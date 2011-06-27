Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck Consumer Reviews

Having the right tools for the job mazdamaniac , 03/03/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I cant help but notice a lot of complaints over the mazda b2300 trucks. i have owned mine for 6 years now. i have never had parts fall off randomly in this time. i drove my truck off the lot with 10 miles on the odometer i have tried burying it in 3 ft of mud. i towed a ford f150 out of the mud that day(stock b2300 is a limited slip 2 wd vehicle)i have driven the oregon dunes, and river roads.only got stuck twice ever.I have put the truck in a drift coarse made of dirt/ gravel. drag raced it, pulled boats, trailers, wood hauls and more. if your truck is falling apart you might consider a rig more specialized to your driving needs but i cant imagine my P.U. failing in reasonable circumstance. Report Abuse

Mazda trucks T. Weiss , 03/10/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful As an owner of a 2004 B3000 dual sport, this is my seventh Mazda truck that I have owned, all of them new except one, which I traded in for my dual sport. None of these truck have given me any problems at all. I like the feel, comfort, and performance that Mazda builds. I have owned a 1997 Chevy Z-71 and had problems with the transmission, so I went back to Mazda and will not own any other make truck. Mazda makes a very reliable vehicle, and with the look of the dual sport, it is very attractive. Mine is silver and love every moment I get behind the wheel.

my first new truck jones , 04/07/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I can't speak for everyone, but I love this truck. It's my first new truck, and for what I use it for, I'm very happy with my choice. The 4.0L engine hasn't let me down yet, and no one can argue with the price. I know that there are more modern choices out there, but pick-ups are for working, not for Sunday driving. I see lots of people out there with these $35,000 dollar trucks, but ask them to move some lumber or furniture, and all they are worried about scratching the bed or the liner! I would recomend this truck to anyone who is a weekend warrior, young, or a small business owner (like myself). You can't argue with the reliability.

Disappointed with Truck Robin , 02/21/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful As someone who puts a truck through its paces 6 days a week on rough, dirt roads, I have been somewhat disappointed with this vehicle. I've had one side mirror replaced that wouldn't hold its position, one headlight which was loose, the rear pinion seal replaced twice, the mud flaps on the rear replaced and modified (the lip on the bottom of the flaps hold mud and snow and the weight pulls the flap off since they are not attached except by one bolt and two screws), I am currently waiting for a replacement valve on the top of the fuel tank that sometimes prevents fuel from entering the fuel tank at a normal speed. Even the service manager is unhappy with this truck's number of problems!