Used 2006 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me
136 listings
- 169,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,988
- 140,673 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
- 63,656 miles
$5,500
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,200
- 116,896 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 38,178 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,555
- 143,664 miles
$5,034
- 111,337 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
- 173,908 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,695
- 126,538 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- used
2008 Mazda 5137,417 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,595
- 171,086 miles
$4,550
- 145,987 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,600
- 121,089 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,995
- 138,550 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 62,913 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
- 76,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$2,724 Below Market
- 186,663 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998$355 Below Market
This care / min-van is really a great design. I am surprised that Mazda is not producing them after 2015. It has the room of a small mini-van with 3rd row seats and six passengers. Admittedly the third row is not for adults on long trips. Not much room...Great for kids though. Excellent on gas at 24 in the city and 27-28 on the highway. I owned mine from 2009-2015 in that time I had to do some repairs. Nothing major. Engine is great, air conditioning runs strong and still ice-cold. My one complaint is the road noise from the low profile tires and they are SOFT so you better rotate them often and still plan on replacing them every couple years. They wear out fast!. The engine mounts on this car are also a joke. By 120,00 miles I had to replace all 3 of them. If you notice noise, vibration etc. it's the mounts. Also the front shocks / struts are not that great and I had to replace them as well. However dollar for dollar the Mazda 5 was a GREAT solution to my family needs. A really good value for the money when compared to a Nissan, Honda, or toyota...that are all much more expensive alternatives. Super fun to drive. good sound system with a sound roof. I will miss her. Zoom Zoom... When I sold her she had 164,000 miles and was still going strong. Everything worked but the windows and door locks were a little buggy. All and all still awesome for a car almost 10 years old. I took care of her so she still looked good. **Update 11-2016 car still going strong...being used by another family as a vacation car when they are in Florida....stays in garage rest of the year...
