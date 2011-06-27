I have Mazda5 09 GT model. I love the styling inside and out on my GT model. Very functional for my family of 4 and a dog. Option for 6 is great when needed as long as it is the exception. There is no trunk space with all 6 seats used. Does everything I need in the summer but when cold weather hits, I think of getting rid of it every winter. The power locking assist mechanism on the sliding doors will not work in cold or freezing temps. Took to Mazda and all they did was lube the door latch. Problem did not go away. Door keeps trying to lock even when I am driving. Not a safe feeling when driving and kids are back there. So this is my 8th winter with this Van and to make both doors close, I cannot wash it till spring. (Wash only bottom half of door, so not to get water inside the door) Had to change the top engine mount at 60000 miles when the hydraulic fluid leaked out. Thought it was engine but just the fluid inside the mount. Mazda said it was normal to change these mounts! This was the first engine mount I had to change EVER! Also changed all the shocks and struts. Mazda could have beefed up the suspension a bit since they put a mini-mini Van for 6 on a compact chassis from a Mazda 3. Not recommended if commuting with more than 4 adults every day. Still driving it and still love it and hate it. Year 6 now, still runs good and no troubles except the above. I only wash the bottom half of the doors which helps it close properly in winter. It is a good mini school bus! Year 8 now, still runs good and reliable. Sway bar bushings wore out and makes grinding noise in summer when hot going over speed bumps. Thought it was the struts but was only the bushings. So go that repaired when the ball joints wore out. This was making the front tires inner tread wear out fast. Rust is showing fast now around the back fenders also. We bought a 2010 Ford Explorer last year and was having to fix some minor issues every 2-3 weeks. This made the Mazda5 look good. Just sold the Ford, and never again. Now looking for a TOYOTA.

Read more