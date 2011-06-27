Used 2011 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

Really Quite Impressive beeminbobby , 05/19/2011 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I recently decided to impose some voluntary belt tightening in car payments and gas consumption. Over the past 20 years I've driven a number of BMW's, Audi's and Acura's, but "downgrading" to the Mazda 3 really wasn't a big deal. The car is very comfortable and quiet, is relatively fun to drive, and is for sure more reliable than BMW or Audi. No, it doesn't have all the "bells and whistles", performance capabilities, or panache and ego stroke of a BMW, but I also have a car payment that is less than half of what I used to have! Maybe I can retire 5 years sooner now!! Report Abuse

Love This Car pradis , 07/11/2011 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have only owned My Mazda3 for a few days now, and I've never owned one before. My previous car was a 2009 Honda Fit. I thought I was very happy with the Fit, but there is little comparison to the Mazda3. I have the 2.5 liter, S trim package with all the bells and whistles. This car feels like one costing much more. I have heard people complain about road noise, but compared to my Fit, it is very quiet. I got 0% financing too which let me upgrade the tech for the car. Road handling, accelaration, and over-all feel are just excellent in the 3. Gas milage is a bit lower than some expect, but my Fit barely got 30mi on the highway. So pretty comparable, and the Mazda is way more fun! Report Abuse

All Around Winner ClausS , 11/21/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful To the person that wants rims and not hubcaps--buy ANY trim level except the very cheapest and you have alloys? That's a no brainer - The 2011 is near exactly the same as the 10 but the rear headrests tilt and they added a Moonroof/Bose pac as standard on all GT trims so the only upgrade it the tech which they toyed with by trading the aforementioned for the Xenons, Leds and rain sense wipers + auto headlight. Also switched to Synthetic 0W-20 oil! good move! Great car others pale, a honda fit? please 15" rims -zzz , I love the design as its grown on me and quite frankly I'm sick of insecure people that need mean looking cars , the smile is great! as is the car! Report Abuse

To much oil loss dacrunner , 12/19/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2011 Mazda3 seven months ago, and have 21,000 miles. My local Mazda dealer has changed the oil every 5,000 miles using 5W20F oil. Every oil change the level has been a quart low. At the 10,000 mile change I ask the service manager to check the level before the oil was drained, he did and confirmed it to be a qt. low. At the 15,000 mile changed they again checked the oil and confirmed it to be a qt. low, and that we had an issue. At 20,000 miles they again said it was low but that was acceptable for my engine. The service manager just called me and said he has it in writing that 1 qt./1500 miles is acceptable for my car and I should be very pleased my car does as well as it is. Report Abuse