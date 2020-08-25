Used 2015 Mazda 5 for Sale Near Me
136 listings
- 121,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$2,073 Below Market
- 77,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$3,168 Below Market
- 83,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
- 75,881 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,497$1,810 Below Market
- 86,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,811$743 Below Market
- 92,796 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999
- 64,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,797$1,054 Below Market
- 46,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,971$827 Below Market
- 94,124 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,497$743 Below Market
- 22,069 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,998
- 108,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000$458 Below Market
- 118,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
- 77,352 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,000
- 92,718 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,834$535 Below Market
- 54,123 miles
$14,998
- 62,623 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,895
- 68,268 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,695
- 83,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,295
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 5
TJ Talluto,10/09/2015
Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
This car is an exceptional value for a starter family that needs a minivan. With three toddlers, our top priority was to have sliding doors on both sides of a car and to avoid having them sit three wide in one row . We also had a minimalist perspective when selecting trim and accessories. For example, we already have navigation on our mobile phones so we had no need to pay for one built into the dashboard. We needed Bluetooth phone capability but we did not need a sunroof or leather interior. The Touring trim was perfect for us. The fit and finish is very good. It has fabric door panels and leather steering wheel , however, the top of the dashboard is made from pebbled ABS plastic that is eventually going to show signs of wear. Setting up and using the Bluetooth system with our phones was easy flawless. I've used several Bluetooth systems in various cars; this one is one of the best if not the best. While the rear four seats are perfect for toddlers and small kids, the leg room is inadequate for adults. it's possible to adjust the seats in the first and second row in order to get four adults and two children seated comfortably. Unfortunately, its never possible to get six adults seated comfortably. We primarily use this car for short range trips with the kids and therefore we don't need a lot of cargo space. For those occasional road trips we have a cargo box that goes on the roof rack. I'm giving this car five stars. Despite having some areas for improvement it exceeded our expectations and was an exceptional value. This car meets all of our needs today and is not intended as an all-purpose car as our family will continue to grow and expand . April 2016 update: We've now owned this car for just over 6 months. The car vibrates a little when sitting still at idle, as if the motor mounts are sloppy. When operating the heater, the 2nd and 3rd rows get cold air. We have a service visit scheduled to have these issues resolved. Whenever one of our two paired iPhones is nearby, the car automatically links to it and starts playing music or podcasts; this is a minor annoyance. October 2016 update: As described above, we took the car in to the dealer to understand why A/C or Heat isn't routed directly to the rear passengers. If you look at the rear vent control, it says "fresh air only" which you can't see or read. Bottom line: the 2nd and 3rd rows can only get air circulated from the front of the cabin. This is annoying because we have toddlers who don't want to wait for the A/C and heat to make its way back to the rear seats gradually. We've discovered that the lack of legroom isn't going to be sustainable as our children grow - we're already at our limit with a 6 year old, 4 year old, and 2 year old. I've downgraded the comfort of the front and rear seats in the review above. Despite these negatives, I still find the van to be an exceptional value for a starter family.
