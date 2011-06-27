  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 5
  4. Used 2007 Mazda 5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(82)
Appraise this car

2007 Mazda 5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, generous features list, nimble handling, excellent fuel economy for a minivan.
  • Performance suffers when loaded up with people and gear, cramped third row, stability control not available.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Mazda 5 for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$1,930 - $2,712
Used 5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Lending validity to the "mini" in minivan, the 2007 Mazda 5 offers a nimble and practical solution for smaller families who are realistic about their space and performance needs.

Vehicle overview

In Europe and Japan, small minivans (called space wagons) have been popular for years due to their impressive space efficiency and fuel mileage. Offering a lot of cabin space within a reasonably small footprint, these family shuttles never quite made it in the U.S. Nissan and Mitsubishi tried in the early '90s with their Axxess and Expo, but here, where "bigger is better" is the overriding philosophy, they were soundly snubbed.

With the ever-increasing size of the minivan offerings here in the states, Mazda decided the time was right to reintroduce the idea of the space wagon, and did so with the 2006 Mazda 5. Based on the platform of the compact Mazda 3, the 5 is larger than the 3 but much smaller than every other minivan on the market. At 181.5 inches long and 69.1 inches wide, it's 2 feet shorter and 8 inches narrower than a Honda Odyssey. And at 3400 pounds, it's about 1000 pounds lighter.

In spite of its relatively diminutive size, the 2007 Mazda 5 is a real minivan. Twin sliding rear doors are so easy to open that one can do so with one finger. The second-row seats fold as well as recline and there's a third seat as well, allowing for up to six passengers. A major benefit of both its smaller size and Mazda breeding is the 5's surprisingly competent road manners, making this people mover entertaining for the folks behind the wheel. The sacrifice made for the mileage estimates of 21 city/26 highway (automatic transmission) is rather tepid performance at higher speeds from the 5's four-cylinder engine.

In addition to its maneuverable size, sporty dynamics and the promise of good fuel economy, the 5 offers a third-row seat and available luxury features that include a navigation system. With gas prices at all-time highs and people getting more realistic about their vehicle choices, the 2007 Mazda 5 is a true minivan that makes perfect sense for smaller families.

2007 Mazda 5 models

The compact 2007 Mazda 5 minivan is available in three trim levels: Sport, Touring and Grand Touring. The Sport trim includes dual manual-sliding rear doors, 17-inch alloy wheels, ABS, air-conditioning with cabin filtration, a CD stereo, keyless entry, cruise control and full power accessories. Step up to the Touring trim and you'll get a moonroof, automatic climate control, an upgraded MP3-compatible stereo with an in-dash CD changer, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear spoiler and front foglights. The Grand Touring adds luxury in the form of leather seating, HID xenon headlights and heated front seats. Major options for the Sport include a moonroof and the Popular Equipment package, which bundles a six-disc CD changer with a rear spoiler and side sill extensions. The Touring and Grand Touring offer a voice-controlled navigation system.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Mazda 5 family sees a new addition, the range-topping Grand Touring trim level, which sports leather upholstery, HID headlights and heated front seats.

Performance & mpg

The Mazda 5 minivan uses the same 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine found in the Mazda 3, and output is rated at 153 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the Sport and Touring, while a four-speed automatic is optional on those trims and standard on the Grand Touring. Fuel economy ratings are 22 mpg city, 27 mpg highway (manual) and 21/26 (automatic). While the van's 2.3-liter engine feels peppy in the Mazda 3, the 5's additional 600 pounds make it work hard. Scooting around town is no problem but the 5's pull fades at higher speeds, such as when merging onto a fast-moving freeway. We timed an automatic-equipped 5 at 10.1 seconds for the 0-60-mph drill, and that's with just a driver aboard. With a load of passengers, performance suffers even more.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes (with electronic brakeforce distribution), front side airbags and side curtain airbags (for all three rows) are standard on every Mazda 5. Stability control is not available. A tire-pressure monitor comes on Touring and Grand Touring models equipped with the navigation system.

Driving

Sharing its suspension design (including a multilink rear setup) with the athletic 3 means that the 2007 Mazda 5 possesses quick, precise handling and minimal body roll through the curves. The 5 also boasts sharp, communicative steering. In tighter turns, the 5 feels more top-heavy than the compact on which it's based, but that's expected. Overall, this minivan is quite entertaining to drive and lends credibility to Mazda's "zoom-zoom" marketing angle. A petite (34.8 feet) turning circle makes U-turns and parking maneuvers a breeze.

