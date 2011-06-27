when our 2007 mazda3 was totaled we knew we wanted another mazda. we had that car since new with 130k on it and no issues. We also wanted something for our growing family but yet something kind of fun to drive. My wife refuses to drive anything but a manual transmission. So the mazda5 has fit the bill for everything. we don't usually have more than 4 people in the car at a time but it's nice to know we can fit 6 if needed. If you plan on taking this for long vacations using all six seats..BUY the roof rack! MPG so far has averaged 28/ best 32..mostly hwy and long stretches of 40mph roads during my commute. For a young couple that like smaller maneuverable cars this is the way to go! Update: just turned 36k miles and still love our super wagon especially after our second child. Zero issues other than the stock tires where crap. By 20k miles they where super loud on the highway. Other than that only maintenance has been oil changes and other normal maintenance. *42k update - zero issues other than the plastic in the back is knicked up and scratches easy. Other than that it's just been usually oil changes, on our second set of tires. Went with contental DWS tires and it helped reduce the cabin noise a lot! This is considered the best car purchase we've made. *50k update - still no issues other then a recall on the hatch lifts. taken care of free of charge. I will say as the kids are getting older, I really wish it was a quieter ride on the highways. we bought portable dvd players to go over the head rest and we have to crank them to max volume for the kids to hear them. Still can't complain considering the price and it's the only super wagon with a manual transmission and sliding passenger doors! *56k update - oh Mazda and your cheap paint, the front of the car from trips is getting pretty chipped up and my lack of keeping the bug guts clean off the front of it during the first few years has really shown it's mark. So technically if I had kept up with cleaning the front of the car off during and after trips i'm sure the car would be much better off. No plans to get rid of the super wagon and it's still doing great with long trips, still getting around 29-31 mpg on long trips. still loving the manual transmission and zero problems with the car. **85K final update - The mazda5 was traded in. Almost a year ago for a 2019 Buick tourx. We loved the 5 but started to get surface rust...issues from me not taking care of the paint. it never got a single coat of wax. We had ZERO mechanical issues with it, loved the space in the back but it just got to be uncomfortable for long family trips. Being 6' tall and with my kids getting bigger we wanted something with more room. we do miss the extra room we had in the back, and the use of third row seats for the rare occasion we needed them. Overall would we buy it again if we knew what we knew now. In a heartbeat!! To this day it's the only purchase we've made with zero buyers remorse.

