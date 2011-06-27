Used 2014 Mazda 5 Consumer Reviews

Choose your niche dougiesc , 01/21/2015 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Definitely a niche car, best suited for a family of 4 plus groceries or luggage. It works for us, but if you really need the passenger or luggage space, go with a full-sized minivan. This isn't it. It is basically a 4-seat wagon with a couple of child-sized extra seats in the back--which you can't use if you carry much luggage. However, the usual three-passenger sedan bench seat is replaced with two full captain's chairs and a table/platform for drinks, books, whatever. The car is solid and quiet. Good adult leg- and head-room (except for those pesky far-back seats). It is cheaper than any full-sized minivan, gets somewhat better fuel economy, and is more maneuverable. [UPDATE 1: To update my review -- the Mazda5 remains a niche car, possibly so tight a niche that Mazda discontinued it. I like how it drives, how the seat fits me, how maneuverable it is. I don't have to step up (i.e., SUVs) or step down (i.e., most sedans) into it. It's a great car for long trips. But it does not replace a full-size minivan, either for the amount of things it can carry or store, or for the number of seats (the rear seats remain useful mainly for the munchkins, and ours are usually folded down, making the car effectively a large hatchback). I have, in fact, gotten a roof rack for carrying home all those 4x8' sheets of plywood. My daughter's Odyssey surprisingly beats it for actual highway fuel economy (not city economy). Will I keep it? Yes. Would I get one again? Well, there I'm not so sure.] [UPDATE 2: So I traded it in at five years. For me that's a quick turnaround--I've kept cars as long as 19 years. The main reason was that it was too much a "niche" car. The rear seats weren't very useful, except in rare instances, and the lack of a center seat in the second row meant that a fifth passenger had to sit in the back, taking up valuable storage space. There were other things. I wanted a back-up camera and a better sound system. And since we're getting on in years I thought an automatic transmission would be a good change. So I've gotten a Honda HR-V, which I'll review anon.] Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 Mazda5 definitely zooms! RW , 07/28/2016 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought our Grand Touring model new. We currently have 32,000 miles. Other than the factory tires not lasting very long and then discovering a factory issue involving the trailing arms not being in spec (dealer fixed), this Mazda5 is awesome! It's solidly reliable and works great for my 2 kids (one is over 6 feet tall and fits w/no problems). Actually, he likes to sit in the 3rd row, so yes, a six footer can fit fine, you just move the middle row captain's chairs up a bit to make it all work. We've taken many a road trip for week long stays and had no problems fitting all of our gear, 4 people, my wife's sewing machine, fishing stuff, etc., inside. Yes, it was jam packed, but worked fine and didn't have any problems climbing the mountains of New Mexico. The Mazda5 is very easy to live with, fits in all parking spaces and really does live bigger than your typical - er, heavy and ugly and gas-thirsty minivans. The Bluetooth works flawlessly and the automatic climate control is excellent w/plenty of fan options. The rear seats are usually left folded down unless a friend or two join us and we pack 'em all in. Visibility is excellent. Road noise is a bit more than in a BMW or something, but no worse than most cars. The leather has held up well and looks new - I do clean and detail the van on occasion. Definitely get the windows tinted...with so many to look out, it would be very hot inside w/out. The sunroof doesn't leak and works great. The factory radio/cd player is ok, nothing to write home about. Handling and performance are definitely high points - manual shifting and all, but the car does feel slower w/a heavy load...as expected. Gas mileage is averaging a very good 24.1 MPG in mostly commuting/city driving. We've hit 28 MPGs on non-loaded up road trips. No issues at all externally - paint, trim, etc. are all very high quality and still look brand new. Some minor complaints - tire noise, squeaky driver side sliding door, cheap wipers. The Mazda5 is definitely a great and solid vehicle that can be had for well-under $30K fully loaded. Rock-solid reliability, no engine/trans issues, excellent brakes, fun handling, easy parking, great windows, and flexible/practical seating/hauling options make this a great buy...especially if you snag one now, as they are no longer going to import these to the States. You could probably get a screaming deal on left-over units out there. The Mazda5 replaced our Mazda Tribute as we needed a bigger hauling capability and occasional seating for 6, but didn't want the big $$$ pricetag or lousy handling/MPGs of "regular" minivans or larger SUVs. Report Abuse

