Used 2008 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me

Suntrup Hyundai South - Saint Louis / Missouri

Sunlight Silver Metallic 2008 Mazda Mazda5 Sport FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual ModeThe Suntrup family have been servicing and selling cars since 1957 for the St Louis area.The Suntrup Automotive Group is active in its communities and believes in giving back. Today Suntrup Automotive Group has nine brands, eleven locations, thousands of cars and is every bit committed to providing excellent customer service in every aspect of the business. There's never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 5926 So Lindbergh Blvd St Louis, Missouri, proudly serving drivers from Ballwin, Affton and Kirkwood. We're very much looking forward to it.2.3L I4 DOHC 16V Odometer is 97943 miles below market average! 21/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1CR293880300506

Stock: H14095-0

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020