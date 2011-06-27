  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2008 Lincoln MKX
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 MKX
5(77%)4(12%)3(7%)2(1%)1(3%)
4.6
74 reviews
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale
List Price
$5,999
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best suv/crossover I could find

tx1949, 04/30/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I looked at a lot of SUV and crossovers and I liked the MKX best. The combo of style, performance, and features made it easy to "buy American." I like how it drives; more of a sedan feel rather than a truck- like drive. Cooled seats in Texas set it apart from all the others. I really like the Ipod hookup, satellite radio, nav system, and hands free phone functions. And they are all integrated & work perfectly. I averaged 19 mpg for the 36k miles I had it; and the 6 cyl had plenty of zip. Only negative is that the battery died after 2 years but the quick response I got from the dealer made up for even that one negative. I am spoiled and will not go back to a lesser vehicle.

Report Abuse

Keeps on keeping on!

Carol Anson, 08/25/2018
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
22 of 23 people found this review helpful

After 10 years and 170,000+ miles, I am still pleased with this car. Very few repairs, very dependable and super comfortable!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Top Notch

dontblink, 08/06/2014
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

After several horrible experiences with European vehicles, I decided to buy domestic again. I dig the clean crisp styling, strong stance, & front grill reminiscent of Lincoln's past. The ride is firm yet comfortable, it handles well, & mileage is decent. The sound system is great. The clutter free instrumentation with retro gauges is pleasing. The cabin is roomy with plenty of cargo space. Quality leather seats are comfortable. Fit & finish is top notch inside & out. It could benefit from a rear view backup camera. The silver painted interior plastic looks like silver painted plastic. I really like the MKX, it is safe, stylish, reliable, & comfortable. It will likely be a favorite of ours.

Report Abuse

Been a great ride

Been a great ride, 10/02/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Bought this new and thought I’d get tired of it early on. Have driven this car across country many times, and have grown to love it. Would definitely buy another one, but I think I’m going to keep this one for a few more years. It’s that good!!! Finally retired the old girl, but it’s still on the road

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good size; comfortable ride

shellygg, 08/01/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Liked that this is a crossover so you sit up a higher than a car but it is not a huge step up to get in. Comfortable ride that handles well in ice and snow. Not very good gas mileage, but I expected that. Heated driver's seat stopped functioning about 6 months after 4-year warranty ran out and would have been very expensive to repair. Voice recognition of synced phone was spotty across multiple phones that I had over the years and it sometimes lost my phone-book. Rusted parts on the underside happened more readily than past foreign cars that I owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MKXES for sale

Related Used 2008 Lincoln MKX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles