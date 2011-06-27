Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,020
|$20,170
|$22,416
|Clean
|$17,563
|$19,652
|$21,831
|Average
|$16,649
|$18,615
|$20,662
|Rough
|$15,735
|$17,578
|$19,493
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,413
|$22,849
|$25,393
|Clean
|$19,895
|$22,262
|$24,731
|Average
|$18,860
|$21,087
|$23,406
|Rough
|$17,824
|$19,913
|$22,082
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,300
|$23,841
|$26,496
|Clean
|$20,760
|$23,228
|$25,805
|Average
|$19,679
|$22,002
|$24,423
|Rough
|$18,599
|$20,777
|$23,041
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,994
|$21,260
|$23,628
|Clean
|$18,512
|$20,714
|$23,012
|Average
|$17,549
|$19,621
|$21,779
|Rough
|$16,585
|$18,528
|$20,547
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,687
|$26,514
|$29,466
|Clean
|$23,086
|$25,833
|$28,698
|Average
|$21,885
|$24,470
|$27,161
|Rough
|$20,683
|$23,106
|$25,624
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,989
|$25,733
|$28,598
|Clean
|$22,406
|$25,071
|$27,852
|Average
|$21,239
|$23,748
|$26,360
|Rough
|$20,073
|$22,425
|$24,869
Estimated values
2017 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,799
|$27,759
|$30,849
|Clean
|$24,170
|$27,045
|$30,045
|Average
|$22,912
|$25,618
|$28,436
|Rough
|$21,654
|$24,191
|$26,827