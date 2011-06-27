Estimated values
2005 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Regular Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,388
|$5,401
|$6,509
|Clean
|$3,099
|$4,935
|$5,941
|Average
|$2,522
|$4,004
|$4,803
|Rough
|$1,944
|$3,073
|$3,665
Estimated values
2005 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Extended Cab B3000 Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,280
|$5,243
|$6,325
|Clean
|$3,000
|$4,791
|$5,772
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,887
|$4,667
|Rough
|$1,882
|$2,984
|$3,561
Estimated values
2005 Mazda B-Series Truck 2dr Regular Cab B2300 Rwd SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,620
|$4,340
|$5,287
|Clean
|$2,397
|$3,966
|$4,825
|Average
|$1,950
|$3,218
|$3,901
|Rough
|$1,504
|$2,469
|$2,977
Estimated values
2005 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Extended Cab B3000 Dual Sport Rwd SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,684
|$5,830
|$7,013
|Clean
|$3,370
|$5,327
|$6,400
|Average
|$2,742
|$4,322
|$5,174
|Rough
|$2,114
|$3,317
|$3,949
Estimated values
2005 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Extended Cab B4000 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,665
|$6,848
|$8,054
|Clean
|$4,267
|$6,258
|$7,350
|Average
|$3,472
|$5,077
|$5,943
|Rough
|$2,677
|$3,897
|$4,535
Estimated values
2005 Mazda B-Series Truck 4dr Extended Cab B4000 SE 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,721
|$3,157
|$3,405
|Clean
|$2,489
|$2,885
|$3,107
|Average
|$2,025
|$2,341
|$2,512
|Rough
|$1,561
|$1,797
|$1,917