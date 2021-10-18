  1. Home
2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback

MSRP range: $22,750 - $34,400
MSRP$23,765
Edmunds suggests you pay$24,057
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
  • 6 Colors
  • 6 Trims
Helpful shopping links

2022 Mazda 3 video

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: The most famous enthusiast-loved Mazda of all time has-- OK, so not the Miata. Forget the Miata. The next most famous enthusiast-loved-- OK, not the RX-7. Forget the RX-7. The third most famous enthusiast-loved Mazda has got to be the Mazdaspeed 3. It was an excellent hot hatch when it wasn't trying to torque steer you into a wall. And now Mazda has slapped a turbo badge on their current hatchback, the Mazda 3. They've called it the Mazda 3 Turbo. It's not a Mazdaspeed 3, they say. And I say that's a good thing, because it's better. Before we get into the details on this particular car, if you want to see more videos and car reviews like this, click the link below to subscribe. And for a cash offer on your car today, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar. The normal 3 is available with either 155 or 186 horsepower. But now Mazda has added a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine, borrowing it from bigger Mazda vehicles like the CX-5. It puts out 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on 93 octane gas. If, like us, you're in a state with only 91 octane, you get 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. That's still strong, but is it better than any Speed 3? In terms of price and performance, the Turbo 3 competes against vehicles like the Subaru WRX and the Volkswagen Golf GTI. It straddles a line though in between less expensive and slower vehicles like the Civic Sport, but it's not quite as fast as something like the Civic Type R. Thankfully, to offset the high price of the Turbo 3, it has got one of the nicest interiors in the class. It's extremely well built. It's almost minimalist on the dashboard. There are great buttons, lots of awesome materials in here. And it feels borderline luxury, which is why for the money I think it's a great competitor for vehicles like the Mercedes A220 or the Audi A3. Those are entry-level luxury vehicles that you're going to get less standard equipment on until you start adding up the options, but you're going to get a similar vibe on the interior. Really if you took the Mazda badges off, I'd think this was a luxury hatchback. So with all that torque and all-wheel drive, is the Mazda 3 Turbo faster? Well, compared to the standard Mazda 3, it blows the doors off, so no competition. And even the upgraded power train with 188, 186 horsepower is faster than that one. And compared to the old Speed 3, that's where things get closer. But this current version, the Turbo 3, still faster-- 0 to 60, quarter mile. It's faster off the line. And we have the added benefit of using all-wheel drive for not just launching in a street race or at the drag strip, which is the only place you should race, but you get all-weather capability too, which is great. And I think this 2.5-liter engine is actually a little bit underdeveloped. There's some potential that's waiting here. I would love to slap some bronze aftermarket wheels and some sticky tires on this car, and take it out to a track day. It seems like it would be a riot to drive really, really fast. Now, I've taken it around the Edmunds test track, and I've taken it to B roads that are really great to drive in my area. And I really love the way the steering and the handling feels. It's sharp. It's direct. It doesn't have a lot of body roll. But this Turbo 3 is a little bit more hardcore than the standard version. So does it lose any comfort? No. It's still just as refined, just as easy to drive as the standard 3. And you get a little bit of throaty turbo noise from under the hood. It really is a pleasure out on the road and a vehicle that you can live with easily on a daily basis that offers a lot more performance than the standard variable. Compared to the old Mazda 3, this one is so much easier to drive too. We looked at our test notes from the 2010 Mazda Speed 3, and our test driver had the same thing to say every time he took it out on track, which is that it was a nightmare to launch. You had to match the RPMs correctly and get the wheel spin just right. Otherwise it would bog down off the line. And really this one, you just press the throttle and go. I would really love to own one of these and modify it, make it my own, tint the windows, and put bronze aftermarket wheels and sticky tires on it, take it to the track and see what it's really like to drive at the limit. And there are few cars that I can say that about. At Edmunds we test and review hundreds of cars every year, so it's hard to find the cross axis of something that's attainable and desirable, but this Mazda 3 Turbo is definitely on that shortlist. So is the Mazda 3 Turbo the Mazda Speed 3 for 2021? Not really. But it's better than that. It's more refined. It's easier to drive. And it's grown up. It's matured with the segment around it. All the other compact sedans and hatchbacks are more grown up these days than they were a decade ago. So you want your Mazda 3 Turbo to be shoutier? Well, go out and buy a shouty exhaust. You want it to attract more attention? Well, then paint it a bright color. Put big wheels on it. Do body underglow. I'm here for all that stuff. But if the real reason you want a Mazdaspeed 3 is because you just like that emblem on the back, you can do what I did and go on eBay. For a cash offer on your car today, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar. For more information on the Mazda 3 Turbo and all its competitors, click the link in the description below. And if you like this video, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2021 Mazda 3 Turbo Review | Why It's Better Than a Mazdaspeed

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Mazda 3, but since the 2022 Mazda 3 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

The Mazda 3 Turbo isn't a new Mazdaspeed 3, but Travis Langness argues that's a good thing.

FAQ

Is the Mazda 3 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 3 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 3 has 20.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda 3. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Mazda 3?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mazda 3:

  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Mazda 3 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda 3 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 3. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 3's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Mazda 3 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mazda 3 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 3 and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 3 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Mazda 3?

The least-expensive 2022 Mazda 3 is the 2022 Mazda 3 2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,750.

Other versions include:

  • Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,400
  • Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,750
  • Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,350
  • Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $28,350
  • Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,150
  • Select 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,100
  • 2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,750
  • 2.5 Turbo 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $31,550
  • 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $34,400
  • Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,750
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda 3?

If you're interested in the Mazda 3, the next question is, which 3 model is right for you? 3 variants include Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of 3 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Mazda 3

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Overview

The 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Select 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 2.5 Turbo 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Mazda 3 Hatchback models are available with a 2.5 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 186 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 3 Hatchback.

Pros

  • Premium interior design and materials
  • Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
  • Available all-wheel drive
  • Quick acceleration with turbocharged engine

Cons

  • Mediocre legroom in the back seat
  • Less cargo capacity than other small cars

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 3 Hatchback featuring deep dives into trim levels including Carbon Edition, Preferred, Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback?

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback 2.5 S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Select 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback 2.5 Turbo 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Which 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchbacks are available in my area?

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Listings and Inventory

Can't find a new 2022 Mazda 3 3 Hatchback you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda for sale.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback?

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Carbon Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
29 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
29 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Mazda 3 Hatchback Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
29 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/34 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG29 mpg
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger Volume112.8 cu.ft.
Wheelbase107.3 in.
Length175.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.7 in.
Curb Weight3092 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Mazda 3?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Shop used vehicles in your area

