Used 2009 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me

This 2009 Mazda5 has a **Clean CARFAX History**!!!! It is equipped with **Power Locks** **Power Windows** **Automatic temperature control** **CD player** **Remote keyless entry** and more!! 21/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Mazda 5 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: JM1CR29L190340170

Stock: S18476A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020