Used 2008 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews

best suv/crossover I could find tx1949 , 04/30/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I looked at a lot of SUV and crossovers and I liked the MKX best. The combo of style, performance, and features made it easy to "buy American." I like how it drives; more of a sedan feel rather than a truck- like drive. Cooled seats in Texas set it apart from all the others. I really like the Ipod hookup, satellite radio, nav system, and hands free phone functions. And they are all integrated & work perfectly. I averaged 19 mpg for the 36k miles I had it; and the 6 cyl had plenty of zip. Only negative is that the battery died after 2 years but the quick response I got from the dealer made up for even that one negative. I am spoiled and will not go back to a lesser vehicle. Report Abuse

Keeps on keeping on! Carol Anson , 08/25/2018 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful After 10 years and 170,000+ miles, I am still pleased with this car. Very few repairs, very dependable and super comfortable! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Top Notch dontblink , 08/06/2014 17 of 18 people found this review helpful After several horrible experiences with European vehicles, I decided to buy domestic again. I dig the clean crisp styling, strong stance, & front grill reminiscent of Lincoln's past. The ride is firm yet comfortable, it handles well, & mileage is decent. The sound system is great. The clutter free instrumentation with retro gauges is pleasing. The cabin is roomy with plenty of cargo space. Quality leather seats are comfortable. Fit & finish is top notch inside & out. It could benefit from a rear view backup camera. The silver painted interior plastic looks like silver painted plastic. I really like the MKX, it is safe, stylish, reliable, & comfortable. It will likely be a favorite of ours. Report Abuse

Been a great ride Been a great ride , 10/02/2017 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought this new and thought I’d get tired of it early on. Have driven this car across country many times, and have grown to love it. Would definitely buy another one, but I think I’m going to keep this one for a few more years. It’s that good!!! Finally retired the old girl, but it’s still on the road Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse