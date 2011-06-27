Vehicle overview

Soccer. David Hasselhoff. Speedo bathing suits. These are all things that are big in Europe. Add to that list small MPVs, practical family vehicles that look like minivans that have been run through a hot spin cycle. Because of the narrow streets found in Europe (and Japan for that matter), our typical "minivans" would be unwieldy beasts there -- too wide, too long, too heavy and providing far more utility than the average family requires. The European appreciation for sporty handling is also part of these vehicles' repertoire. If you share that appreciation and your lifestyle is more in line with that of urban-dwelling Continentals, buying a sporty mini minivan like the 2008 Mazda 5 makes a lot more sense than a lumbering minivan or crossover SUV.

Under the 5's skin resides a platform derived from the Mazda 3, a class-leading compact sedan that sets itself apart with razor-sharp handling. This sporting DNA has been handed down to the more homely Mazda 5, which despite being a tad top-heavy, manages to feel more athletic and winding-road capable than anything that has ever donned sliding doors. Its compact dimensions make maneuvering through traffic a snap and parking a much friendlier proposition. Although they may have been deemed uncool (certainly not by us), the 5's sliding side doors allow for much easier access to the rear quarters -- particularly in cramped parking lot spots.

Like other small minivans found in Europe and Japan, the Mazda 5's third-row seat is intended for children, and even then, only occasionally as cargo space drops to practically nil when the 50/50 third row is in place. There is a maximum capacity of six people, with two per row. The second row consists of two captain's chairs that slide fore and aft to provide the rearmost passengers with additional legroom. This is a setup that should work well for families with one or two small children who occasionally need to carry a few of their little friends. If you need space for two kids, Aunt Doris, a kayak and a week's worth of stuff on road trips to the Grand Canyon, the Mazda 5 is probably not the best choice.

To be sure, the 2008 Mazda 5 is a vehicle that should appeal to a narrow band of car buyers. However, with gas prices remaining high and consumers becoming more realistic about their vehicle needs, perhaps that narrow band will grow broader. Already, the similar Kia Rondo has been introduced, increasing this segment's participants to two (although these vehicles also certainly compete with compact SUVs and base-level minivans). As a sporty, fuel-efficient compact people carrier with plenty of standard and optional luxury features, the Mazda 5 definitely has some appeal here in the United States -- certainly more so than Speedos and David Hasselhoff.