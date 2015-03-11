Used 2006 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me

136 listings
5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 136 listings
  • 2006 Mazda 5 Touring in Black
    used

    2006 Mazda 5 Touring

    169,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 5 Sport
    used

    2007 Mazda 5 Sport

    140,673 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2007 Mazda 5 Sport

    63,656 miles

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda 5 Grand Touring

    150,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,200

    Details
  • 2007 Mazda 5 Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Mazda 5 Touring

    116,896 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 5 Sport

    38,178 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,555

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5 Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Mazda 5 Touring

    143,664 miles

    $5,034

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2008 Mazda 5 Touring

    111,337 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5 Touring in Black
    used

    2008 Mazda 5 Touring

    173,908 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,695

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2008 Mazda 5 Sport

    126,538 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5
    used

    2008 Mazda 5

    137,417 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,595

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda 5 Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Mazda 5 Touring

    171,086 miles

    $4,550

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda 5 Sport

    145,987 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,600

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 5 Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda 5 Grand Touring

    121,089 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 5 Touring in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda 5 Touring

    138,550 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda 5 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2009 Mazda 5 Grand Touring

    62,913 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 5 Touring in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 5 Touring

    76,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 5 Sport

    186,663 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,998

    $355 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 5 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 5

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6201 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Great Family Car Good Quality Dependable
Aaron,11/03/2015
Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
This care / min-van is really a great design. I am surprised that Mazda is not producing them after 2015. It has the room of a small mini-van with 3rd row seats and six passengers. Admittedly the third row is not for adults on long trips. Not much room...Great for kids though. Excellent on gas at 24 in the city and 27-28 on the highway. I owned mine from 2009-2015 in that time I had to do some repairs. Nothing major. Engine is great, air conditioning runs strong and still ice-cold. My one complaint is the road noise from the low profile tires and they are SOFT so you better rotate them often and still plan on replacing them every couple years. They wear out fast!. The engine mounts on this car are also a joke. By 120,00 miles I had to replace all 3 of them. If you notice noise, vibration etc. it's the mounts. Also the front shocks / struts are not that great and I had to replace them as well. However dollar for dollar the Mazda 5 was a GREAT solution to my family needs. A really good value for the money when compared to a Nissan, Honda, or toyota...that are all much more expensive alternatives. Super fun to drive. good sound system with a sound roof. I will miss her. Zoom Zoom... When I sold her she had 164,000 miles and was still going strong. Everything worked but the windows and door locks were a little buggy. All and all still awesome for a car almost 10 years old. I took care of her so she still looked good. **Update 11-2016 car still going strong...being used by another family as a vacation car when they are in Florida....stays in garage rest of the year...
