Used 2006 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me

Take advantage of reduced pricing on this Mazda 5!! This 2007 Mazda 5 is a local one owner vehicle with only 140k miles. It comes with a gas-sipping 2.3L 4-cylinder engine automatic transmission and third row seating! There is cosmetic damage around the vehicle's exterior (see photos) and we are offering this vehicle well below the market value!! This is a great opportunity to own a one owner third row vehicle with less than 150k miles in the $4k price range!! Don't miss out!! Call to confirm availability and schedule your appointment today! Knox Auto Sales Inc. is located at 107 NC 55 E. Dunn NC 28334. We are a Christian-owned family run dealership that specializes in vehicles under $6000. As always our vehicles come with complimentary CARFAX and test drives. We welcome TRADE-INS PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTIONS and BANK FINANCING. We are a cash-based dealership which means YOU get the best price whether you finance or not!! We carry over 75 vehicles in the $2000-$12000 price range. Visit our website at knoxautosalesinc.com or stop by for more information. Open Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Mazda 5 Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

N/A Combined MPG ( 19 City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: JM1CR293770137507

Stock: 137507

Certified Pre-Owned: No