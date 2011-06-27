2006 Mazda 5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, generous features list, precise steering, stellar fuel economy for a minivan.
- Can seem underpowered when fully loaded with people and gear, extremely cramped third row.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Mazda may be taking a risk bringing its compact minivan to the U.S., but if buyers can get honest about their needs for space and power, the 2006 Mazda 5 has enough of the right stuff to succeed.
Vehicle overview
Compact minivans, called space wagons overseas, are nothing new in Europe and Japan. For years, these space-efficient vehicles have served families who live in parts of the world where narrow streets, limited parking and high fuel prices make vehicles with petite dimensions a necessity. The concept was first broached on American soil 15 years ago when Nissan tried to woo families into the Axxess, a diminutive minivan whose looks called to mind a towering, dowdy station wagon. Buyers weren't impressed, and the Axxess was hustled into early retirement.
For 2006, Mazda boldly dives into these choppy seas with the introduction of the 5, a Lilliputian hauler with a low price tag. The Mazda 5 is bigger than its platform mate, the compact Mazda 3, but significantly smaller than every other minivan on the market. At 181.5 inches long and 69.1 inches wide, it's 2 feet shorter and 8 inches narrower than the Odyssey, and exactly 8 inches shorter and 3 inches narrower than Mazda's already-small-for-its-class MPV. Tipping the scales at about 3,400 pounds with an automatic transmission, the 5 also slices nearly 400 pounds off the MPV's curb weight and over 1,000 pounds off the bulk of an Odyssey.
Despite its slight stature, the six-passenger Mazda 5 is a minivan through and through when it comes to amenities. Twin sliding rear doors are governed by a mechanism that allows them to be operated with the force of one finger. Second-row seats fold flat and recline. When the third-row seats are lowered, the 5 provides about a 5-foot-long load floor and a total of about 44 cubic feet of cargo room. Front side airbags and full-length head-protecting side curtain airbags are standard.
If ever the time was right for a compact minivan like the Mazda 5 to break into the U.S. market, it's now. Sky-high gas prices have left drivers desperate for fuel-efficient family transportation that doesn't force them to give up conveniences they've come to expect. On top of that, the 2006 Mazda 5 features sporty looks and handling that should prove much more palatable to buyers who didn't warm to the homely Axxess.
2006 Mazda 5 models
The compact Mazda 5 minivan is available in two trim levels: Sport and Touring. The Sport trim includes dual manual-sliding rear doors, 17-inch alloy wheels, ABS, air conditioning with cabin filtration, a CD stereo, keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows, mirrors and locks. Step up to the Touring trim and you'll get a sunroof, automatic climate control, an upgraded MP3-compatible stereo with an in-dash CD changer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and front foglights. Touring models are eligible for an optional voice-controlled navigation system, while Sport buyers can pick up the sunroof and CD changer as options.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Mazda 5 is powered by the same 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine found in the Mazda 3. In the 5, it produces 157 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard. Either trim may be equipped with an optional four-speed automatic. Fuel economy ratings are 22 mpg city, 27 mpg highway with the manual and 21/26 with the automatic.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard on the Mazda 5 minivan, as are seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants. Standard side curtain airbags protect the heads of passengers in all three rows.
Driving
Performance isn't a priority for most minivan buyers. Still, the 5's power-to-weight ratio is a real concern. While the van's 2.3-liter engine feels peppy in the Mazda 3, the 5's additional 600 pounds make it work hard. Acceleration is fine around town, but faced with merging into fast-moving freeway traffic or steep highway grades, the 5 feels underpowered. Zero to 60 mph takes 10.1 seconds, and that's with just a driver aboard; with a load of passengers, performance suffers even more. The minivan uses the same suspension design as the 3, including a multilink rear suspension. The result is minimal body roll, although the taller, heavier 5 feels a bit top-heavy in tight turns. Steering is as sharp as the sporty 3's, and a tricycle-tight turning radius makes the Mazda 5 a breeze to pilot in parking lots.
Interior
Getting passengers and cargo in and out of tight parking spaces is a snap thanks to the Mazda 5's sliding rear doors. Theater-style seating, with each row raised 2 inches higher than the one before it, allows even third-row passengers a view of the windshield. Both second- and third-row seats fold flat, offering an ample load floor and 44 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Those in the second row get 35.2 inches of legroom, but third-row passengers aren't nearly as lucky; they're stuck with a measly 30.7 inches. That's 10 inches less than you'll find in the Odyssey, and just enough room for small children.
Features & Specs
