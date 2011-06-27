My Mazda 5 Sport with auto transmission is a very nice small mini-van. I bought this car used with 31,000 miles on it and now have 86,000 miles on it. I hope to take it to more than 200,000 miles. The torque out of the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder is the best part about this car. This car loves to be driven easy and it will torque its way through super smooth shifts through all 5 gears. The ride is soft and easy, too. Some people think the Mazda 5 should handle like a sporty car because it's a Mazda (remember "zoom-zoom"?), but it really rides like a luxury car. It can be driven hard, but it weighs too much for the horsepower it has and the vehicle doesn't respond well to flick turns or slalom maneuvers. It will set up for a fast turn as long as you anticipate it and guide the car in. The only major fault to the Mazda 5 is the rear independent suspension is not adjustable for camber and this car will wear out rear tires in about 24,000 miles. The fix is to install adjustable upper control arms and then get the wheels aligned with about 250 pounds in the cargo area by the mechanic that installed the control arms for you. BTW, get a transmission flush every 30,000 miles. These "sealed for life" transmissions will become disposable if they aren't maintained, no matter that Mazda left service intervals for transmissions out of their owners manuals. Finally, in this global market we live in just because a car wears a Japanese brand doesn't mean it was made in Japan. My wife's Honda Civic (made in USA) and my old Toyota Matrix (made in Canada) are just two examples. However the Mazda 5 happens to be a Japanese car that is actually made in Japan. Hiroshima, Japan in fact.

Read more