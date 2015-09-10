Used 2015 Mazda 5
Pros & Cons
- Easy to park and maneuver
- sharp handling
- affordable price
- easy third-row access
- plenty of storage and cargo space for its size.
- Seats only six
- disappointing crash test scores
- tight legroom for taller adults up front
- missing common convenience and safety features
- four-cylinder engine is taxed by full passenger/cargo loads.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The sporty 2015 Mazda 5 is a good option for small families who don't need all the space and amenities of a full-size minivan but still want three rows of seating.
Vehicle overview
Given the considerably large size of nearly every "minivan" currently offered, the vehicular term is rather laughable. An exception to this oxymoron is the 2015 Mazda 5, a relatively small van that offers the easy maneuverability and good gas mileage its petite size suggests.
Although it seats a maximum of six versus seven or even eight that you get from a regular minivan, the Mazda 5 otherwise offers most of the perks of minivan ownership. Its lightweight sliding rear doors, for example, provide easy entry and exit and eliminate the chance of your kids whacking adjacent cars while they hop in and out of the 5 while parked in crowded parking lots. There are also plenty of handy storage cubbies as well as something you wouldn't expect in a minivan: a fun-to-drive demeanor that comes by way of the Mazda's sporty suspension and steering tuning.
Still, this minivan falls short of the maxivans in a few areas. There is just one engine available on the Mazda 5, a 157-horsepower four-cylinder. Most of the time, such as when you're commuting, shuttling the kids to school or getting groceries, it's adequate. But the engine is noticeably taxed when you hit the highway with a full load of passengers. Also, the third-row seat is small, crash test scores are middling and a few features that most modern minivan intenders take for granted are missing, such as power-operated sliding doors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitor and even tinted side glass for the backseat.
It's true that larger families with pets and bikes will be better served by mainstream vans like the 2015 Honda Odyssey, 2015 Kia Sedona and 2015 Toyota Sienna. Alternately, there's a wealth of family-friendly choices available in the small crossover segment, including the 2015 Ford C-Max hybrid and 2015 Honda CR-V. Nonetheless, the Edmunds.com "B" rated Mazda 5 remains a good choice for those seeking a compact family hauler.
Mazda 5 models
The 2015 Mazda 5 is a three-row, six-passenger compact minivan available in Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trim levels.
The Sport comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, automatic climate control (with rear vents and fan controls), a height-adjustable driver seat, 50/50-split rear folding seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
The 5 Touring adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, a trip computer and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.
The 5 Grand Touring comes with a sunroof, automatic xenon headlights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, driver lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, leather upholstery and satellite radio.
The Mazda 5 also offers a few stand-alone options including remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every 2015 Mazda 5 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 157 hp and 163 pound-feet of torque. It sends its power to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, a Mazda 5 Grand Touring accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a leisurely 9.5 seconds. That's slower than any V6-powered minivan but about the same as a four-cylinder-powered compact crossover.
The Mazda 5 rates an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway).
Safety
Every Mazda 5 comes with standard stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are optional, but items like a rearview camera, blind-spot warning system and forward collision warning system -- all common safety features on larger minivans -- are not available.
In Edmunds brake testing, the 5 Grand Touring came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet -- a few feet longer than average. The Sport proved better with a 124-foot stop.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mazda 5 received a top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact and roof-strength tests. In the side-impact test, however, it scored a second-lowest "Marginal," and a "Poor" in the small-overlap frontal offset test, the lowest rating. The 5's seat and head restraint design was rated a second-highest "Acceptable" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
The 2015 Mazda 5 deftly blends utility with agility and urban maneuverability. Impressive visibility and a tight turning circle make swift work of narrow roads and parking lots. The 5's ride is not overly firm, but you'll feel the bumps a bit more than you would in a full-size minivan. On the other hand, the handling is pretty sporty, and as family vehicles go, the Mazda 5 is unusually fun to drive.
If there's any compromise here, it's the 5's four-cylinder engine. Although it has enough power for day-to-day errands, acceleration is still pretty pokey, especially on hills or when fully loaded. The automatic transmission makes the best of the situation, though, as it provides timely downshifts to maximize the van's accelerative capabilities. Partly because of this responsiveness, the 5 earns lower fuel economy ratings than compact crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Mazda's own CX-5, though it still has a distinct advantage over V6-powered minivans.
Interior
The Mazda 5 is obviously smaller than what typically passes for a minivan today, but it still packs plenty of interior versatility. Comfortable second-row captain's chairs slide and recline, while the passenger-side seat features a nifty fold-out center table/storage net that can snap into place between the seats, then be stowed away later to create a walk-through to the third row.
Up front, the dash layout looks sleek, simple and modern, with the exception of an abundance of audio control buttons. But controls are easy to reach and use, which helps the 5 feel much more like a regular car from behind the wheel. The front seats provide respectable comfort, but longer-legged adults will definitely wish for more rearward seat travel.
Aided by wide sliding door openings, the Mazda 5's third row offers easier access than just about any three-row crossover. The 50/50-split-folding seats are best suited to kids, however, because of a lack of adult-suitable legroom and headroom. The second row is quite roomy by comparison. That said, this roominess is quickly eaten up if you install rear-facing car seats in the middle row, and owners will find that the front seats have to be scooted farther forward than in standard-size minivans.
Though the Mazda 5 may truly represent a "mini" van, it doesn't lack cargo volume. Folding the third-row seats down yields 44.4 cubic feet of space. Dropping the second row as well increases capacity significantly (though Mazda hasn't published a number). The only real disadvantage to the 5 compared to larger minivans is its narrower cabin, which sometimes requires you to load bulkier items like strollers at an angle.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
This car is an exceptional value for a starter family that needs a minivan. With three toddlers, our top priority was to have sliding doors on both sides of a car and to avoid having them sit three wide in one row . We also had a minimalist perspective when selecting trim and accessories. For example, we already have navigation on our mobile phones so we had no need to pay for one built into the dashboard. We needed Bluetooth phone capability but we did not need a sunroof or leather interior. The Touring trim was perfect for us. The fit and finish is very good. It has fabric door panels and leather steering wheel , however, the top of the dashboard is made from pebbled ABS plastic that is eventually going to show signs of wear. Setting up and using the Bluetooth system with our phones was easy flawless. I've used several Bluetooth systems in various cars; this one is one of the best if not the best. While the rear four seats are perfect for toddlers and small kids, the leg room is inadequate for adults. it's possible to adjust the seats in the first and second row in order to get four adults and two children seated comfortably. Unfortunately, its never possible to get six adults seated comfortably. We primarily use this car for short range trips with the kids and therefore we don't need a lot of cargo space. For those occasional road trips we have a cargo box that goes on the roof rack. I'm giving this car five stars. Despite having some areas for improvement it exceeded our expectations and was an exceptional value. This car meets all of our needs today and is not intended as an all-purpose car as our family will continue to grow and expand . April 2016 update: We've now owned this car for just over 6 months. The car vibrates a little when sitting still at idle, as if the motor mounts are sloppy. When operating the heater, the 2nd and 3rd rows get cold air. We have a service visit scheduled to have these issues resolved. Whenever one of our two paired iPhones is nearby, the car automatically links to it and starts playing music or podcasts; this is a minor annoyance. October 2016 update: As described above, we took the car in to the dealer to understand why A/C or Heat isn't routed directly to the rear passengers. If you look at the rear vent control, it says "fresh air only" which you can't see or read. Bottom line: the 2nd and 3rd rows can only get air circulated from the front of the cabin. This is annoying because we have toddlers who don't want to wait for the A/C and heat to make its way back to the rear seats gradually. We've discovered that the lack of legroom isn't going to be sustainable as our children grow - we're already at our limit with a 6 year old, 4 year old, and 2 year old. I've downgraded the comfort of the front and rear seats in the review above. Despite these negatives, I still find the van to be an exceptional value for a starter family.
Numbers for mpg are way off, I get 19 in town and 24 on the highway, very disappointing.
Been driving the grand touring for about a year and some change. Definite niche vehicle... best mileage in class (minivan), for the guy who is averaging 17-24 -- I'm averaging 21 city and 27 highway, so less than the EPA, but not bad. Definite step up from my CX-9. Anyway, couple of goods -- steering is tight and controlled, brakes are great -- commuting is a breeze, drives like a car. Sliding doors, 6 seats, but doesn't really look like a minivan.. does that make sense? For those like me who can see getting into a dodge caravan or Honda odyssey, this fits the bill. Great niche. Niggles: No power seats? Really? In the Grand Touring? What is this 1978? C'mon Mazda, you put rain sensing wipers in there -- but no power seats. Craziness. On the other hand, one less thing to go wrong:) Also the "infotainment" center stack is not great... swapped for third party immediately and stuck dvd in the back for the kiddos. All in all, love Mazda's - always have -- this fits the family situation perfectly, but it's nothing to write home about. Great price, good (not great) mileage, and sliding doors.... nuff said.
So, in the course of human events you start to have grandchildren. I've got 8 so far and since I help with the care for some of them that live in the area I wanted a car that would allow me to move them in and out of the car and run around the metropolis without a lot of stress and strain. A used white 2015 Mazda 5 sport became available while I was at a Mazda dealership considering options so I took it for a test drive and liked how it handled. The Mazda 3 was too small, the CX5 too costly so the Mazda 5 was just right! Since it lacked a backup camera and blind spot monitors I had that technology added. The dealership used a 3rd part auto specialty shop to do that work. I'm sure I paid more for it via the dealership but they do give their stamp of approval on the work so I went with it. I'm pleased with the backup camera not so much with the blind spot detector since it seems a bit flakey. So, this car and I are starting to learn about each other and I'm impressed so far. Pros: I like the openness of the vehicle, the white color in Texas heat and the ability to haul lots of stuff. I love the sliding doors and those work great for mounting babies in car seats and moving even older folks around as needed since it is so easy to get in and out of. Having a tight 2 car garage, I like it that I can get in and out via the sliding doors without bumping my wife's car as I prepare the car for the various tasks I need to do. The other day I needed to help my daughter move her elliptical exercise machine to a new home so I had to lower the middle seats by flipping the bottom of the 2nd row seat forward and dropping the backrest down and that made for a perfectly flat bed for the exercise machine and it fit fine. While the acceleration isn't overpowering I find it adequate and plenty peppy for my needs as I weave through traffic. I like the low step in and being a rather large fellow (250+ lbs - 6 ft) I find the seats adequate for running around town. Cons: Since this is the sport model of the Mazda 5, there was no blue tooth, no heated, leather seats and no moon roof. The simple USB connector works find for connecting my phone (iPhone 5s) to the audio system to charge and play though so I don't miss my blue tooth too much and with this Dallas heat I don't normally miss the heated seats either. I'm not too impressed with the quality of the seat covers but again, it is the economy model. I wish it had a few more cubbies between the seats to hold all the odds and ends I travel with but it works fine the way it is. So, all in all, I'm a happy camper so far and me and my Madza 5 are rolling along. I did have the car checked by my mechanic when I purchase and the only negative he had to say was that the transmission oil was a bit dirty and needed to be changed (rather gray). The nice thing about that was that there is a transmission dip stick so you can actually check the quality of the fluid. The folks at the dealership didn't want to pay for that since they said it wasn't time (37,000 miles) but I insisted and we split the cost - around a $100 from my pocket. Afterwards I noticed the car not shifting smoothly for several months and finally thought I'd check the transmission fluid. Turns out that the 1/2 price transmission fluid change was only half done and the transmission fluid was only half full! After I caught that I returned to dealership and they added the missing fluid and now the car is working fine. Of course the fellow who did the transmission work "no longer works here." The other negative I've heard is that it didn't do well in the offset crash test compared to the other cars. I'll say this: The biggest safety feature you have going for you is to be an attentive driver so you don't drive into posts and pillars and such and don't drink and drive. To sum up: The car isn't sexy, not something you would brag about but it is immensely practical and great for a grandpa car. Recently Grandma has taken over the car since Grandma is working with 2 very elderly folks and they appreciate the ease of getting in and out of the car for doctor appointments. So, easy come, easy go but she did leave me her Mazda CX-5 so that works fairly well for my travel and purposes.
Features & Specs
|Sport 4dr Minivan
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 6
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|157 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr Minivan
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 6
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|157 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr Minivan
2.5L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 6
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|157 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2015 Mazda 5 is the 2015 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,240.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $21,240
- Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $24,770
- Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) which starts at $22,370
More about the 2015 Mazda 5
Used 2015 Mazda 5 Overview
The Used 2015 Mazda 5 is offered in the following submodels: 5 Minivan. Available styles include Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A).
