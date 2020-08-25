Used 2015 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me

136 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 136 listings
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Touring

    121,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    77,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    $3,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    83,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Touring

    75,881 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,497

    $1,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    86,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,811

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in White
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    92,796 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    64,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,797

    $1,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in Gray
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Touring

    46,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,971

    $827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    94,124 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,497

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    22,069 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in White
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    108,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Touring

    118,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    77,352 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in Red
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Touring

    92,718 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,834

    $535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    54,123 miles

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in White
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    62,623 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,895

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Sport

    68,268 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,695

    Details
  • 2015 Mazda 5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2015 Mazda 5 Touring

    83,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,295

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 136 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 5
  4. Used 2015 Mazda 5

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 5

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.38 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (75%)
Exceptional value for a starter family
TJ Talluto,10/09/2015
Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
This car is an exceptional value for a starter family that needs a minivan. With three toddlers, our top priority was to have sliding doors on both sides of a car and to avoid having them sit three wide in one row . We also had a minimalist perspective when selecting trim and accessories. For example, we already have navigation on our mobile phones so we had no need to pay for one built into the dashboard. We needed Bluetooth phone capability but we did not need a sunroof or leather interior. The Touring trim was perfect for us. The fit and finish is very good. It has fabric door panels and leather steering wheel , however, the top of the dashboard is made from pebbled ABS plastic that is eventually going to show signs of wear. Setting up and using the Bluetooth system with our phones was easy flawless. I've used several Bluetooth systems in various cars; this one is one of the best if not the best. While the rear four seats are perfect for toddlers and small kids, the leg room is inadequate for adults. it's possible to adjust the seats in the first and second row in order to get four adults and two children seated comfortably. Unfortunately, its never possible to get six adults seated comfortably. We primarily use this car for short range trips with the kids and therefore we don't need a lot of cargo space. For those occasional road trips we have a cargo box that goes on the roof rack. I'm giving this car five stars. Despite having some areas for improvement it exceeded our expectations and was an exceptional value. This car meets all of our needs today and is not intended as an all-purpose car as our family will continue to grow and expand . April 2016 update: We've now owned this car for just over 6 months. The car vibrates a little when sitting still at idle, as if the motor mounts are sloppy. When operating the heater, the 2nd and 3rd rows get cold air. We have a service visit scheduled to have these issues resolved. Whenever one of our two paired iPhones is nearby, the car automatically links to it and starts playing music or podcasts; this is a minor annoyance. October 2016 update: As described above, we took the car in to the dealer to understand why A/C or Heat isn't routed directly to the rear passengers. If you look at the rear vent control, it says "fresh air only" which you can't see or read. Bottom line: the 2nd and 3rd rows can only get air circulated from the front of the cabin. This is annoying because we have toddlers who don't want to wait for the A/C and heat to make its way back to the rear seats gradually. We've discovered that the lack of legroom isn't going to be sustainable as our children grow - we're already at our limit with a 6 year old, 4 year old, and 2 year old. I've downgraded the comfort of the front and rear seats in the review above. Despite these negatives, I still find the van to be an exceptional value for a starter family.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda 5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings