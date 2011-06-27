Estimated values
2014 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,024
|$9,148
|$11,130
|Clean
|$6,815
|$8,875
|$10,768
|Average
|$6,399
|$8,330
|$10,043
|Rough
|$5,982
|$7,785
|$9,318
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,815
|$7,642
|$9,345
|Clean
|$5,642
|$7,414
|$9,041
|Average
|$5,297
|$6,959
|$8,432
|Rough
|$4,953
|$6,503
|$7,824
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,562
|$7,354
|$9,023
|Clean
|$5,397
|$7,135
|$8,729
|Average
|$5,067
|$6,696
|$8,141
|Rough
|$4,737
|$6,258
|$7,554
Estimated values
2014 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,364
|$8,343
|$10,189
|Clean
|$6,175
|$8,094
|$9,858
|Average
|$5,798
|$7,597
|$9,194
|Rough
|$5,420
|$7,100
|$8,530