Consumer Rating
(201)
2006 Mazda 5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, generous features list, precise steering, stellar fuel economy for a minivan.
  • Can seem underpowered when fully loaded with people and gear, extremely cramped third row.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Mazda may be taking a risk bringing its compact minivan to the U.S., but if buyers can get honest about their needs for space and power, the 2006 Mazda 5 has enough of the right stuff to succeed.

Vehicle overview

Compact minivans, called space wagons overseas, are nothing new in Europe and Japan. For years, these space-efficient vehicles have served families who live in parts of the world where narrow streets, limited parking and high fuel prices make vehicles with petite dimensions a necessity. The concept was first broached on American soil 15 years ago when Nissan tried to woo families into the Axxess, a diminutive minivan whose looks called to mind a towering, dowdy station wagon. Buyers weren't impressed, and the Axxess was hustled into early retirement.

For 2006, Mazda boldly dives into these choppy seas with the introduction of the 5, a Lilliputian hauler with a low price tag. The Mazda 5 is bigger than its platform mate, the compact Mazda 3, but significantly smaller than every other minivan on the market. At 181.5 inches long and 69.1 inches wide, it's 2 feet shorter and 8 inches narrower than the Odyssey, and exactly 8 inches shorter and 3 inches narrower than Mazda's already-small-for-its-class MPV. Tipping the scales at about 3,400 pounds with an automatic transmission, the 5 also slices nearly 400 pounds off the MPV's curb weight and over 1,000 pounds off the bulk of an Odyssey.

Despite its slight stature, the six-passenger Mazda 5 is a minivan through and through when it comes to amenities. Twin sliding rear doors are governed by a mechanism that allows them to be operated with the force of one finger. Second-row seats fold flat and recline. When the third-row seats are lowered, the 5 provides about a 5-foot-long load floor and a total of about 44 cubic feet of cargo room. Front side airbags and full-length head-protecting side curtain airbags are standard.

If ever the time was right for a compact minivan like the Mazda 5 to break into the U.S. market, it's now. Sky-high gas prices have left drivers desperate for fuel-efficient family transportation that doesn't force them to give up conveniences they've come to expect. On top of that, the 2006 Mazda 5 features sporty looks and handling that should prove much more palatable to buyers who didn't warm to the homely Axxess.

2006 Mazda 5 models

The compact Mazda 5 minivan is available in two trim levels: Sport and Touring. The Sport trim includes dual manual-sliding rear doors, 17-inch alloy wheels, ABS, air conditioning with cabin filtration, a CD stereo, keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows, mirrors and locks. Step up to the Touring trim and you'll get a sunroof, automatic climate control, an upgraded MP3-compatible stereo with an in-dash CD changer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and front foglights. Touring models are eligible for an optional voice-controlled navigation system, while Sport buyers can pick up the sunroof and CD changer as options.

2006 Highlights

The Mazda 5 is a new, affordably priced compact minivan that seats six.

Performance & mpg

The Mazda 5 is powered by the same 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine found in the Mazda 3. In the 5, it produces 157 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard. Either trim may be equipped with an optional four-speed automatic. Fuel economy ratings are 22 mpg city, 27 mpg highway with the manual and 21/26 with the automatic.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard on the Mazda 5 minivan, as are seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants. Standard side curtain airbags protect the heads of passengers in all three rows.

Driving

Performance isn't a priority for most minivan buyers. Still, the 5's power-to-weight ratio is a real concern. While the van's 2.3-liter engine feels peppy in the Mazda 3, the 5's additional 600 pounds make it work hard. Acceleration is fine around town, but faced with merging into fast-moving freeway traffic or steep highway grades, the 5 feels underpowered. Zero to 60 mph takes 10.1 seconds, and that's with just a driver aboard; with a load of passengers, performance suffers even more. The minivan uses the same suspension design as the 3, including a multilink rear suspension. The result is minimal body roll, although the taller, heavier 5 feels a bit top-heavy in tight turns. Steering is as sharp as the sporty 3's, and a tricycle-tight turning radius makes the Mazda 5 a breeze to pilot in parking lots.

Interior

Getting passengers and cargo in and out of tight parking spaces is a snap thanks to the Mazda 5's sliding rear doors. Theater-style seating, with each row raised 2 inches higher than the one before it, allows even third-row passengers a view of the windshield. Both second- and third-row seats fold flat, offering an ample load floor and 44 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Those in the second row get 35.2 inches of legroom, but third-row passengers aren't nearly as lucky; they're stuck with a measly 30.7 inches. That's 10 inches less than you'll find in the Odyssey, and just enough room for small children.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mazda 5.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
201 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Family Car Good Quality Dependable
Aaron,11/03/2015
Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
This care / min-van is really a great design. I am surprised that Mazda is not producing them after 2015. It has the room of a small mini-van with 3rd row seats and six passengers. Admittedly the third row is not for adults on long trips. Not much room...Great for kids though. Excellent on gas at 24 in the city and 27-28 on the highway. I owned mine from 2009-2015 in that time I had to do some repairs. Nothing major. Engine is great, air conditioning runs strong and still ice-cold. My one complaint is the road noise from the low profile tires and they are SOFT so you better rotate them often and still plan on replacing them every couple years. They wear out fast!. The engine mounts on this car are also a joke. By 120,00 miles I had to replace all 3 of them. If you notice noise, vibration etc. it's the mounts. Also the front shocks / struts are not that great and I had to replace them as well. However dollar for dollar the Mazda 5 was a GREAT solution to my family needs. A really good value for the money when compared to a Nissan, Honda, or toyota...that are all much more expensive alternatives. Super fun to drive. good sound system with a sound roof. I will miss her. Zoom Zoom... When I sold her she had 164,000 miles and was still going strong. Everything worked but the windows and door locks were a little buggy. All and all still awesome for a car almost 10 years old. I took care of her so she still looked good. **Update 11-2016 car still going strong...being used by another family as a vacation car when they are in Florida....stays in garage rest of the year...
140,000 miles Minimal issues
140000 miles,06/01/2010
Purchased with 80,000 miles on it. Love the handling, hated the excessive camber in the rear causing this car to eat tires like crazy. Got a set of camber compensator links for a 3 (same suspension) and installed them myself, then had the car re-aligned. These are designed for when you lower a car they allow enough adjustment to get the camber back to spec. I used them to fix the camber issue and have not had an issue since. The car still handles great. Just had the AC die. Repair cost $750 from an honest local shop. Only Mazda parts are available to fix the AC. Make sure you shop around. Fun, quick, roomy and reliable. It even tows a motorcycle trailer while getting 24 mpg. Dump your SUV!
Mazda 5 has Zoom Zoom
Trentonhodges,11/21/2006
This is car is just the right size for all my needs. The seats fold down to create more room than I ever expected and when they are up they give me extra space for my girls and their friends. The great thing is that it drives and parks like a car while giving me the space of a larger size minivan or SUV.
I love this little van
robinnola,09/18/2014
I am very sad I don't see more Mazda 5's on the road, because this is a terrific car. Mazda doesn't seem to advertise them on the TV or radio, and I didn't even know they existed until I was car shopping and saw it in a newspaper ad. I will not own another car because this model is perfect for me. I'm single and own a home and I can pretty much load anything into this car that a truck could carry. Ladders, Christmas trees, cabinets, 30 bags of mulch...friends. It is zippy and I don't find the acceleration slow--maybe I'm not that kind of driver. It turns on a dime and at 75k miles, I've not had a single issue with the car. Loads of room for me and my cats when we travel to PA from LA.
See all 201 reviews of the 2006 Mazda 5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
157 hp @ 6500 rpm
More about the 2006 Mazda 5
More About This Model

Mazda is gambling America will set aside its instinct for gluttony and embrace a more conservative approach to its favorite family vehicle, the minivan. Meet the all-new 2006 Mazda 5, a six-passenger mini minivan with a starting price of $17,435.

In Europe these little vans are as popular as the four-day work week. Although they're called space wagons over there, Mazda has labeled the 5 a multiactivity vehicle.

But there's something very familiar about the 5, which went on sale in the U.S. last month. Haven't we seen this before? Yes, 15 years ago with the Nissan Axxess, but it was a bigger flop than Cop Rock, so why does Mazda think America is now ready for such a vehicle?

"We think the time is right for the 5," said Weldon Munsey, Mazda 5 vehicle line manager for Mazda North American Operations. "With climbing gas prices, people are moving away from larger SUVs and minivans. Besides, unlike the Nissan Axxess which was basically an ugly, tall station wagon, the Mazda 5 has style on its side. It's a vehicle that people want to be seen in."

Subcompact Minivan
Although based on the subcompact Mazda 3, the 5 is longer, taller and wider than its platform mate. It also rides on a 5-inch-longer wheelbase. Still, the 5 is small for a minivan. At 181.5 inches long and 69.1 inches wide, it's 2 feet shorter and 8 inches narrower than a Honda Odyssey and exactly 8 inches shorter and 3 inches narrower than Mazda's already-small-for-the-class MPV.

Weighing in at 3,389 pounds with an automatic transmission, the 5 also cuts nearly 400 pounds off the MPV's curb weight and over 1,000 pounds off the brawny heft of an Odyssey.

The only engine available is the same all-aluminum 2.3-liter, double-overhead cam four-cylinder engine that powers the Mazda 3, but in the 5 it produces 3 less horsepower and 2 fewer pound-feet of torque, largely due to a different exhaust system. Its official rating is 157 hp at 6,500 rpm and 148 lb-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm.

A choice of a standard five-speed manual transmission or four-speed automatic with manual-shift mode is available, but the automatic will add $900 to the sticker price. Mazda expects the sales mix to be 75-percent automatic, and after driving both, the automatic shifts so smoothly, there's little need to work out your clutch leg.

High Content
Two trim levels are offered, Sport or Touring. Standard equipment on both includes the same 17-inch alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD stereo, power windows and locks, cruise control, side airbags, head curtain airbags that protects all three rows of seating and four-wheel antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and stability control.

For an additional $1,527, the Touring model adds an automatic climate control system, front foglamps, a rear spoiler, side skirts, and an in-dash six-disc AM/FM/CD changer, plus a power moonroof. A CD changer, spoiler and side skirts can be added as a package to the Sport, as can the moonroof as a stand-alone option. A voice-activated DVD-based navigation system is the only option for the Touring. Also, a ceiling-mounted DVD entertainment system will be added as a late option this fall.

All Aboard
For the 5's twin sliding rear doors, Mazda developed a new door mechanism which can be operated with the force of one finger. Even better, the doors open approximately 4 inches wider than most sliders, which makes it easier to load people and cargo in tight parking spaces.

Its three rows of seating are theater-style with each seat raised 2 inches higher than the one in front of it. This allows even third-row passengers a clear view out of the windshield. Second-row passengers can get comfortable with 35.2 inches of legroom, but third-row riders will be cramped with just 30.7 inches. That's 10 inches less than you'll find in an Odyssey, and just enough room for really, really, really small children.

Second-row seats both slide and recline, and offer a double-fold mechanism to tumble the seat bottom forward and allow the seatback to fold flat. When combined with the fold-flat third-row seats, the 5 provides a load floor that measures just over 44 cubic feet, an area that can hold an item over 5 feet long.

A low-profile fuel tank made for a low cabin floor which makes loading cargo easier, and a manual rear hatch with a double detent allows it to stop at two different heights.

On the Road
Although most minivan buyers aren't concerned with performance, the Mazda 5's power-to-weight ratio is a real concern. While the 2.3-liter engine feels sprightly in the Mazda 3, even in the 2,826-pound wagon version, the 5's additional 500 pounds puts a strain on the little engine.

Around-town drivers won't have much to complain about, but snowboarders won't be making any time up mountainous roads where the 5 really slugs along.

The 5 uses the same suspension design as the Mazda 3, including MacPherson struts in the front and a multilink suspension in the rear. The result is little body roll, although the 5 did feel a bit top-heavy in tighter turns. Steering is as precise as in the sporty 3 sedan, and the 5 has a tricycle-tight turning radius, making it a snap to navigate crowded parking lots. Its brakes are also well engineered, feeling solid and linear.

Mazda claims the 5 has a sporting edge, and it does. The driving experience is more entertaining and athletic than what's offered by most six-passenger vehicles.

If the Shoe Fits
If a miniaturized minivan isn't appealing to you as a super-sizing American, chances are Mazda won't take offense. Initial sales projections are low, only 4,000-5,000 vehicles this first short year, with production climbing to 10,000-15,000 units for the first full year.

But, if you're looking for a new breed of family transportation, one that offers over 24 mpg, a solid list of fun features and is smaller than your living room, the 5 could be for you. With a price tag of just $22,410 for a fully loaded model and a sporty look that makes the Axxess sob in its grave, the 2006 Mazda 5 could be the wave of the future.

Used 2006 Mazda 5 Overview

The Used 2006 Mazda 5 is offered in the following submodels: 5 Minivan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

