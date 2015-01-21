Used 2014 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Red
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    66,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,495

    $1,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Red
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    46,407 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    110,221 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,990

    $965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    64,757 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,900

    $1,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Red
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    106,354 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,491

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring

    22,457 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,650

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    32,101 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring

    88,383 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    57,342 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,590

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    70,230 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Gray
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    87,654 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    113,520 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    103,130 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,850

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    133,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,288

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Touring in Black
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Touring

    102,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    Not Provided
    4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,695

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    65,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,880

    Details
  • 2014 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2014 Mazda 5 Sport

    79,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 5 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 5

Overall Consumer Rating
3.86 Reviews
Choose your niche
dougiesc,01/21/2015
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
Definitely a niche car, best suited for a family of 4 plus groceries or luggage. It works for us, but if you really need the passenger or luggage space, go with a full-sized minivan. This isn't it. It is basically a 4-seat wagon with a couple of child-sized extra seats in the back--which you can't use if you carry much luggage. However, the usual three-passenger sedan bench seat is replaced with two full captain's chairs and a table/platform for drinks, books, whatever. The car is solid and quiet. Good adult leg- and head-room (except for those pesky far-back seats). It is cheaper than any full-sized minivan, gets somewhat better fuel economy, and is more maneuverable. [UPDATE 1: To update my review -- the Mazda5 remains a niche car, possibly so tight a niche that Mazda discontinued it. I like how it drives, how the seat fits me, how maneuverable it is. I don't have to step up (i.e., SUVs) or step down (i.e., most sedans) into it. It's a great car for long trips. But it does not replace a full-size minivan, either for the amount of things it can carry or store, or for the number of seats (the rear seats remain useful mainly for the munchkins, and ours are usually folded down, making the car effectively a large hatchback). I have, in fact, gotten a roof rack for carrying home all those 4x8' sheets of plywood. My daughter's Odyssey surprisingly beats it for actual highway fuel economy (not city economy). Will I keep it? Yes. Would I get one again? Well, there I'm not so sure.] [UPDATE 2: So I traded it in at five years. For me that's a quick turnaround--I've kept cars as long as 19 years. The main reason was that it was too much a "niche" car. The rear seats weren't very useful, except in rare instances, and the lack of a center seat in the second row meant that a fifth passenger had to sit in the back, taking up valuable storage space. There were other things. I wanted a back-up camera and a better sound system. And since we're getting on in years I thought an automatic transmission would be a good change. So I've gotten a Honda HR-V, which I'll review anon.]
Report abuse
