it still!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Best

Paul T Toth, 03/21/2016
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

We decided to let go of our 2003 S500. I have been researching for the past 3 months. I had previously owned a 2007 RDX that I put 200k on. I found a 2014 ML350 with 15k at Naples Mercedes Benz. It had almost every option, including the 20" wheels. I found the ride, comfort, styling and safety features to be everything I was looking for. The absolute plus was my wife loving the ride and the way it gives her a commanding view. (she is taking the ML 350 and I know have to drive our CLS 550) Oh well... maybe the weekends for me. We haves now traded our CLS550 for an identical ML350.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2014 ML350 Mercedes Benz

roger BINK, 10/13/2016
ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

buying used if you find the one you like that has been taken care of makes a lot of sense. Mine was 2 years old, 23,900 miles and looks and drives showroom new, but i only paid $36,900 for a car that was over $55,000 when it first sold. A little over two years later and this car just gets better and better. Best overall Mercedes we have ever owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Should have stuck with a Subaru

Ed Covie, 01/14/2018
ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Very disappointed. Problem with air bag, lane change assistance and turn signals. Constantly receiving messages that these problems are occurring.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love our ML 350 4 Matic

Wilmington Dave, 10/17/2017
ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

We bought our certified-pre owned ML a year and a half ago, We also purchased an extra year of warranty and 3 extra services. My wife raves over this car each time she drives it. It is the most comfortable car we have ever owned. She loves the commanding view, the ride, and the comfort of the seats. We got the model with the Harmon Kardon sound system. It is the best sound system we have ever owned in a car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