Interior

Getting passengers and cargo in and out of tight parking spaces is a snap, thanks to the Mazda 5's sliding rear doors. Theater-style seating, with each row raised 2 inches higher than the one before it, allows even third-row passengers a view out the windshield. Both second- and third-row seats fold flat, offering a 5-foot-long load floor and 44 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Those in the second row will have plenty of legroom and headroom, but the third row is cramped and really suitable for small children only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mazda 5.

5(63%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.4
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Zoom zoom
happy mom,10/24/2006
I was looking at Toyota RAV4 when I discovered the Mazda 5. This is a much better value and more practica. The RAV4's back seat is barely accessible and has no leg room. Mazda 5 2nd row movable captains chairs are so much better. I love the leather seats. The zippy feel on the road is great too. I have no regrets. My husband is happy too.
Drives about as well as a sport sedan
Jay,08/23/2006
Handling on this euro-popular van is as good as it gets in a six seater. We got this for the flexibility it offers. We only occasionally haul 5 or 6 around, but we do like the pickup sized rear space for the home center runs. With a little padded plywood, we plan to use the back as a foul-weather shelter when camping. If you drive a manual, skip the auto and you'll enjoy a perkier driving experience.
Best Compromise
Ben Elkins,11/06/2006
This car is great! We have had ours for 3 months now, and have no regrets. We have the manual transmission and get 27/32 MPG. I am 25 with a wife and 9 month old, and my wife and I both love the car. I love the big horsepower 4 cylinder, great on gas but still plenty of pickup. Very versatile.
I call it my Princess and Pea car.
Heather D.,01/18/2016
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
The Mazda5 wears low profile tires. When I bought my car I was naive and thought I could just change them out for full size tires. Nope. That’s how the car is built. Because of the low to ground factor it scrapes on things normal cars would just roll over. I once got completely stuck in a tiny bit of mud and had to be pulled out. It was quite embarrassing. This also means it handles poorly in snow. Maybe different tires would make this a bit better. The cabin is noisy. It quite literally sounds like there’s nothing between you and the engine. This is perhaps one of my biggest pet peeves about the car. There is a third row. So the Mazda5 does technically seat 6. However, the third row will not comfortably fit any one over five feet tall or with average length legs. The air conditioning and heat take awhile to reach all the way back there. So it’s really not ideal for full time usage. Also, when you have the third row up your trunk area is almost nil. So imagine trying to fit a family of six and Christmas presents from three sets of people in there? Yeah, it’s not pleasant. The gas mileage on the Mazda5 is decent for the size of it. It doesn’t have a large tank, so that’s unfortunate. I don’t have specific numbers but currently it’s around $35.00 to fill from around ¼ tank. My daughter was driving about half an hour one way to work, three days a week and one hour once a week to dance class and this took most of the tank. The Mazda5 uses the computerized key fob with the jack knife style key. These cost roughly $300 to replace. My car only came with one. So I always freak out about people losing or breaking the key. I like the jack knife style, but I don’t like the price tag on the computer fob. So, you may be asking what do I like? I don’t actually hate everything about this car. I like the side sliding doors, those are nice. My particular Mazda5 came with a DVD player and wireless headphones, so that is great for trips. It also has a six CD changer, which I personally appreciate very very much. I like the seat adjustments, the lumbar support is probably my favorite. There are lots of cup holders, if you’ve ever had a car where there wasn’t enough you can understand why this makes me happy. There’s one for each seat, one in each front door and an extra one in the middle of the 2nd row. SO MANY CUPS!! So there’s my short and to the point review. Don’t buy the Mazda5 if you need all six seats every day. Don’t buy a Mazda5 if you like to drive through mud. Do buy it if you value cup holders!
See all 82 reviews of the 2007 Mazda 5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mazda 5 features & specs
More about the 2007 Mazda 5

Used 2007 Mazda 5 Overview

The Used 2007 Mazda 5 is offered in the following submodels: 5 Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mazda 5?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mazda 5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mazda 5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mazda 5.

Can't find a used 2007 Mazda 5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 5 for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,299.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,639.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,565.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,358.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mazda 5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 5 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Mazda 5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles