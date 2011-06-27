Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz M-Class Consumer Reviews

A Classic great road car Charles Ebeling , 05/21/2016 ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Solid, beautiful, luxurious, quiet, efficient. Little hard to get in and out of, as it sits high, even with running board. Love the ride and handling. Owned it two years and loving it still! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Best Paul T Toth , 03/21/2016 ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We decided to let go of our 2003 S500. I have been researching for the past 3 months. I had previously owned a 2007 RDX that I put 200k on. I found a 2014 ML350 with 15k at Naples Mercedes Benz. It had almost every option, including the 20" wheels. I found the ride, comfort, styling and safety features to be everything I was looking for. The absolute plus was my wife loving the ride and the way it gives her a commanding view. (she is taking the ML 350 and I know have to drive our CLS 550) Oh well... maybe the weekends for me. We haves now traded our CLS550 for an identical ML350. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 ML350 Mercedes Benz roger BINK , 10/13/2016 ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful buying used if you find the one you like that has been taken care of makes a lot of sense. Mine was 2 years old, 23,900 miles and looks and drives showroom new, but i only paid $36,900 for a car that was over $55,000 when it first sold. A little over two years later and this car just gets better and better. Best overall Mercedes we have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Should have stuck with a Subaru Ed Covie , 01/14/2018 ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Very disappointed. Problem with air bag, lane change assistance and turn signals. Constantly receiving messages that these problems are occurring. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse