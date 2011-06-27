  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 5
  4. Used 2014 Mazda 5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2014 Mazda 5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to park and maneuver
  • sharp handling
  • affordable price
  • easy third-row access
  • plenty of storage and cargo space for its size.
  • Seats only six
  • tight legroom up front
  • missing common convenience and safety features
  • four-cylinder engine is taxed by full passenger/cargo loads.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Mazda 5 for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$14,994 - $14,998
Used 5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The sporty 2014 Mazda 5 is a good option for small families who don't need all the space and amenities of a full-size minivan but still want three rows of seating.

Vehicle overview

Minivans are undeniably versatile vehicles for growing families. They offer a pleasant ride, easy maneuverability, respectable gas mileage and, most important, room for children and all the stuff that comes with them. The 2014 Mazda 5 is unique among minivans, as it has remained relatively small and only has six seats. If you don't need the seventh seat and added space in other minivans, the Mazda 5 still offers quite a bit of utility.

In spite of its smaller dimensions, the Mazda 5 has most of the typical minivan conveniences. It lightweight sliding doors provide make it simple to get kids in and out of the second row, and there are plenty of useful storage compartments. The Mazda also has something that most minivans don't: a certain level of fun. Not only is the smaller 5 easier to manage in crowded cities than larger minivans, its relatively sporty suspension and steering make it genuinely fun to drive, even if you're just going to the grocery store.

That said, there are a few drawbacks to this minimalist minivan. For one, the only engine for the 5 is a 157-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder. That's enough power on tap for commuting and ferrying the kids to school, but the engine is noticeably taxed when you hit the highway with a full load of passengers. Besides that, passenger space is tight in the third row, and when it's your week in the carpool rotation, you may bemoan the lack of a seventh seat. Finally, if you're looking for conveniences like power-operated doors or safety equipment like a rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring, you won't find them here. For these reasons, the Mazda 5 earns a solid "B" rating from the Edmunds testing team.

Larger families with pets and bikes will be better served by mainstream vans like the 2014 Honda Odyssey, 2014 Nissan Quest and 2014 Toyota Sienna. On the flip side, if you don't absolutely need a third-row seat, you'll find that the Ford C-Max and 2014 Honda CR-V are quite spacious and comfortable for four or five passengers, and return higher fuel economy (much higher in the Ford's case). With all that said, the 2014 Mazda 5 is still a very good option for shoppers seeking a compact vehicle that packs in a lot of convenience and three rows of seating.

2014 Mazda 5 models

The 2014 Mazda 5 is a three-row, six-passenger compact minivan available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels.

The Sport comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control (with rear vents and fan controls), a height-adjustable driver seat, 50/50-split rear folding seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The 5 Touring adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, a trip computer and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. The optional Moonroof & Audio package adds a sunroof and satellite radio to the Touring.

The 5 Grand Touring comes with all of the above, plus automatic xenon headlights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, driver lumbar adjustment, heated front seats and leather upholstery.

The Mazda 5 also offers a few stand-alone options including remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Mazda 5 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Mazda 5 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 157 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the Sport trim, while a five-speed automatic is optional on the Sport and standard on everything else.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Mazda 5 Grand Touring accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a leisurely 9.5 seconds -- slower than any V6-powered minivan. A Mazda 5 Sport with the manual transmission managed a slightly quicker 8.8-second run that's a little better, but still below average.

Mazda 5 minivans equipped with the automatic transmission return an estimated 24 mpg combined (22 mpg city/28 mpg highway). With the manual transmission, the Sport is rated at 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg highway), and we earned 25 mpg on the real-world 120-mile Edmunds evaluation route.

Safety

Every Mazda 5 comes with standard stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are optional, but items like a rearview camera, blind-spot warning system and forward collision warning system -- all common safety features on larger minivans -- are not available.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 5 Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet -- a few feet longer than average. The Sport proved better with its 124-foot stop, which meets the minivan segment average.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the 2014 Mazda 5 earned the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal offset and roof strength tests. In the small-overlap front tests it scored a "Poor" rating, a "Marginal" rating for side tests, and "Acceptable" for head restraints and seats.

Driving

The 2014 Mazda 5 deftly blends utility with agility and urban maneuverability. Impressive visibility and a tight turning circle make swift work of narrow roads and parking lots. The 5's ride is not overly firm, but you'll feel the bumps a bit more than you would in a full-size minivan. On the other hand, the handling is pretty sporty, and as family vehicles go, the Mazda 5 is unusually fun to drive. While the manual shifter isn't quite as slick as what we've seen in other Mazdas, the mere fact that it even exists deserves mention for those who still find it rewarding to shift their own gears.

If there's any compromise on the Mazda 5's balance sheet, it's the four-cylinder engine. Although it has enough power for day-to-day errands, acceleration is still pretty pokey, especially on hills or when fully loaded. In addition, the 5 earns lower fuel economy ratings than compact crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Mazda's own CX-5, though it still has a distinct advantage over V6-powered minivans.

Interior

The Mazda 5 is obviously smaller than what typically passes for a minivan today, but it still packs plenty of interior versatility. Comfortable second-row captain's chairs slide and recline, while the passenger-side seat features a nifty fold-out center table/storage net that can snap into place between the seats, then be stowed away later to create a walk-through to the third row.

Up front, the dash layout looks sleek, simple and modern, with the exception of a dash panel heavy with audio control buttons. But controls are easy to reach and use, which helps the 5 feel much more like a regular car from behind the wheel. The front seats provide respectable comfort, but longer-legged adults will definitely wish for more rearward seat travel.

Aided by wide sliding door openings, the Mazda 5's third row offers easier access than just about any three-row crossover. The 50/50-split folding seats are best suited to kids, however. With just 30.5 inches of legroom back there, close quarters and a sloping roof consuming headroom, adult passengers won't stifle their grumbles for long (the second row, by comparison, offers 9 inches more legroom).

Though the Mazda 5 may truly represent a "mini" van, it doesn't lack cargo volume. Folding the third-row seats yields 44.4 cubic feet of room, while dropping the second row increases that to 97.7 cubic feet -- just 10 cubes shy of the full-size Nissan Quest's total cargo capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mazda 5.

5(17%)
4(50%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Choose your niche
dougiesc,01/21/2015
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
Definitely a niche car, best suited for a family of 4 plus groceries or luggage. It works for us, but if you really need the passenger or luggage space, go with a full-sized minivan. This isn't it. It is basically a 4-seat wagon with a couple of child-sized extra seats in the back--which you can't use if you carry much luggage. However, the usual three-passenger sedan bench seat is replaced with two full captain's chairs and a table/platform for drinks, books, whatever. The car is solid and quiet. Good adult leg- and head-room (except for those pesky far-back seats). It is cheaper than any full-sized minivan, gets somewhat better fuel economy, and is more maneuverable. [UPDATE 1: To update my review -- the Mazda5 remains a niche car, possibly so tight a niche that Mazda discontinued it. I like how it drives, how the seat fits me, how maneuverable it is. I don't have to step up (i.e., SUVs) or step down (i.e., most sedans) into it. It's a great car for long trips. But it does not replace a full-size minivan, either for the amount of things it can carry or store, or for the number of seats (the rear seats remain useful mainly for the munchkins, and ours are usually folded down, making the car effectively a large hatchback). I have, in fact, gotten a roof rack for carrying home all those 4x8' sheets of plywood. My daughter's Odyssey surprisingly beats it for actual highway fuel economy (not city economy). Will I keep it? Yes. Would I get one again? Well, there I'm not so sure.] [UPDATE 2: So I traded it in at five years. For me that's a quick turnaround--I've kept cars as long as 19 years. The main reason was that it was too much a "niche" car. The rear seats weren't very useful, except in rare instances, and the lack of a center seat in the second row meant that a fifth passenger had to sit in the back, taking up valuable storage space. There were other things. I wanted a back-up camera and a better sound system. And since we're getting on in years I thought an automatic transmission would be a good change. So I've gotten a Honda HR-V, which I'll review anon.]
2014 Mazda5 definitely zooms!
RW,07/28/2016
Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
We bought our Grand Touring model new. We currently have 32,000 miles. Other than the factory tires not lasting very long and then discovering a factory issue involving the trailing arms not being in spec (dealer fixed), this Mazda5 is awesome! It's solidly reliable and works great for my 2 kids (one is over 6 feet tall and fits w/no problems). Actually, he likes to sit in the 3rd row, so yes, a six footer can fit fine, you just move the middle row captain's chairs up a bit to make it all work. We've taken many a road trip for week long stays and had no problems fitting all of our gear, 4 people, my wife's sewing machine, fishing stuff, etc., inside. Yes, it was jam packed, but worked fine and didn't have any problems climbing the mountains of New Mexico. The Mazda5 is very easy to live with, fits in all parking spaces and really does live bigger than your typical - er, heavy and ugly and gas-thirsty minivans. The Bluetooth works flawlessly and the automatic climate control is excellent w/plenty of fan options. The rear seats are usually left folded down unless a friend or two join us and we pack 'em all in. Visibility is excellent. Road noise is a bit more than in a BMW or something, but no worse than most cars. The leather has held up well and looks new - I do clean and detail the van on occasion. Definitely get the windows tinted...with so many to look out, it would be very hot inside w/out. The sunroof doesn't leak and works great. The factory radio/cd player is ok, nothing to write home about. Handling and performance are definitely high points - manual shifting and all, but the car does feel slower w/a heavy load...as expected. Gas mileage is averaging a very good 24.1 MPG in mostly commuting/city driving. We've hit 28 MPGs on non-loaded up road trips. No issues at all externally - paint, trim, etc. are all very high quality and still look brand new. Some minor complaints - tire noise, squeaky driver side sliding door, cheap wipers. The Mazda5 is definitely a great and solid vehicle that can be had for well-under $30K fully loaded. Rock-solid reliability, no engine/trans issues, excellent brakes, fun handling, easy parking, great windows, and flexible/practical seating/hauling options make this a great buy...especially if you snag one now, as they are no longer going to import these to the States. You could probably get a screaming deal on left-over units out there. The Mazda5 replaced our Mazda Tribute as we needed a bigger hauling capability and occasional seating for 6, but didn't want the big $$$ pricetag or lousy handling/MPGs of "regular" minivans or larger SUVs.
It's not a minivan it's a SUPER WAGON
wnull,05/28/2014
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
when our 2007 mazda3 was totaled we knew we wanted another mazda. we had that car since new with 130k on it and no issues. We also wanted something for our growing family but yet something kind of fun to drive. My wife refuses to drive anything but a manual transmission. So the mazda5 has fit the bill for everything. we don't usually have more than 4 people in the car at a time but it's nice to know we can fit 6 if needed. If you plan on taking this for long vacations using all six seats..BUY the roof rack! MPG so far has averaged 28/ best 32..mostly hwy and long stretches of 40mph roads during my commute. For a young couple that like smaller maneuverable cars this is the way to go! Update: just turned 36k miles and still love our super wagon especially after our second child. Zero issues other than the stock tires where crap. By 20k miles they where super loud on the highway. Other than that only maintenance has been oil changes and other normal maintenance. *42k update - zero issues other than the plastic in the back is knicked up and scratches easy. Other than that it's just been usually oil changes, on our second set of tires. Went with contental DWS tires and it helped reduce the cabin noise a lot! This is considered the best car purchase we've made. *50k update - still no issues other then a recall on the hatch lifts. taken care of free of charge. I will say as the kids are getting older, I really wish it was a quieter ride on the highways. we bought portable dvd players to go over the head rest and we have to crank them to max volume for the kids to hear them. Still can't complain considering the price and it's the only super wagon with a manual transmission and sliding passenger doors! *56k update - oh Mazda and your cheap paint, the front of the car from trips is getting pretty chipped up and my lack of keeping the bug guts clean off the front of it during the first few years has really shown it's mark. So technically if I had kept up with cleaning the front of the car off during and after trips i'm sure the car would be much better off. No plans to get rid of the super wagon and it's still doing great with long trips, still getting around 29-31 mpg on long trips. still loving the manual transmission and zero problems with the car. **85K final update - The mazda5 was traded in. Almost a year ago for a 2019 Buick tourx. We loved the 5 but started to get surface rust...issues from me not taking care of the paint. it never got a single coat of wax. We had ZERO mechanical issues with it, loved the space in the back but it just got to be uncomfortable for long family trips. Being 6' tall and with my kids getting bigger we wanted something with more room. we do miss the extra room we had in the back, and the use of third row seats for the rare occasion we needed them. Overall would we buy it again if we knew what we knew now. In a heartbeat!! To this day it's the only purchase we've made with zero buyers remorse.
Excellent family vehicle on the cheap!
Eric Englebretson,07/23/2016
Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
We've owned our used 2014 Mazda 5 for about a month now. The experience has been great (even better coming from a 2006 Mazda 5 which we effectively beat to death ending up with around 155K miles in Texas heat and winters). The 2014 is largely the same as the 2006 but with a lot of "under-the-hood" improvements. The biggest detractor and disappointment is the gas mileage. Right now we're only seeing about 17mpg per tank. I think my old 2000 Chevy Silverado with a V8 could match that (but couldn't match people hauling in such a family-friendly package). We looked at several crossovers, but nothing beats the utility of sliding doors when you have children under 10. Since Mazda doesn't make the 5 anymore due to slow sales, it depreciates quickly - allowing us to pick it up for cheap - but if you're going to keep the vehicle until it dies, depreciation really isn't a factor in the purchase decision. The 5 isn't a master at any one task, but is a great family hauler for two adults and two kids with lots of room for whatever the kids bring into the car.
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 Mazda 5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
157 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
157 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Mazda 5 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Mazda 5

Used 2014 Mazda 5 Overview

The Used 2014 Mazda 5 is offered in the following submodels: 5 Minivan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Mazda 5?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Mazda 5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring is priced between $14,994 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 23815 and62155 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Mazda 5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Mazda 5 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,994 and mileage as low as 23815 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Mazda 5.

Can't find a used 2014 Mazda 5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 5 for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,180.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,036.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 5 for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,081.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,395.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Mazda 5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 5 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Mazda 5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles