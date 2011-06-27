  1. Home
2010 Mazda 5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • More nimble and maneuverable than full-size minivans, convenient sliding doors, manageable size for small families, low price.
  • Kids-only third row, no seven-seat option, engine can run out of steam when fully loaded.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Mazda 5 is a smart alternative for families interested in trading a full-size minivan's substantial utility for a lower price tag, greater maneuverability and lower fuel costs.

Vehicle overview

Throughout 2009, families across America re-evaluated their automotive wants and needs. While "bigger and better" used to be the norm, many people started considering smaller and less expensive vehicles. Should you be one of these families and happen to be looking at minivans in 2010, we suggest taking a look at the 2010 Mazda 5. This mini-minivan of sorts doesn't offer the cavernous space normally expected of such vehicles, but the Mazda 5's lower price, increased maneuverability and better fuel economy are all welcome gains.

Under the 5's skin lies a lot of DNA from the Mazda 3, a class-leading compact sedan that sets itself apart with sharp handling and a solid European-like ride. This sporting heritage gives the otherwise utilitarian 5 a more athletic nature than anything else that shoulders the descriptor "van." This, in addition to the relatively sleek styling, should dilute some of the uncool stigma attached to a traditional minivan.

The Mazda 5 could be an alternative to another type of vehicle: the compact crossover. In tight parking lots, the 5's sliding rear doors make getting kids in and out of the backseat drama-free. The presence of a third row is another obvious advantage since only a handful of crossovers have one. Handling and on-road confidence is also better with the 5, especially with the addition of standard stability control for 2010.

There are, of course, drawbacks to the Mazda 5's smaller size. Notably, the small third-row seat is suitable only for children, and that's only if you scoot up the sliding second-row captain's chairs. The Mazda 5 also seats a maximum of six, one less than regular minivans. It's therefore best to think of the 5 as a good car for small, young families who occasionally need just a pinch of extra room. If, however, you need room for three kids, Aunt Doris, a kayak and a week's worth of stuff for a road trip to Dollywood, you probably should stick with a full-size minivan.

Of course, there are other vehicles to consider. The Kia Rondo is close to the Mazda 5 in design and concept, though it has traditional rear doors. The Honda Odyssey and Kia Sedona are strong minivan contenders, while the Kia Sorento and Toyota RAV4 are affordable crossover SUVs with available third-row seats. Yet the 2010 Mazda 5 is definitely worth a look for small families with an open mind to buying something a little different in these lean budgetary times.

2010 Mazda 5 models

The 2010 Mazda 5 is a six-passenger small minivan available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trims. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver seat height adjustment, and a six-speaker stereo with auxiliary audio jack and steering-wheel controls. The Touring trim adds foglights, a sunroof, a roof spoiler, LED taillights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a six-CD changer (optional on automatic-equipped Sport models). The Grand Touring adds automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, leather upholstery, heated front seats and Bluetooth.

Satellite radio, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rear entertainment system are optional on all models. The Grand Touring can also be equipped with a touchscreen navigation system.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Mazda 5 gains stability and traction control as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mazda 5 is available with only one engine: a 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produces 153 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard on the Touring and Grand Touring but optional on the Sport, which has a five-speed manual standard. In performance testing, a Mazda 5 Grand Touring went from zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds, which is a bit slower than most minivans and compact crossovers. Fuel economy for the automatic-equipped 5 is 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and three-row side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the 5 received a perfect five stars for front and front-side crash protection. It got four stars for side-rear protection. In Edmunds brake testing, the 5 Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet -- a good distance among vans and crossovers.

Driving

The 2010 Mazda 5's four-cylinder engine is adequately powerful with a driver and youngster aboard, but when fully loaded, the 5 can start to wheeze. However, the 5 exhibits a nimble nature that will have it running tight little circles around conventional minivans. The sharp, communicative steering is particularly impressive. However, the 5 is still a tallish vehicle, and it certainly feels more top-heavy and tippy than the compact sedan on which it's based.

Interior

Some might find sliding rear doors to be the epitome of minivan uncoolness, but there's no denying their utility. Plus, you'll never have to worry about the kids flinging the doors open into the innocent sheet metal of a neighboring vehicle. Once inside, you'll find that the sliding second-row seats are a tad short on legroom, but they can definitely accommodate small-to-average-height teens and adults. The third row is really just for children who don't require child safety seats.

Six-foot-plus drivers will also find space a tad pinched, even if driver seat comfort and steering-wheel adjustment are commendable. The driving position is far more carlike than in traditional minivans, though. Families with a child who still requires a car seat will find it easy to install in the second-row captain's chairs, but Mazda loses points for not offering a center seating position for maximum safety. With the third-row seat folded flat, 44.4 cubic feet of luggage space are available.

The 5's interior materials are acceptable, and the controls are easy to reach and pretty simple in design. We'd skip the optional navigation system, though, as its graphics are a bit behind the times and its controls can be convoluted.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mazda 5.

4.4
46 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 mazda 5 extreem commuter................
dave,08/28/2016
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A)
I bought my 2010 mazda 5 used with 15,000 miles on it in early 2012, it had remaining 3yr 36000 full coverage 5yr 60000 power train warranty. I now have 170,000 miles on it. Here is what I have had done to it over the 4.5 yrs I have owned it. I will start by saying I change oil/filter every 4000 miles. I change the air filter and cabin filter regular intervals as well. The 5 disc cd changer was replace free the first week under warranty, it did not work properly. At 50,000 miles the water pump was replaced...mechanic said it was weeping water, free by mazda under warranty. At 80,000 miles the rear struts were replaced 180$ part and labor. At that time I replaced spark plugs, battery, flushed the antifreeze, and transmission fluid 300$. I also at that time had the front brakes replaced rotors and pads 225$. At 110,000 I had to replace a rear hub assembly 160$ I bought part mechanic installed...saved 60$ that way. I also had the rear rotors and pads replaced at that time as well 225$ I recently had the front rotors and pads replaced 225$... front stabilizer links replaced 100$.... power steering fluid flushed 50$. replaced spark plugs again as well at 160,000 miles. 3 sets of tires with regular rotations every 8,000 miles....There you have it. May sound like a lot but I have been pleased....I got a bit nervous around 100000 miles and almost traded it in but its so nice to drive, economical and just the right size....I tell people its like driving a bmw sporty handling...they do not believe me but it is true. Mazdas are very fun to drive cars.....Hope I can get many more miles....car still very good! I recommend it!
Bought M5 7\10 still own 12\15 w\116k Miles
Momof3,12/06/2015
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A)
Love my car, traded in my Suburban for a sporty mom car paid $15,000 out the door. I purchased the basic sport model. I have only had to replace front struts and the usual maintenance of oil and tranny fluid flush, oh and tires of course. Tires last maybe 2 yrs if you buy quality tires and rotate religiously. I bought after market racks and a cargo box for the top and use it for luggage or chairs for soccer with the easy up and gear. Cargo box was a must, for my family of 5, especially for long road trips! Usually day to day driving, it's just 3 in the car so my M5 has ample room for Costco runs or school back packs. I just came back from AZ, I live in Nor Cal, with 6 people and the car performed great. I drove to AZ 14 hours & hubby drove back. My 13 yr old son & I sat in the third row I'm 5'5" & so is he. My 21 yr old 5'11" and his tiny gf sat in the middle. My 16yr old 5'3" daughter & hubby 5'9" sat up front. I found the back row very comfy. Of course we had the middle seats up some, but overall a nice ride. This car has been a very reliable car, I have done many long road trips in it & have never had a single problem. It has a timing chain so that never needs replacing. I have been to WA a few times, AZ a few times, OR a few times, L.A. a few times, San Fran and surrounding areas a lot for soccer, like every weekend for 3 months in a row. Never had a problem. It is not the quietest car on the road, but I enjoy driving it. I find it easier to get out of the seats than my hubbys 2012 Honda Accord. It handles nice, great turning radius, zippy, easy to park and drive. I may just hand it down to my 16yr old and get the 2015 model since they aren't making these in 2016. I have never owned a Mazda but I have to say my experience has been good and that makes me very happy since I talked my hubby into buying it for me. Nobody in our families have ever owned Mazda they have been diehard Chevy or Ford people. Other than tire wear which is a pain and costly the car has been a good car.
First Mazda Experience
First Mazda,12/12/2009
The Mazda 5 is a unique vehicle that blends traits from a mini van and station wagon. This vehicle is a good bang for the buck. I purchased this car 6 weeks ago and it has met my expectations. The engine is very smooth and despite some reviews that I have read, does not lack adequate acceleration. The trans shifts smoothly. Standard DSC for 2010 was a nice safety addition. Climate control system works well as do the power heated seats. The only problem I have noticed with the car is the windshield seems to creek when the car goes over bumps.The Blue Tooth and Home Link are great features. The audio system is nothing special. Overall it's a solid buy for the money.
Versatile and Fun, but MPG way off!
gliese876d,01/11/2011
In general I really love my Mazda5. It is fun to drive and highly versatile for my growing family. What I loved most was that I did not have to give up a manual transmission to get a mini-van, and assumed I could get good gas mileage given the advertised 22-28mpg, especially with a 5-speed. That was an important selling point to me because I was trading in a fuel efficient sedan, and did not want to sacrifice fuel efficiency. But so far this car has yet to deliver anywhere close to the adverstised gas mileage. It has not yet *once* even gotten the lowest value of 22mpg since I purchased the vehicle almost 3 months and 3200 miles ago. It is usually an abyssmal 19.5 mpg.
See all 46 reviews of the 2010 Mazda 5
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2010 Mazda 5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2010 Mazda 5 Overview

The Used 2010 Mazda 5 is offered in the following submodels: 5 Minivan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mazda 5?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mazda 5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mazda 5 Grand Touring is priced between $6,595 and$6,595 with odometer readings between 103520 and103520 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Mazda 5 Sport is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 132573 and132573 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mazda 5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mazda 5 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,000 and mileage as low as 103520 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mazda 5.

Can't find a used 2010 Mazda 5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 5 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,619.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,616.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 5 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,870.

