Used 2014 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Auto-Dimming Mirror W/Compass & Homelink Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leather-Trimmed Seat Upholstery Liquid Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Mazda Mazda5 Grand Touring with 88,381mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Mazda Mazda5 Grand Touring with a full CARFAX history report. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2014 Mazda Mazda5 is a pre-owned vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Mazda Mazda5 Grand Touring is in a league of its own More information about the 2014 Mazda Mazda5: The Mazda5's sliding side doors might lead some to dismiss it as a minivan, but they shouldn't; there's nothing else on the market quite like this unique vehicle, which combines some of the attributes of a minivan and a crossover utility vehicle. As such, the Mazda5 features excellent passenger design; it takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. The sliding doors are easy to operate and are more manageable when in tight parking spaces than more common hinged doors might be. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who also like the occasional twisty road. Strengths of this model include fuel-efficiency, space-efficient layout, Seating for six, stylish looks, steering and handling, and versatility

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1CW2DL2E0166457

Stock: E0166457

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020