It's not a minivan it's a SUPER WAGON wnull , 05/28/2014 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 35 of 43 people found this review helpful when our 2007 mazda3 was totaled we knew we wanted another mazda. we had that car since new with 130k on it and no issues. We also wanted something for our growing family but yet something kind of fun to drive. My wife refuses to drive anything but a manual transmission. So the mazda5 has fit the bill for everything. we don't usually have more than 4 people in the car at a time but it's nice to know we can fit 6 if needed. If you plan on taking this for long vacations using all six seats..BUY the roof rack! MPG so far has averaged 28/ best 32..mostly hwy and long stretches of 40mph roads during my commute. For a young couple that like smaller maneuverable cars this is the way to go! Update: just turned 36k miles and still love our super wagon especially after our second child. Zero issues other than the stock tires where crap. By 20k miles they where super loud on the highway. Other than that only maintenance has been oil changes and other normal maintenance. *42k update - zero issues other than the plastic in the back is knicked up and scratches easy. Other than that it's just been usually oil changes, on our second set of tires. Went with contental DWS tires and it helped reduce the cabin noise a lot! This is considered the best car purchase we've made. *50k update - still no issues other then a recall on the hatch lifts. taken care of free of charge. I will say as the kids are getting older, I really wish it was a quieter ride on the highways. we bought portable dvd players to go over the head rest and we have to crank them to max volume for the kids to hear them. Still can't complain considering the price and it's the only super wagon with a manual transmission and sliding passenger doors! *56k update - oh Mazda and your cheap paint, the front of the car from trips is getting pretty chipped up and my lack of keeping the bug guts clean off the front of it during the first few years has really shown it's mark. So technically if I had kept up with cleaning the front of the car off during and after trips i'm sure the car would be much better off. No plans to get rid of the super wagon and it's still doing great with long trips, still getting around 29-31 mpg on long trips. still loving the manual transmission and zero problems with the car. **85K final update - The mazda5 was traded in. Almost a year ago for a 2019 Buick tourx. We loved the 5 but started to get surface rust...issues from me not taking care of the paint. it never got a single coat of wax. We had ZERO mechanical issues with it, loved the space in the back but it just got to be uncomfortable for long family trips. Being 6' tall and with my kids getting bigger we wanted something with more room. we do miss the extra room we had in the back, and the use of third row seats for the rare occasion we needed them. Overall would we buy it again if we knew what we knew now. In a heartbeat!! To this day it's the only purchase we've made with zero buyers remorse. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent family vehicle on the cheap! Eric Englebretson , 07/23/2016 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We've owned our used 2014 Mazda 5 for about a month now. The experience has been great (even better coming from a 2006 Mazda 5 which we effectively beat to death ending up with around 155K miles in Texas heat and winters). The 2014 is largely the same as the 2006 but with a lot of "under-the-hood" improvements. The biggest detractor and disappointment is the gas mileage. Right now we're only seeing about 17mpg per tank. I think my old 2000 Chevy Silverado with a V8 could match that (but couldn't match people hauling in such a family-friendly package). We looked at several crossovers, but nothing beats the utility of sliding doors when you have children under 10. Since Mazda doesn't make the 5 anymore due to slow sales, it depreciates quickly - allowing us to pick it up for cheap - but if you're going to keep the vehicle until it dies, depreciation really isn't a factor in the purchase decision. The 5 isn't a master at any one task, but is a great family hauler for two adults and two kids with lots of room for whatever the kids bring into the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse