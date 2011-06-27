  1. Home
2009 Mazda 5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • More nimble and maneuverable than full-size minivans, convenient dual sliding doors, manageable size for small families, low price.
  • Stability control not available, kids-only third row, no second-row bench option, engine can run out of steam when fully loaded.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Remember when minivans were somewhat mini? The 2009 Mazda 5 is such a vehicle, offering a nimble and practical solution for smaller families that are realistic about their space and performance needs.

Vehicle overview

Not everyone's going to dig the 2009 Mazda 5 -- aside from folks who resent redundancy. This is a mini minivan, a small version of an increasingly unpopular form of family transportation. But times are changing, and in 2009 more Americans are considering the purchase of smaller and more-fuel-efficient modes of transportation. For a small family, the Mazda 5 could fill the bill perfectly.

Under the Mazda 5's skin lies a lot of DNA from the Mazda 3, a class-leading compact sedan that sets itself apart with razor-sharp handling and a solid European-like ride. The sporting heritage gives the otherwise utilitarian 5 a more athletic, nimble handling nature than anything else that bears the descriptor of "van." The Mazda 5's compact dimensions also make maneuvering through traffic and squeezing into tight parking spots a breeze. And once you're in one of those tight parking spots, the 5's sliding side doors will make loading the little ones into the back easy. Plenty of folks think sliding doors are uncool, but there's no denying their superb family-friendly utility.

One inherent design compromise is that the 5's third-row seat is really only intended for children. Even then, you have to scoot up the sliding second-row captain's chairs. It's therefore best to think of the 5 as a good car for families with one or two small children that occasionally need room for the neighbor's kids or enough cargo space for trips to grandma's house. If you need enough room for three kids, Aunt Doris, a kayak and a week's worth of stuff for a road trip to Disney World, you probably should stick with a full-size minivan.

Given these size restrictions and its efficient but underpowered engine, the 2009 Mazda 5 won't be enough car for a lot of people. If you like the size and the body style but question the four-cylinder engine, the V6-powered Kia Rondo should fill the bill, although it has conventional rear doors. The highly rated Toyota RAV4 crossover SUV also has three rows of seating as well as a strong V6 that gets nearly the same fuel economy as the Mazda. But in this current climate of high gas prices and tight economic conditions, the affordable, efficient and reasonably practical Mazda 5 is making a lot more sense.

2009 Mazda 5 models

The 2009 Mazda 5 is a small six-passenger minivan available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels. The Sport comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, rear-seat air-conditioning vents and controls, full power accessories, cruise control, fold-flat second- and third-row seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a trip computer, electroluminescent gauges, and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Stepping up to the Touring adds foglights, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an in-dash six-CD changer (optional on the Sport). The Grand Touring adds automatic xenon headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, leather upholstery, heated front seats and Bluetooth. The Touring and the Grand Touring can be equipped with a touchscreen navigation system, and all Mazda 5s are pre-wired for satellite radio.

2009 Highlights

After significant updates last year, the 2009 Mazda 5 sees no major changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Mazda 5 is available with only one engine, a 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produces 153 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard on the Touring and Grand Touring but optional on the Sport, which has a five-speed manual standard. In performance testing, a Mazda 5 Grand Touring went from zero to 60 mph in 10 seconds. Fuel economy for automatic-equipped 5s is 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2009 Mazda 5 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and three-row side curtain airbags. Stability control is not available. In government crash tests, the 5 scored a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection and front side crash protection for front occupants. It got four stars for rear side protection.

Driving

The 2009 Mazda 5's four-cylinder engine is adequately powerful with a driver and youngster aboard, but when fully loaded, the 5 can start to wheeze. However, since it shares much of its underpinnings with the athletic Mazda 3, the 5 exhibits a nimble nature that will have it running tight little circles around conventional minivans, which behave like battleships by comparison. The sharp, communicative steering is particularly impressive. However, this is still a tallish vehicle, and it certainly feels more top-heavy and tippy than the compact sedan on which it's based. In our testing, the 5 also showed some instability in high-speed accident avoidance maneuvers; which might be of minor concern as no stability control is available.

Interior

Some might find sliding rear doors to be the epitome of minivan uncoolness, but there's no denying that the Mazda 5's sliders make loading passengers in tight parking spaces easy. Plus, you'll never have to worry about the kids flinging the doors open into the innocent sheet metal of a neighboring vehicle. Once inside, you'll find that the sliding second-row seats are a tad short on legroom, but they can definitely accommodate small-to-average-height teens and adults. The third row is really just for children who don't require child safety seats. Six-foot-plus drivers will also find space a tad pinched, even if driver seat comfort and steering-wheel adjustment are commendable. Families with a child who still requires a car seat will find it easy to install in the second-row captain's chairs, but Mazda loses points for not offering a bench seat with the center seating position for maximum safety. With the third-row seat folded flat, 44.4 cubic feet of luggage space are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mazda 5.

5(59%)
4(27%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.4
83 reviews
83 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my mazda 5
Paul,10/25/2015
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A)
So after reading several reviews on the mazda 5, ie, shocks struts and tire wear, not much else was negative. Bought my 2009 mazda 5, and immediately changed the tires to 215/50 ZR17 ( changed speedometer by 1 mph ), this gave a much better and smoother ride, also installed top of the line Bilsten shocks and struts. I'm at 38K on the tires with about 50% tread left, wearing even with normal tire rotations, and two alighnments. No other issues at all. I purchased the car with 88K, from the original owner that had all service records ( 3 sets of tires and shocks ), I am at 130K on the car, and other than the normal recommended service, it has been Great. Commute 80 miles Daily.
Yes
vhabiru,07/14/2014
After about 2 years with the 5, I'm still really happy. We sold the sedan and bought the 5 when we realized we were having a second chlid. It's been really great and at no point have I had a second thought about the purchase. I only wish I had bought the manual and not the auto, but my wife was not keen to have the extra task of shifting in addition to keeping the kids happy. Overall, a solid A. I would definitely buy again.
Summer Love, Winters Hate. Heart of a 3
mazdarx75,10/08/2014
Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A)
I have Mazda5 09 GT model. I love the styling inside and out on my GT model. Very functional for my family of 4 and a dog. Option for 6 is great when needed as long as it is the exception. There is no trunk space with all 6 seats used. Does everything I need in the summer but when cold weather hits, I think of getting rid of it every winter. The power locking assist mechanism on the sliding doors will not work in cold or freezing temps. Took to Mazda and all they did was lube the door latch. Problem did not go away. Door keeps trying to lock even when I am driving. Not a safe feeling when driving and kids are back there. So this is my 8th winter with this Van and to make both doors close, I cannot wash it till spring. (Wash only bottom half of door, so not to get water inside the door) Had to change the top engine mount at 60000 miles when the hydraulic fluid leaked out. Thought it was engine but just the fluid inside the mount. Mazda said it was normal to change these mounts! This was the first engine mount I had to change EVER! Also changed all the shocks and struts. Mazda could have beefed up the suspension a bit since they put a mini-mini Van for 6 on a compact chassis from a Mazda 3. Not recommended if commuting with more than 4 adults every day. Still driving it and still love it and hate it. Year 6 now, still runs good and no troubles except the above. I only wash the bottom half of the doors which helps it close properly in winter. It is a good mini school bus! Year 8 now, still runs good and reliable. Sway bar bushings wore out and makes grinding noise in summer when hot going over speed bumps. Thought it was the struts but was only the bushings. So go that repaired when the ball joints wore out. This was making the front tires inner tread wear out fast. Rust is showing fast now around the back fenders also. We bought a 2010 Ford Explorer last year and was having to fix some minor issues every 2-3 weeks. This made the Mazda5 look good. Just sold the Ford, and never again. Now looking for a TOYOTA.
Exactly What I wanted
spewgilist,11/28/2012
I bought my 2009 Mazda 5 GT new after stumbling on the model while looking for a car that would provide a comfortable ride for 4 adults and let me carry all the things for which I normally have to have a mini-van. I wanted sliding rear doors, I wanted captain's chairs, I wanted a leather interior and heated seats and a few other amenities to which I have become accustomed and I was able to get them all in the GT for around $10-$15K less than a regular minivan. I've had the car for 4 years now and I have put over 76K miles on it and I still love it and find it an incredibly versatile and reliable car.
See all 83 reviews of the 2009 Mazda 5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mazda 5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2009 Mazda 5 Overview

The Used 2009 Mazda 5 is offered in the following submodels: 5 Minivan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A), Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A).

